Exploring dimensions

Reviewing in eCommerce Maturity Index dives deeper into the ability for users to explore a product’s functionality and specifications, compare options, ask questions, find reviews from both customers and experts, and directly communicate with customer support. The United States has a remarkable score of 85.7% in this dimension, one of the highest single scores in the eCommerce Maturity Index. This high performance underscores the advanced capabilities of US eCommerce platforms in detailed product exploration and fostering open communication between consumers and businesses.

On the other hand, Investigating involves providing background information about products, including product warnings and safety information, sustainability and recycling practices, and ethical sourcing details. Here, the United States scores a mere 8.3% out of a possible 100%. This low score showcases that while US eCommerce websites are leaders in enabling customer interaction and feedback, they lag significantly in offering comprehensive product background information.

This pattern indicates that US eCommerce platforms cater to a culture that values openness and communication. They provide ample opportunities for customers to share reviews, ask and answer questions, and directly address issues and feedback with customer support. The lower score in the Investigating dimension could be attributed to relatively lower customer protection standards compared to Europe. Consequently, eCommerce in the United States may have fewer incentives to offer detailed sustainability and ethical sourcing information.