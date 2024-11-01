Smartproxy is now Decodo

Black Friday: Get 67% Off Decodo Residential Proxies
New name, even better web data solutions. Get -67% off residential proxies for your first 6 months with code BF2025. Don’t wait up – offer ends on December 9.
<0.2s avg. speed
125M+ IPs
99.99% uptime
195+ locations
LLM-compatible
Featured in:
Choose a solution for your needs
Stay flexible and access public web data easier.
What is a proxy?
A middleman between your device and the internet.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household device IPs with certain physical locations.
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP IPs blending residential proxy authenticity with datacenter proxy stability.
What is Scraping API?
A tool that lets you automate the process of extracting publicly accessible data from websites.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
An affordable solution that manages proxies and anti-bot protection for you.
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
A premium solution with headless browser capabilities, structured data extraction, markdown formatting, and task automation.
Fastest time to value for every use case
Web scraping
Collect data from even the most advanced targets.
Price aggregation
Track and analyze real-time price changes to keep on track with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce or social media platforms.
AdTech
Optimize your ads performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors.
SEO marketing
Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results.
AI training
Aggregate real-time data for your LLMs, GPTs, and AI agents to enhance accuracy and responses.
Start building AI-ready data pipelines
Power your LLMs, agents, and analytics pipelines with real-time, structured data – without the setup headaches.
AI Parser
Turn messy HTML into structured JSON with a single prompt – perfect for powering AI models, analytics dashboards, or any workflow that needs clean, ready-to-use data.
MCP server
Connect AI models and agents directly to Decodo’s scraping tools – enabling real-time browsing, scraping, and data delivery inside your AI workflows.
Markdown output
Get clean, developer-friendly outputs in Markdown – ideal for documentation, Jupyter notebooks, and AI pipelines that need human-readable and machine-parseable results.
N8n integration
Plug Decodo into your automation stack with our official n8n node – build no-code AI workflows that scrape, parse, and deliver data in minutes.
Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide
Get our proxies and access to the information you need.
United States
7.1M+ IPs
United Kingdom
1.7M+ IPs
Netherlands
400K+ IPs
Germany
2.3M+ IPs
Canada
540K+ IPs
France
1.8M+ IPs
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Trusted by:
Fast and reliable infrastructure, minus the complexity
Get started in just a click
Leave complicated user flows behind and integrate our solutions into your toolbox effortlessly. Leverage quick start guides, extensive documentation, code examples, and other resources straight in our user-friendly dashboard. Need guidance? Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.
Easy-to-use solutions
Don’t have coding knowledge? No problem – use our ready-made scrapers or a range of free tools and complete your tasks without a single hassle.
Frequently asked questions
Why has Smartproxy changed its name?
Smartproxy is becoming Decodo to reflect how much we've grown. What started as a simple proxy solution has evolved into a powerful platform, offering tools even for the most advanced data use cases like AI training. Decodo captures our commitment to innovation, reliability, and helping you scale web data projects with ease.
Do I need to change anything in my setup?
There’s no need to change your proxy or Scraping API setup at this time – we’ve ensured a smooth, hassle-free transition. If any updates are required in the future, we’ll notify you in advance and provide all the support you need.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes! We offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for all our proxies and a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for our Scraping API.
Do you have 24/7 support?
With Decodo, you’re always first in line. Our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.
What is web scraping?
Scraping is the process of extracting real-time data from various websites. This technique is commonly used for various purposes, including price comparison, market research, inventory tracking, competitor analysis, and more.
Try Residential Proxies for Free
Grab -67% off and dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool!