Data for eCommerce Intelligence
Get real-time data to make confident business decisions. Our eCommerce data gathering solutions make data collection effortless so you can focus on your eCommerce business growth.
∞
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
99.99%
success rate
195+
locations worldwide
24/7
tech support
TEST
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$1.25$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$270$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$569$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$1188$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$2500$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
With each plan, you access:
API Playground
Advanced rotation
100% success rate
Geo-targeting
Unlimited connections and threads
JavaScript rendering
Parsed results
Ready-made templates
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Trusted by:
For every eCommerce challenge, there are data-driven solutions
The eCommerce landscape is complex, with countless moving parts: inventory management, market trend analysis, customer sentiment, and price tracking.
Our eCommerce scraping solutions give you real-time product data, such as pricing, descriptions, stock levels, customer reviews, and more.
We’ll also help you uncover emerging trends and monitor customer preferences, enabling you to stay ahead of the market.
Let’s take your eCommerce business to new heights
Stay one step ahead of the competition with easy access to the data. Our eCommerce scraping solutions help your business stay on top by tracking pricing, monitoring product trends, and optimizing listings in real time.
Effortless data collection
Extract clean, precise data from any eCommerce website with ease.
Flexible pricing
Know what you pay for with clear, upfront pricing without hidden fees. Pay only for successful data requests – not for traffic or usage.
Ready-made templates
Get fast access to real-time data with pre-built, customizable scraping templates designed for speed and efficiency.
In-depth insights
Capture diverse eCommerce information, including product rankings, URLs, titles, prices, discounts, stock availability, ratings, images, seller details, and more.
24/7 tech support
Reach out to our award-winning tech support via LiveChat any time of day. Not to mention the extensive documentation and quick start guides.
Request handling
Access both real-time and on-demand data retrieval with support for synchronous and asynchronous requests that match your project requirements.
Test drive our eCommerce Scraping API
Explore our platform without a single commitment and see for yourself how eCommerce Scraping API can streamline your data collection process.
Find the right eCommerce data scraping solution for you
Explore our eCommerce scraping line offering and pick what suits you best - from Core to Advanced solutions - we've got you covered.
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
API Playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
How to get started
1. Find the right plan
Choose a plan that matches your goals and budget, or feel free to reach out to our sales team if you’d prefer a custom solution tailored to your specific needs or a longer trial.
2. Set up your dashboard
Choose your parameters on the dashboard – it’s quick and simple. We have practical documentation to help you out.
3. Start collecting data
Once your setup is complete, you can start collecting real-time data right away and begin making the most of the platform from day one.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Decodo's Scraping API for eCommerce intelligence?
Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful tool designed to help eCommerce businesses gather real-time data from various online stores, marketplaces, and competitor websites. It enables businesses to scrape product information, pricing, stock levels, reviews, and other vital data that can be leveraged for market research, price comparison, and competitive analysis.
How can the Scraping API help my eCommerce business?
Our eCommerce Scraping API can help your business by automating data extraction from competitors, industry leaders, and other global eCommerce businesses. You can use the collected data to track competitor pricing strategies, monitor trends, optimize your product listings, and improve your overall business strategy. It allows you to stay ahead of the competition by gathering actionable insights.
Is the Scraping API scalable for large volumes of data?
Yes, Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API is highly scalable. It’s designed to handle large volumes of data, making it suitable for businesses of any size.
Can I customize the data I scrape using the API?
Yes, eCommerce Scraping API is highly customizable. You can configure the API to target specific data points from any page, such as pricing, product descriptions, availability, or ratings. This allows you to gather exactly the data you need for your market analysis and decision-making processes.
All-In-One Solution for Scraping eCommerce Websites
Gather structured eCommerce data at any scale.
14-day money-back option