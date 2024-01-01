The definitive guide to different markets worldwide leveraging dynamic pricing strategies to optimize revenue and stay competitive in eCommerce.
The eCommerce Dynamic Pricing Index is a score that indicates how widely eCommerce websites in 40 countries adopt dynamic pricing strategies in their operations.
1. Turkey
2. UAE
3. India
4. Italy
5. Mexico
6. Hungary
7. United States
8. Brazil
9. United Kingdom
10. Canada
Overall Rank
Dynamic Pricing Country Proportion
Price Change Frequency
Pricing Model Complexity
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|10
|2
|2
|3
|28
|1
|6
|4
|21
|4
|4
|5
|8
|7
|5
|6
|6
|17
|3
|7
|2
|10
|8
|8
|7
|12
|6
|9
|18
|8
|10
|10
|16
|5
|12
The Dynamic Pricing Index is created by examining eCommerce data, each showcasing 12 different products. Over a month-long period, data was collected at four-hour intervals, offering comprehensive insights into pricing trends.
Unveiling the dynamic pricing scores across top eCommerce categories.
Fashion
Multi-category
Care products
Electronics
Furniture & homeware
Average dynamic pricing score
Overall rank
Dynamic pricing country proportion
Price change frequency
Pricing model complexity
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5
Dive deeper into our report and uncover key findings in the eCommerce landscape.
Get personalized insights from the eCommerce Maturity Index by contacting us.
