Virtual Environment
A virtual environment is an isolated workspace within a system that allows users to manage dependencies, packages, and configurations separately from the global system environment. It's commonly used in software development—especially in Python—to avoid version conflicts and maintain clean, reproducible setups for different projects.
Also known as: Virtualenv, Python environment, Isolated environment
Comparisons
- Virtual Environment vs. Container: Virtual environments isolate software dependencies, while containers (like Docker) isolate entire applications, including OS-level resources.
- Virtual Environment vs. Global Environment: A virtual environment keeps project-specific dependencies separate, preventing interference from global packages.
Pros
- Dependency isolation: Prevents package conflicts across projects.
- Reproducibility: Ensures consistent behavior in different development or deployment environments.
- Easy cleanup: Environments can be created and removed without affecting the system.
Cons
- Manual management: Requires setup for each new project.
Example
In Python, a developer creates a virtual environment for a web app using:
python -m venv venvsource venv/bin/activate # or venv\Scripts\activate on Windows
They then install project-specific packages without affecting other Python projects or the global Python installation.