Fastest Proxies
Access global web data, bypass CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, IP bans, and anti-bot systems with our ethically sourced proxies.
14-day money-back option
Explore proxy types
What are proxies?
A proxy, or proxy server, is a system that acts as an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet. Efficient proxy network is ideal solution for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks.
Residential proxies
115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations ensuring your anonymity online and access to any web data.
Static residential (ISP) proxies
Authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability of datacenter proxies, offering efficient online access with minimal latency.
Mobile proxies
10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 3G/4G/5G support, tailored for mobile-related activities.
Datacenter proxies
500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with fast response times and reliable connections.
Site Unblocker
Dynamic rendering and advanced browser fingerprinting powered by 125M+ IPs enable real-time data retrieval.
What are proxies used for?
Multi-accounting
Don’t be tied to one account – create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce sites. Learn more
Price aggregation
Monitor real-time price changes to stay aligned with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets. Learn more
AdTech
Optimize your ads’ performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors. Learn more
SEO
Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results to grow brand visibility online. Learn more
Compare the different proxy types
Explore our proxy line offering and pick what suits you best – from shared proxies to dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.
Residential proxies
Mobile proxies
Static residential (ISP) proxies
Datacenter proxies
Type
Shared
Shared
Shared, Dedicated
Shared, Dedicated
Payment
Traffic (bandwidth)
Traffic (bandwidth)
Traffic (bandwidth), number of IPs
Traffic (bandwidth), number of IPs
Use cases
- Seamless public data collection
- Enhancing anonymity online
- Bypassing IP blocks and geo-restrictions
- Bypassing IP blocks and geo-restrictions
- Data collection & app testing
- Accessing even the most advanced targets
- Traffic-intensive tasks
- Scraping advanced websites
- Accessing “mission-critical” applications
- Competitive analysis
- Enhancing online anonymity cost-effectively
- Basic data collection
- Bypassing less advanced domain restrictions
Locations
195+
160+
US, UK, CA, AU, IT, JP, NL, HK, FR
195+
Protocols
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
How do proxies work and how to use them?
Learn how to set up and use proxy servers with our easy and quick onboarding process – hop on and use our dashboard whenever and however you need, as well as manage your proxies, track usage and spending.
Most popular proxy targets
Amazon marketplace
Monitor Amazon’s real-time pricing changes, follow the latest trends, gather trending keywords and stay ahead of competition.
eBay marketplace
Stay informed of real-time price fluctuations on eBay, monitor new products, changing buyer behavior, and leverage web data for growth.
Google Search
Track your target Google rankings and AI overviews, automate SERP analysis, and get the full picture of your search performance.
Easily integrate into your workflows
Get started with our infrastructure and plug in third-party tools with our easy setup guides.
Read the latest about proxies
Build knowledge on proxy servers, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
What Is a Residential Proxy? Definition and Guide (2025)
Looking to build a resilient infrastructure for your web data projects? Residential proxies provide the foundation for efficient and reliable data gathering at scale. These proxies serve as intermediary servers that route your requests through real residential IPs, enabling you to access web data while maintaining a natural online footprint. Let's explore how residential proxy networks can enhance your data collection capabilities and help you choose an infrastructure that matches your project needs.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 04, 2025
9 min read
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
What Are Rotating Proxies and Why Should You Use Them?
A rotating proxy is a server that automatically changes the user’s IP address after each connection or at set intervals. This proxy rotation is handy when you need a different IP address with every request. In this guide, we’ll explore what rotating proxies are, how they work, and their common use cases, including web scraping and multi-accounting.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 02, 2024
7 min read
Staying Ahead of the Curve: Using Proxies and Scraping Solutions to Monitor Pricing, Trends, and Competitors
Businesses rely on real-time data about pricing, market trends, and their rivals' activities to make well-informed decisions and maintain a competitive edge. In fact, 98%¹ of executives agree it’s somewhat or very important to increase data analysis in their companies over the upcoming 1 to 3 years. Manual data collection methods are time-consuming, less efficient, and sometimes even provide outdated data, resulting in missed opportunities and potential loss of market share.
Fortunately, thanks to technological advancements, innovative and easy-to-use solutions like proxies and web scraping tools offer businesses a powerful way to monitor and analyze vital information efficiently.
With this in-depth article, we invite you to explore the proxy and scraping landscape, discover the pros and cons of such solutions, and learn how to identify some of the best real-time data collection options in the market matching the most popular use cases. Grab a cup of coffee and continue reading.
If you can't access the whole article, make sure you have disabled your ad blocker.
Ella Moore
Sep 07, 2023
11 min read
What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025
Whether you call yourself a seasoned proxy user or just starting to leverage the power of proxies, it's always good to learn a thing or two. And this time, we're talking about backconnect proxies. In short, backconnect proxies allow you to remain anonymous while accessing the internet by constantly rotating your IP address. These proxies are useful for individuals or companies who need to navigate internet restrictions, monitor competitors, or run web scraping tools.
In this guide, we'll explore everything you need to know about backconnect proxies, how they work, and what benefits you're in for. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Mar 21, 2024
6 min read
What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy
If you are new to proxies, you might be confused by how many proxy types there are: residential, rotating, datacenter, backconnect, SSL proxies… The list goes on!
