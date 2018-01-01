Product Owner (Proxy)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Overseeing and maintaining the product backlog, ensuring it is well-prioritized and continuously refined.

Breaking down business requirements (epics) into detailed, high-quality user stories with complete context, clear requirements, and defined acceptance criteria.

Working closely with the development team on a daily basis to answer questions and provide necessary clarifications.

Leading Scrum ceremonies, including planning sessions, reviews, and backlog refinements.

Communicating goals and priorities during sprint planning and offering business context during refinement sessions.

Making day-to-day decisions regarding feature development, handling ad-hoc requests, and helping prioritize team efforts.

Identifying and resolving product-related blockers that hinder the development team’s progress.

Collaborating with stakeholders to gather requirements and manage expectations effectively.

Ensuring all delivered features meet the defined quality standards and acceptance criteria.

Monitoring and reporting progress to both management and stakeholders.

Partnering with area Product Managers to align on business goals, product strategy, and desired outcomes.

Creating feature documentation that captures the business challenge, user needs, technical specifications, and supporting details.

Managing product operations tasks, such as developing pricing plans and related activities.

Your experience or skills:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in product ownership or technical product management, preferably within a B2B SaaS environment.

Demonstrated ability to translate high-level business requirements into well-structured technical user stories with clear acceptance criteria.

Proven capability to work independently with a development team and make informed product decisions.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

High level of ownership and accountability, with the ability to effectively prioritize and manage your workload.

Familiarity with product management tools such as Jira, Confluence, or similar platforms.

Nice to have:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related technical field.

Strong technical foundation with a solid understanding of APIs, network protocols, and web technologies.

Hands-on experience with proxy services and/or web scraping technologies.

Familiarity with A/B testing methodologies, analytics tools, and using data to inform product decisions.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3400 - 5400 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.