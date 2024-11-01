Smartproxy is now Decodo

Black Friday: Get 67% Off Decodo Residential Proxies

New name, even better web data solutions. Get -67% off residential proxies for your first 6 months with code BF2025. Don’t wait up – offer ends on December 9.

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  • <0.2s avg. speed

  • 125M+ IPs

  • 99.99% uptime

  • 195+ locations

  • LLM-compatible

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Choose a solution for your needs

Stay flexible and access public web data easier.

What is a proxy?

A middleman between your device and the internet.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household device IPs with certain physical locations.

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Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP IPs blending residential proxy authenticity with datacenter proxy stability.

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Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

Real mobile device IPs connected to any mobile carrier.

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Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

IPs coming from servers located in data centers.

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What is Scraping API?

A tool that lets you automate the process of extracting publicly accessible data from websites.

Core Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

An affordable solution that manages proxies and anti-bot protection for you.

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Advanced Scraping API

from $0.95/1K req

A premium solution with headless browser capabilities, structured data extraction, markdown formatting, and task automation.

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Fastest time to value for every use case

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Web scraping

Collect data from even the most advanced targets.

Price aggregation

Track and analyze real-time price changes to keep on track with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce or social media platforms.

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AdTech

Optimize your ads performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors.

SEO marketing

Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results.

AI training

Aggregate real-time data for your LLMs, GPTs, and AI agents to enhance accuracy and responses.

Start building AI-ready data pipelines

Power your LLMs, agents, and analytics pipelines with real-time, structured data – without the setup headaches.

AI Parser

Turn messy HTML into structured JSON with a single prompt – perfect for powering AI models, analytics dashboards, or any workflow that needs clean, ready-to-use data.

MCP server

Connect AI models and agents directly to Decodo’s scraping tools – enabling real-time browsing, scraping, and data delivery inside your AI workflows.

Markdown output

Get clean, developer-friendly outputs in Markdown – ideal for documentation, Jupyter notebooks, and AI pipelines that need human-readable and machine-parseable results.

N8n integration

Plug Decodo into your automation stack with our official n8n node – build no-code AI workflows that scrape, parse, and deliver data in minutes.

Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide

Get our proxies and access to the information you need.

Start for free
United States

United States

7.1M+ IPs

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

1.7M+ IPs

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Netherlands

400K+ IPs

Germany

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

Canada

Canada

540K+ IPs

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France

1.8M+ IPs

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Fast and reliable infrastructure, minus the complexity

Get started in just a click

Leave complicated user flows behind and integrate our solutions into your toolbox effortlessly. Leverage quick start guides, extensive documentation, code examples, and other resources straight in our user-friendly dashboard. Need guidance? Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.

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Easy-to-use solutions

Don’t have coding knowledge? No problem – use our ready-made scrapers or a range of free tools and complete your tasks without a single hassle.

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Frequently asked questions

Why has Smartproxy changed its name?

Smartproxy is becoming Decodo to reflect how much we've grown. What started as a simple proxy solution has evolved into a powerful platform, offering tools even for the most advanced data use cases like AI training. Decodo captures our commitment to innovation, reliability, and helping you scale web data projects with ease.

Do I need to change anything in my setup?

There’s no need to change your proxy or Scraping API setup at this time – we’ve ensured a smooth, hassle-free transition. If any updates are required in the future, we’ll notify you in advance and provide all the support you need.

Do you offer a free trial?

Yes! We offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for all our proxies and a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for our Scraping API.

Do you have 24/7 support?

With Decodo, you’re always first in line. Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.

What is web scraping?

Scraping is the process of extracting real-time data from various websites. This technique is commonly used for various purposes, including price comparison, market research, inventory tracking, competitor analysis, and more.

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Grab -67% off and dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool!

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