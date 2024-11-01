Dedicated ISP Proxies

Discover unparalleled reliability and speed with IPs from Premium ASNs.

Buy proxiesStart with Google

14-day money-back option

100%

success rate

<0.2s

response time

traffic option

IPs

from premium providers

99.99%

uptime

Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions

Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.

Enterprise

3 IPs

$3.33

/IP

Total:$9.99+ VAT billed monthly

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10 IPs

$2.9

/IP

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

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20 IPs

$2.8

/IP

Total:$56+ VAT billed monthly

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50 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 19%

$2.7

/IP

Total:$135+ VAT billed monthly

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100 IPs

$2.6

/IP

Total:$260+ VAT billed monthly

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200 IPs

$2.5

/IP

Total:$500+ VAT billed monthly

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With each plan, you access:

Premium ASNs

100% dedicated IPs

High bandwidth & concurrency support

Live usage statistics

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Find the perfect proxy match

High-performance shared proxies and dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.

Pay per GB

Dedicated

Type

Shared

Dedicated

Payment

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of dedicated IPs

Match

Great choice for less complex websites when a faster static pool of IPs is needed.

Best for traffic-intensive tasks and targeting sophisticated websites.

Protocols

SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)

Pay per GB
Pay per IP

Most popular ISP proxies locations

Utilize ethically-sourced IPs, experiencing unmatched speed and stability.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

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France

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United States

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United Kingdom

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Japan

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Australia

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Popular ISP proxies use cases

Effortlessly collect public data and enhance your competitive advantage by equipping our top-notch ISP proxies, discovering valuable insights along the way.

Social media marketing

Complete various social media automation tasks.

eCommerce management

Get data from major online marketplaces.

Data collection

Run large-scale web scraping with reliable ISP proxies.

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SEO

Collect precious search engine data, perform keyword analysis, and monitor rankings.

Price & travel aggregation

Effortlessly gather up-to-the-minute pricing and availability information from numerous websites.

AdTech

Run ad campaign testing and collect competitive insights.

Brand security

Spot trademark violations, report unauthorized use of your brand assets, and stay OG.

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Market research

Retrieve data for valuable insights, monitor consumer behavior, and examine competitors' advancements.

Discover why users love Decodo

Don't just take our word – check what over 1K+ reviews on Trustpilot and industry experts say about us.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in

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Frequently asked questions

What are ISP proxies?

ISP proxies, also known as static residential, are IPs allocated to a device by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). These proxies are highly advantageous for individuals seeking to browse the internet incognito and execute a wide range of web scraping, SEO, and social media automation tasks.

Do ISPs use proxy servers?

ISPs may use proxy servers for various reasons, including optimizing network performance, improving security, and caching content to reduce bandwidth usage. These proxy servers help manage and route internet traffic efficiently within their networks, enhancing the overall browsing experience for the users.

Are ISP proxies better than residential?

It all depends on the use case. In some cases, residential proxies win over ISP proxies due to their superior anonymity and reliability. However, there’re scenarios where ISP proxies might be more suitable, particularly for tasks that require high speed and a static IP address that lasts longer than 30 minutes.

What are dedicated ISP proxies?

Dedicated ISP proxies are IPs exclusively assigned to a single user. This ensures higher security, reliability, and performance for tasks requiring consistent and dedicated IP addresses.

Ready to skyrocket your business growth?

Get started and upgrade as you go – Pay per GB & Pay per IP options are available.

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