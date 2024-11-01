Dedicated ISP Proxies
Discover unparalleled reliability and speed with IPs from Premium ASNs.
14-day money-back option
100%
success rate
<0.2s
response time
∞
traffic option
IPs
from premium providers
99.99%
uptime
Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions
Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.
3 IPs
$3.33
/IP
Total:$9.99+ VAT billed monthly
10 IPs
$2.9
/IP
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.8
/IP
Total:$56+ VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$2.7
/IP
Total:$135+ VAT billed monthly
100 IPs
$2.6
/IP
Total:$260+ VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$2.5
/IP
Total:$500+ VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
Premium ASNs
100% dedicated IPs
High bandwidth & concurrency support
Live usage statistics
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Find the perfect proxy match
High-performance shared proxies and dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.
Pay per GB
Dedicated
Type
Shared
Dedicated
Payment
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of dedicated IPs
Match
Great choice for less complex websites when a faster static pool of IPs is needed.
Best for traffic-intensive tasks and targeting sophisticated websites.
Protocols
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
Most popular ISP proxies locations
Utilize ethically-sourced IPs, experiencing unmatched speed and stability.
Hong Kong
France
United States
United Kingdom
Japan
Australia
Popular ISP proxies use cases
Effortlessly collect public data and enhance your competitive advantage by equipping our top-notch ISP proxies, discovering valuable insights along the way.
Social media marketing
Complete various social media automation tasks.
eCommerce management
Get data from major online marketplaces.
Data collection
Run large-scale web scraping with reliable ISP proxies.
SEO
Collect precious search engine data, perform keyword analysis, and monitor rankings.
Price & travel aggregation
Effortlessly gather up-to-the-minute pricing and availability information from numerous websites.
AdTech
Run ad campaign testing and collect competitive insights.
Brand security
Spot trademark violations, report unauthorized use of your brand assets, and stay OG.
Market research
Retrieve data for valuable insights, monitor consumer behavior, and examine competitors' advancements.
Discover why users love Decodo
Don't just take our word – check what over 1K+ reviews on Trustpilot and industry experts say about us.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
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Frequently asked questions
What are ISP proxies?
ISP proxies, also known as static residential, are IPs allocated to a device by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). These proxies are highly advantageous for individuals seeking to browse the internet incognito and execute a wide range of web scraping, SEO, and social media automation tasks.
Do ISPs use proxy servers?
ISPs may use proxy servers for various reasons, including optimizing network performance, improving security, and caching content to reduce bandwidth usage. These proxy servers help manage and route internet traffic efficiently within their networks, enhancing the overall browsing experience for the users.
Are ISP proxies better than residential?
It all depends on the use case. In some cases, residential proxies win over ISP proxies due to their superior anonymity and reliability. However, there’re scenarios where ISP proxies might be more suitable, particularly for tasks that require high speed and a static IP address that lasts longer than 30 minutes.
What are dedicated ISP proxies?
Dedicated ISP proxies are IPs exclusively assigned to a single user. This ensures higher security, reliability, and performance for tasks requiring consistent and dedicated IP addresses.
Ready to skyrocket your business growth?
Get started and upgrade as you go – Pay per GB & Pay per IP options are available.
14-day money-back option