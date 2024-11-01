Smartproxy is Now Decodo

New name, even better solutions. Equip awarded proxy and scraping solutions to easily test, launch, and scale your web data projects.

Try for freeGet a custom plan

14-day money-back option

125M+

Ethically-sourced IPs

195+

Locations worldwide

100%

Success rate

99.99%

Uptime

#1

In response time

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Solutions that scale with your projects

Choose a solution that suits your needs the best.

What is a proxy?

A middleman between your device and the internet.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household device IPs with certain physical locations.

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Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP IPs blending residential proxy authenticity with datacenter proxy stability.

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Mobile proxies

from $1.8/GB

Real mobile device IPs connected to any mobile carrier.

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Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

IPs coming from servers located in data centers.

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What is Scraping API?

A tool that lets you automate the process of extracting publicly accessible data from websites.

Social Media Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req.

All-in-one tool for extracting structured data from social media platforms.

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SERP Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req.

Full-stack solution for collecting data from major search engines.

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eCommerce Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req.

Ready-to-use product for gathering data from major eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

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Web Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req.

All-inclusive tool for harvesting data from various websites, including JavaScript-heavy ones.

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Need an extended trial or tailored pricing for bigger plans?

Get a custom offer

Fastest time to value for every use case

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Web scraping

Collect data from even the most advanced targets.

Price aggregation

Track and analyze real-time price changes to keep on track with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce or social media platforms.

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AdTech

Optimize your ads performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors.

SEO marketing

Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results.

AI training

Aggregate real-time data for your LLMs, GPTs, and AI agents to enhance accuracy and responses.

Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide

Access 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ countries.

Start for free
United States

United States

7.1M+ IPs

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

1.7M+ IPs

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Netherlands

400K+ IPs

Germany

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

Canada

Canada

540K+ IPs

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France

1.8M+ IPs

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Fast and reliable infrastructure, minus the complexity

Get started in just a click

Leave complicated user flows behind and integrate our solutions into your toolbox effortlessly. Leverage quick start guides, extensive documentation, code examples, and other resources straight in our user-friendly dashboard. Need guidance? Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.

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Easy-to-use solutions

Don’t have coding knowledge? No problem – use our ready-made scrapers and advanced proxy solutions, or a range of free tools, and complete your tasks without a single hassle.

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Frequently asked questions

Do you offer a free trial?

Yes! We offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for all our proxies and a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for our Scraping API.

Do you have 24/7 support?

With Decodo, you’re always first in line. Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.

What is web scraping?

Scraping is the process of extracting real-time data from various websites. This technique is commonly used for various purposes, including price comparison, market research, inventory tracking, competitor analysis, and more.

Best Value Provider by Proxyway

Get awarded proxy and web scraping solutions to take your projects to the next level.

Try for freeGet a custom plan

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