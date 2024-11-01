Completely free proxies aren’t safe – there’s no guarantee that your data will not be shared with third parties. However, you can try our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a residential proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you’re a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically, and you can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a 3-day free trial.