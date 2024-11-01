Senior Product Designer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Tackle design challenges end-to-end, creating clear, enjoyable user experiences. Own product launches & updates from planning to execution. Collaborate with product managers, other marketing teams, and sales teams to bring features to market effectively.

Ideate and oversee content like product landing pages, case studies, onboarding emails, and product update videos. Own Product Lines: Take full ownership of several product verticals - becoming the internal champion and external voice for your portfolio.

Your experience or skills:

Proven track record in designing and delivering user-centric products while overseeing design systems for complex web applications and marketing experiences.

Strong proficiency in Figma, design tokens, component lifecycle management, and connecting design to code through tools like Storybook and CSS variables.

Comprehensive grasp of the entire design workflow, including problem-solving, user flows, UI design, visual design, and interaction design.

Clear, confident communicator capable of articulating design rationale and influencing cross-functional partners.

Experienced in upholding accessibility standards (WCAG 2.1 AA), using data to guide design decisions (A/B testing, analytics), and supporting the growth of fellow designers.

Self-driven, collaborative, and development-focused, excelling in environments that rely on tight teamwork across product, engineering, research, and marketing.

Fluency in English, ability to provide simple content without grammar mistakes, factual mistakes, and style discrepancies.

Continuous learning: motivation to dig into proxy and related information technologies, acquiring at least basic technical knowledge; constant interest in SaaS marketing trends.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3100 – 6000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Experience working with cross-teams and managing various stakeholders.

Knowledge of SEO, PPC, Content Management.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.

Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.

