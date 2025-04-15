Pay As You Go is a payment system allowing you to use residential proxies without a monthly subscription. You can access Pay As You Go on the dashboard and purchase GBs for Decodo's residential proxies with it.

This payment system is only available with Wallet. Thus you have to top up your Wallet, and only then you'll be able to use Pay As You Go. With Pay As You Go, 1GB costs $8.5 (note that one Wallet credit equals one dollar), and you can purchase only one GB at a time.

Keep in mind that you can't have a monthly subscription plan and Pay As You Go simultaneously. Learn more about Pay As You Go payment method.