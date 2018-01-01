Technical Customer Support Specialist (Evening Shift)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Bring satisfaction to our customers by solving their queries via live chat and email.

Ensure excellent customer experience.

Respond to customers’ queries & provide reliable information.

Interpret and finetune the customer success process & performance.

Collaborate with technical teams to grasp IT business workflows.

Build and develop customer relationships that will turn clients into advocates.

Your experience or skills:

Fluent in English.

Ability to work full-time during the evening shift (5:00 PM - 1:00 AM) in a hybrid working model.

Enthusiastic and motivated, with the drive to achieve great things with the team.

Seeking a real opportunity to grow.

Empathetic and understanding, demonstrating to clients how valued they are.

Helpful & humble personality - we want our team to practice what we preach - being helpful not only to our clients but also to others.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1200-1700 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competences.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.