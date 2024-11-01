Try Residential Proxies for Free

Best response in the market, unlimited concurrent sessions, advanced rotation, and easy integration with 115M+ residential proxies.

Try for freeGet a custom plan

115M+

ethically-sourced IPs

#1

in response time

<0.5s

response time

99.99%

uptime

99.92%

success rate

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Need an extended trial or tailored pricing for bigger plans?

Get a custom offer

Test market-leading proxy servers for free

Pick any plan and try all features with a 3-day 100 MB free trial.

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10 GB

$3.5

/GB

Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

POPULAR

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$3.0

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

$4.0

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each residential proxy plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Rotating and sticky session options

<0.5s avg. response time

99.92% success rate

99.99% uptime

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

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Why should you use our residential IPs?

Unlimited connections

Deal with even the most data-heavy tasks. Get <0.5s speed, 99.47% success rate, and 99.99% uptime.

Best value for money

Enjoy a provider awarded three years in a row for premium quality proxies, user-friendly experience, and affordable prices.

Discover residential proxy use cases

Need trustworthy coverage around the globe to manage multiple social media profiles or extract data? Look no further – our premium residential proxies work for all websites and use cases.

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Web scraping

Gather public web data to generate valuable insights and scale your business.

Price intelligence

Track and monitor prices to keep up with the ever-changing markets.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple eCommerce accounts with ease.

AdTech

Optimize your ads performance, monitor competitors, and more.

SEO

Audit websites, track content, and monitor SERP results.

Cyber & brand security

Identify threats, test apps, and monitor websites.

Start for free

Wide proxy pool with 195+ locations worldwide

Get our proxies and access to the information you need.

United States

United States

7.1M+ IPs

Germany

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

1.7M+ IPs

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India

9.4M+ IPs

Canada

Canada

540K+ IPs

Japan

Japan

104K+ IPs

Try for free

Easy-to-use proxies

Our residential proxies work with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth connection to other tools that are in your business suite.

import fetch from 'node-fetch';
import { HttpsProxyAgent } from 'https-proxy-agent';


const url = 'https://ip.decodo.com/json';
const proxyAgent = new HttpsProxyAgent('http://USERNAME:PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000');


fetch(url, { agent: proxyAgent })
 .then(response => response.json())
 .then(data => console.log(data));

Get a 3-day free trial and grab a subscription with up to 50% off

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Frequently asked questions about residential proxies

What are residential proxies?

A residential proxy is an intermediary server between you and the website you’re trying to access. This server has an IP address provided by an Internet Service Provider (ISP), not a data center. Each residential IP is a real mobile or desktop device pinning a certain physical location.

How do I buy and start using residential proxies?

  1. Create your Decodo account, verify your email address, and navigate to the Residential Proxies tab on the dashboard's left-side menu.
  2. Choose the subscription that matches your needs and purchase it using Wallet credits or your preferred payment method. We accept various payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Amex, and you can stay safe and sound – 256-bit SSL protects your information.
  3. Set up your proxies:


- Authenticate your proxies with username: password or whitelisted IPs.
- Choose session type: rotate IPs per request or keep one for up to 30 min.
- Pick output format: endpoint: port, HTTPS, or SOCKS5.
- Integrate proxies with your third-party software.
- Monitor statistics of traffic usage, requests, and top targets.

How can I get free residential proxies?

Completely free proxies aren’t safe – there’s no guarantee that your data will not be shared with third parties. However, you can try our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a residential proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you’re a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically, and you can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a 3-day free trial.

How much do residential proxies cost?

We offer a range of subscription options to match the needs of every user. If you’re seasoned in proxying, you can choose monthly or annual subscription plans; in addition, you can test our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial.

Or, if you need residential proxies for a one-time project, you can choose a convenient Pay As You Go option and pay for the GBs used.

Can I test your proxies?

Sure thing! Try our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a residential proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you’re a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically, and you can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a 3-day free trial.

How was the speed and success rate of residential proxies tested?

The average residential proxies' response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services.

Try Fastest Residential Proxies for Free

Grab a 3-day free trial and dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool!

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