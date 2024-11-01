Data for eCommerce Intelligence

Get real-time data to make confident business decisions. Our eCommerce data gathering solutions make data collection effortless so you can focus on your eCommerce business growth.

Try for freeEnterprise inquiries

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

99.99%

success rate

195+

locations worldwide

24/7

tech support

TEST

23K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.25

$0.88

/1K req

Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 30%

$1.2

$0.84

/1K req

Total:$1.25$69+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

216K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.15

$0.81

/1K req

Total:$270$179+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

455K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.1

$0.77

/1K req

Total:$569$349+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

950K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.05

$0.74

/1K req

Total:$1188$699+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

2M requests

SAVE 30%

$1.0

$0.7

/1K req

Total:$2500$1399+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Try for free

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Advanced rotation

100% success rate

Geo-targeting

Unlimited connections and threads

JavaScript rendering

Parsed results

Ready-made templates

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Trusted by:

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For every eCommerce challenge, there are data-driven solutions

The eCommerce landscape is complex, with countless moving parts: inventory management, market trend analysis, customer sentiment, and price tracking.

Our eCommerce scraping solutions give you real-time product data, such as pricing, descriptions, stock levels, customer reviews, and more.

We’ll also help you uncover emerging trends and monitor customer preferences, enabling you to stay ahead of the market.

Start for free

Let’s take your eCommerce business to new heights

Stay one step ahead of the competition with easy access to the data. Our eCommerce scraping solutions help your business stay on top by tracking pricing, monitoring product trends, and optimizing listings in real time.

Effortless data collection

Extract clean, precise data from any eCommerce website with ease.

Flexible pricing

Know what you pay for with clear, upfront pricing without hidden fees. Pay only for successful data requests – not for traffic or usage.

Ready-made templates

Get fast access to real-time data with pre-built, customizable scraping templates designed for speed and efficiency.

In-depth insights

Capture diverse eCommerce information, including product rankings, URLs, titles, prices, discounts, stock availability, ratings, images, seller details, and more.

24/7 tech support

Reach out to our award-winning tech support via LiveChat any time of day. Not to mention the extensive documentation and quick start guides.

Request handling

Access both real-time and on-demand data retrieval with support for synchronous and asynchronous requests that match your project requirements.

Start for free

Test drive our eCommerce Scraping API

Explore our platform without a single commitment and see for yourself how eCommerce Scraping API can streamline your data collection process.

Get free trial

Target template

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "amazon_search",
      "query": "laptop",
      "headless": "html",
      "domain": "com",
      "parse": true
    }'

Find the right eCommerce data scraping solution for you

Explore our eCommerce scraping line offering and pick what suits you best - from Core to Advanced solutions - we've got you covered.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API Playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req
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Need an extended trial or tailored pricing for bigger plans?

Get custom offer

How to get started

1. Find the right plan

Choose a plan that matches your goals and budget, or feel free to reach out to our sales team if you’d prefer a custom solution tailored to your specific needs or a longer trial.

2. Set up your dashboard

Choose your parameters on the dashboard – it’s quick and simple. We have practical documentation to help you out.

3. Start collecting data

Once your setup is complete, you can start collecting real-time data right away and begin making the most of the platform from day one.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Decodo's Scraping API for eCommerce intelligence?

Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful tool designed to help eCommerce businesses gather real-time data from various online stores, marketplaces, and competitor websites. It enables businesses to scrape product information, pricing, stock levels, reviews, and other vital data that can be leveraged for market research, price comparison, and competitive analysis.

How can the Scraping API help my eCommerce business?

Our eCommerce Scraping API can help your business by automating data extraction from competitors, industry leaders, and other global eCommerce businesses. You can use the collected data to track competitor pricing strategies, monitor trends, optimize your product listings, and improve your overall business strategy. It allows you to stay ahead of the competition by gathering actionable insights.

Is the Scraping API scalable for large volumes of data?

Yes, Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API is highly scalable. It’s designed to handle large volumes of data, making it suitable for businesses of any size.

Can I customize the data I scrape using the API?

Yes, eCommerce Scraping API is highly customizable. You can configure the API to target specific data points from any page, such as pricing, product descriptions, availability, or ratings. This allows you to gather exactly the data you need for your market analysis and decision-making processes.

All-In-One Solution for Scraping eCommerce Websites

Gather structured eCommerce data at any scale.

Try for freeEnterprise inquiries

14-day money-back option

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