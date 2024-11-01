Smartproxy is Now Decodo
New name, even better solutions. Equip awarded proxy and scraping solutions to easily test, launch, and scale your web data projects.
14-day money-back option
125M+
Ethically-sourced IPs
195+
Locations worldwide
100%
Success rate
99.99%
Uptime
#1
In response time
Featured in:
Solutions that scale with your projects
Choose a solution that suits your needs the best.
What is a proxy?
A middleman between your device and the internet.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household device IPs with certain physical locations.
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP IPs blending residential proxy authenticity with datacenter proxy stability.
What is Scraping API?
A tool that lets you automate the process of extracting publicly accessible data from websites.
Social Media Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req.
All-in-one tool for extracting structured data from social media platforms.
SERP Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req.
Full-stack solution for collecting data from major search engines.
eCommerce Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req.
Ready-to-use product for gathering data from major eCommerce sites and marketplaces.
Web Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req.
All-inclusive tool for harvesting data from various websites, including JavaScript-heavy ones.
Fastest time to value for every use case
Web scraping
Collect data from even the most advanced targets.
Price aggregation
Track and analyze real-time price changes to keep on track with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce or social media platforms.
AdTech
Optimize your ads performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors.
SEO marketing
Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results.
AI training
Aggregate real-time data for your LLMs, GPTs, and AI agents to enhance accuracy and responses.
Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide
Access 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ countries.
United States
7.1M+ IPs
United Kingdom
1.7M+ IPs
Netherlands
400K+ IPs
Germany
2.3M+ IPs
Canada
540K+ IPs
France
1.8M+ IPs
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Trusted by:
Fast and reliable infrastructure, minus the complexity
Get started in just a click
Leave complicated user flows behind and integrate our solutions into your toolbox effortlessly. Leverage quick start guides, extensive documentation, code examples, and other resources straight in our user-friendly dashboard. Need guidance? Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.
Easy-to-use solutions
Don’t have coding knowledge? No problem – use our ready-made scrapers and advanced proxy solutions, or a range of free tools, and complete your tasks without a single hassle.
Frequently asked questions
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes! We offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for all our proxies and a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for our Scraping API.
Do you have 24/7 support?
With Decodo, you’re always first in line. Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.
What is web scraping?
Scraping is the process of extracting real-time data from various websites. This technique is commonly used for various purposes, including price comparison, market research, inventory tracking, competitor analysis, and more.
Best Value Provider by Proxyway
Get awarded proxy and web scraping solutions to take your projects to the next level.