The proxy ‘type’ usually refers to one of its two traits: the connection method or the type of the device acting as your proxy. SSL or HTTPS proxies denote the protocol you use to connect through the proxy server, namely, the HTTPS protocol.
Mariam Nakani
Mar 11, 2024
4 min read
A Comprehensive Guide on Using Proxy with cURL in 2025
Whether you're a developer or an IT professional, data is an essential element of your everyday tasks. One of the most popular tools for data transfer is cURL (client for URL), which is embedded in almost every device that transfers data over different internet protocols.
However, when it comes to transferring data through a proxy, using cURL becomes even more critical. So, let's delve into the basics of cURL and proxies, discuss how it works, and get valuable tips on how to use cURL with proxy settings.
So, buckle up, pal, and get ready to learn how to use cURL with proxy and why it is essential in data transfer.
James Keenan
Jan 24, 2024
7 min read
Understanding Proxy Errors: Causes, Solutions, and How to Fix Them
Proxy errors like 404, 407, or 503 can be frustrating, but they’re clues to solving access issues. These HTTP codes indicate problems between your browser and the server. Whether it’s a client or server error, understanding the code helps you troubleshoot quickly. Let’s break down common proxy errors and find effective ways to fix them.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Mar 25, 2025
7 min read
How a Residential Proxy Network Helps to Scrape Amazon
The American company Amazon and its founder (the second richest and possibly the first most disliked person in the world) don’t need long introductions. Today Amazon is a giant in e-commerce, cloud storage, digital streaming, artificial intelligence, logistics, etc.
We’ll focus on the e-commerce side of Amazon. Simply put, it’s the world’s leading online retailer. According to certain statistics, 90% of shoppers compare the price and quality of a product on Amazon even if they find it on another website. So if you’re a seller, you’ll be interested in following the trends on Amazon to be able to adapt to the market.
In this article, we’ll go over the benefits of scraping Amazon and how to do it right.
Ella Moore
Sep 23, 2022
5 min read
Conquer TikTok With Proxies
If you’re not livin’ in the medieval ages, you’ve heard of TikTok at least a couple of times. But if you are, lemme help you – TikTok is a social media app to create, share, and discover short videos. Currently, the platform is on top: it has around 1 billion active users globally (still growing!) and is used by various companies and creators for marketing purposes.
Unfortunately, nothing is perfect. TikTok has some limitations that may affect your experience. To use the app to the fullest, you may need some help from proxies. So, sit down, take your notebook and get ready for the lesson on how to conquer TikTok with proxies.
Mariam Nakani
Apr 27, 2022
7 min read
Why Do You Need Proxies for Discord?
Let’s agree: the internet and communication go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s simply a powerful combo that makes our lives easier. However, to connect these two elements, we need intermediaries. One of the tools to make communication via the internet easier is *drum roll*... Discord!
Discord is an app that allows you to join servers and interact with private and public communities via voice, video, or text. It may sound epic, however, every coin has two sides. To enjoy the benefits of Discord fully, you may need proxies.
Ella Moore
Apr 22, 2022
10 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is the difference between a proxy server and VPN?
A proxy server anonymizes the source of internet traffic and may also help distribute traffic or inspect network data packets based on specific security policies. On the other hand, a VPN encrypts both the IP address and the data, ensuring that unauthorized users cannot access or interpret the information.
What are the risks of using free proxy servers?
Free proxy servers come with several risks, including the absence of encryption, data logging, exposure to malware, and potential privacy breaches. They are often overcrowded with users, which results in slow connection speeds and diminished performance that can be particularly harmful for business applications needing real-time data access. Additionally, free proxies tend to be less reliable, with frequent downtimes and connection problems, which can disrupt business operations and cause productivity losses.
Do proxies really provide anonymity?
Some proxies provide high anonymity, hiding your IP address and preventing websites from identifying you, while others may reveal your real IP address – this is why it’s crucial to use quality proxies and avoid free proxy lists.
How to find proxy server address?
To find your proxy server address in Chrome, start by opening the browser and clicking on the three dots in the top right corner. Select Settings from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the System section and click on Open your computer's proxy settings. This will take you to your system's settings, where you can locate the proxy server address.
What are premium proxies?
A premium proxy is an elite-quality server that offers advanced features and superior performance compared to standard or free proxies. These servers may include benefits such as automatic rotation, unlimited bandwidth, enhanced security, and 24/7 customer support. With their superior performance, reliability, and security, premium proxies are ideal for businesses and individuals seeking high-quality solutions for their online activities.
Which type of proxies would you use to remain anonymous when surfing the internet?
A residential proxy or a mobile proxy is ideal for remaining anonymous when surfing the internet, as they use real IP addresses assigned to actual devices, making them harder to detect. These types of proxies provide a higher level of anonymity compared to datacenter proxies.
How to make a proxy server?
Setting up a free proxy server on your PC can be done with dedicated tools, which allow you to create your own proxy server and browse the internet with a different IP address. This can be helpful for accessing restricted content or websites without exposing your real IP.
Buy Proxy Servers
Get started in just a few minutes and leverage the full potential of proxies.
14-day money-back option