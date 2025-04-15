Residential Proxies
Global residential proxy reach
Unlock advantages with residential proxies
Unlock advantages with residential proxies
Bypass IP blocks and CAPTCHAs
Effortlessly overcome IP bans and sophisticated CAPTCHA challenges to ensure uninterrupted access to any website.
Access geo-restricted content
Seamlessly navigate and collect data from region-specific websites, bypassing geographical restrictions with ease.
Enhance data collection and AI training
Gather large volumes of public data for AI model training and analysis, ensuring comprehensive and accurate datasets.
Enjoy easy-to-use residential proxies
See how our residential proxies work with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth connection to other tools in your business suite.
package mainimport ("log""net/http""net/url")func main() {proxyUrl, err := url.Parse("http://username:[email protected]:10000")if err != nil {log.Fatalln(err)}client := &http.Client{Transport: &http.Transport{Proxy: http.ProxyURL(proxyUrl)},}req, err := http.NewRequest("GET", "https://ip.decodo.com/json", nil)if err != nil {log.Println(err)}res, err := client.Do(req)log.Println(res)if err != nil {log.Println(err)}}
Discover residential proxy use cases
Need trustworthy coverage around the globe to manage multiple social media profiles or extract public data? Look no further - our premium residential proxies work for all targeted websites and custom use cases.
Web scraping
Collect large amounts of data from various targets without facing CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or geo-restrictions.
Price intelligence
Track competitor prices and market trends as they change, ensuring data-driven pricing decisions to maintain your competitive edge.
Multi-accounting
Manage multiple accounts on the same platform undetected, perfect for businesses needing different social media or eCommerce accounts.
Ad tech
Check if your ads appear correctly and reach the right audience by mimicking user behavior from different locations.
SEO performance
Monitor rankings and keyword performance across regions to refine and strengthen your SEO strategy.
Get free proxy tools to sharpen the solutions
Enhance your proxying experience with our unique infrastructure. Create multiple browser profiles and manage your residential proxies directly in the browser without a single hassle.
Frequently asked questions
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is used for activities requiring real, IP-authenticated access to the web. Businesses and developers rely on residential proxies for web scraping, market research, SEO monitoring, ad verification, and multi-account management. Unlike datacenter proxies, residential proxies provide IPs from real devices, like desktop computers, connected to local networks, reducing the chances of detection, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks. You can learn more about what is a residential proxy in our extensive guide.
How do residential proxies work?
Residential proxies workflow:
1. Your internet traffic is directed through an intermediary server.
2. This server assigns a different IP address to your connection request.
3. As a result, your IP address is concealed, and you appear to be a regular user with a different IP address.
Can I get a free residential proxy trial?
Yes! You can test drive our proxies, including residential ones, with a free 3-day trial and 100MB. To start your trial, simply choose a subscription and toggle on the free trial option in the dashboard.
Are residential proxies legal?
Residential proxies are perfectly legal to use for a variety of purposes. However, some websites or particular types of data may be illegal to scrape, so make sure not to abuse your proxies and be conscious of the existing restrictions (legal or other). We also recommend considering whether you’re going to need advanced rotation or sticky sessions.
What to consider before buying residential proxies?
The most important things to consider before actually buying residential proxies from any provider:
1. Read customer reviews about the residential proxy provider (Trustpilot, G2, etc.)
2. Look into how much traffic, proxy pool size, and proxy speeds you’re going to need
3. Check the proxy geo-locations on offer
4. Compare the pricing
5. Learn about customer support in case you run into any trouble (24/7 is recommended)
6. Consider whether you’re going to need sticky proxies or advanced rotation
7. Try before actually buying
By the way, don’t get seduced by free proxies – they entail cybersecurity risks and have low performance. Look for affordable residential proxies from reliable providers. At Decodo, you can also try residential proxies with a 3-day free trial.
What is advanced proxy rotation?
Advanced proxy rotation is a technique that proxy servers use to switch up IP addresses regularly. That way, websites can't figure out you're using a proxy and won't be able to block you. Using Decodo IPs, you can choose between rotating sessions that change IP with each action and sticky ones that keep the same IP for up to 30 minutes.
Can I get SOCKS5 residential proxies?
Yes, you can! Our residential proxies fully support the SOCKS5 protocol. When you get a residential proxy plan on Decodo, you can choose between the HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 protocol.
Which is the best residential proxy?
Determining the best residential proxy depends on your specific needs, like preferred speed, geographic coverage, and available budget. Leading providers include Decodo, loved for its user-friendly dashboard, budget-friendly pricing, and #1 response time in the market. When shopping around for residential proxies, you should do your own research and test out different providers that offer residential proxies free trial.
How to set up and use Decodo residential proxies?
Our dashboard is intuitive, and our quick start guide is full of helpful information, including practical explanations and detailed instructions. If you have any questions, our live chat is always just a click away!
How do we source residential IPs?
Together with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition), we have launched the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI). This industry-led consortium will strengthen public trust, promote ethical guidelines, and help businesses make informed data collection choices.
How can I get free residential proxies?
Completely free proxies aren’t safe – there’s no guarantee that your data will not be shared with third parties. However, you can try our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a residential proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you’re a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically, and you can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a 3-day free trial.
How do residential proxies differ from datacenter ones?
Residential proxies are true mobile or desktop devices that act as your intermediary servers. They have all aspects of real internet users, such as ISP attribution, no subnetworks, or other tell-tale signs of a proxy network. Thus, you can scale any operation almost indefinitely, especially when you can access millions of these nodes.
Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, are hosted on servers and not linked to real users. They’re faster and cheaper but easier to detect, making them better for speed-focused, low-risk tasks.
Should I use a VPN or residential proxy?
The choice between a VPN and a residential proxy hinges on your use case. VPNs encrypt all internet traffic, providing comprehensive security and privacy, making them ideal for protecting sensitive data or accessing content securely. Residential proxies, however, offer IP addresses from real devices, which is beneficial for tasks like web scraping, managing multiple accounts, or accessing geo-specific content without detection. If anonymity and bypassing geo-restrictions are priorities without the need for full encryption, residential proxies are the best match. For secure, encrypted connections, choose a VPN service.
Can residential proxies be detected?
While residential proxies use IPs assigned to real residential devices, making them less detectable than datacenter proxies, they're not entirely immune to detection. Advanced websites and anti-bot mechanisms employ sophisticated methods to identify proxy usage, such as analyzing IP behavior patterns or cross-referencing known proxy IP databases. Therefore, although residential proxies offer a higher level of anonymity, you should always follow the recommendations on how to avoid CAPTCHAs and IP blocks while using proxies.
How do we calculate the size of our IP address pool?
To determine our pool size, we multiply the number of daily IPs by the unique exit nodes each day and the number of days in a quarter. Consequently, the final result fluctuates monthly, influenced by the daily IPs and exit nodes.
How was the proxies’ speed and success rate testing done?
Residential proxies’ average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway’s research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services that run requests from testing servers using a custom Python script and a global CDN as the target. Our shared DC and DDC proxies were tested using Python requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country’s VPN as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.
Buy Residential Proxies
Access 115M+ ethically-sourced premium residential IPs from 195+ locations worldwide.