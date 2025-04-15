Fastest Proxies

A proxy, or proxy server, is a system that acts as an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet. Efficient proxy network is ideal solution for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks.

Residential proxies

115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations ensuring your anonymity online and access to any web data.

Static residential (ISP) proxies

Authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability of datacenter proxies, offering efficient online access with minimal latency.

Mobile proxies

10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 3G/4G/5G support, tailored for mobile-related activities.

Datacenter proxies

500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with fast response times and reliable connections.

Site Unblocker

Dynamic rendering and advanced browser fingerprinting powered by 125M+ IPs enable real-time data retrieval.

What are proxies used for?

Multi-accounting

Don’t be tied to one account – create and manage multiple accounts on various eCommerce sites. Learn more

Price aggregation

Monitor real-time price changes to stay aligned with the ever-shifting dynamics of markets. Learn more

AdTech

Optimize your ads’ performance, ensure accurate ad placement, and monitor competitors. Learn more

SEO

Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor SERP results to grow brand visibility online. Learn more

Compare the different proxy types

Explore our proxy line offering and pick what suits you best – from shared proxies to dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.

Residential proxies

Mobile proxies

Static residential (ISP) proxies

Datacenter proxies

Type

Shared

Shared

Shared, Dedicated

Shared, Dedicated

Payment

Traffic (bandwidth)

Traffic (bandwidth)

Traffic (bandwidth), number of IPs

Traffic (bandwidth), number of IPs

Use cases

  • Seamless public data collection
  • Enhancing anonymity online
  • Bypassing IP blocks and geo-restrictions
  • Bypassing IP blocks and geo-restrictions
  • Data collection & app testing
  • Accessing even the most advanced targets
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Scraping advanced websites
  • Accessing “mission-critical” applications
  • Competitive analysis
  • Enhancing online anonymity cost-effectively
  • Basic data collection
  • Bypassing less advanced domain restrictions

Locations

195+

160+

US, UK, CA, AU, IT, JP, NL, HK, FR

195+

Protocols

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

How do proxies work and how to use them?

Learn how to set up and use proxy servers with our easy and quick onboarding process – hop on and use our dashboard whenever and however you need, as well as manage your proxies, track usage and spending.

Most popular proxy targets

Amazon.svg

Amazon marketplace

Monitor Amazon’s real-time pricing changes, follow the latest trends, gather trending keywords and stay ahead of competition.

ebay-nav-icon.svg

eBay marketplace

Stay informed of real-time price fluctuations on eBay, monitor new products, changing buyer behavior, and leverage web data for growth.

Google-Search-Engine.svg

Google Search

Track your target Google rankings and AI overviews, automate SERP analysis, and get the full picture of your search performance.

Read the latest about proxies

Build knowledge on proxy servers, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

UNBLOCK
DATA COLLECTION

What Is a Residential Proxy? Definition and Guide (2025)

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 04, 2025

9 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

What Are Rotating Proxies and Why Should You Use Them?

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 02, 2024

7 min read

Using Proxies and Scraping Solutions to Monitor Pricing, Trends, and Competitors

Staying Ahead of the Curve: Using Proxies and Scraping Solutions to Monitor Pricing, Trends, and Competitors

Ella Moore

Sep 07, 2023

11 min read

What Is a Backconnect Proxy
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025

James Keenan

Mar 21, 2024

6 min read

SSL / HTTPS Proxy
HIDE IP

What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy

Mariam Nakani

Mar 11, 2024

4 min read

cURL with proxy
CURL

A Comprehensive Guide on Using Proxy with cURL in 2025

James Keenan

Jan 24, 2024

7 min read

DATA COLLECTION

Understanding Proxy Errors: Causes, Solutions, and How to Fix Them

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Mar 25, 2025

7 min read

Scraping Amazon with residential proxies
DATA COLLECTION
PRICING INTELLIGENCE
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How a Residential Proxy Network Helps to Scrape Amazon

Ella Moore

Sep 23, 2022

5 min read

Proxies for TikTok
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Conquer TikTok With Proxies

Mariam Nakani

Apr 27, 2022

7 min read

Proxies for Discord
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Why Do You Need Proxies for Discord?

Ella Moore

Apr 22, 2022

10 min read

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between a proxy server and VPN?

A proxy server anonymizes the source of internet traffic and may also help distribute traffic or inspect network data packets based on specific security policies. On the other hand, a VPN encrypts both the IP address and the data, ensuring that unauthorized users cannot access or interpret the information.

What are the risks of using free proxy servers?

Free proxy servers come with several risks, including the absence of encryption, data logging, exposure to malware, and potential privacy breaches. They are often overcrowded with users, which results in slow connection speeds and diminished performance that can be particularly harmful for business applications needing real-time data access. Additionally, free proxies tend to be less reliable, with frequent downtimes and connection problems, which can disrupt business operations and cause productivity losses.

Do proxies really provide anonymity?

Some proxies provide high anonymity, hiding your IP address and preventing websites from identifying you, while others may reveal your real IP address – this is why it’s crucial to use quality proxies and avoid free proxy lists.

How to find proxy server address?

To find your proxy server address in Chrome, start by opening the browser and clicking on the three dots in the top right corner. Select Settings from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the System section and click on Open your computer's proxy settings. This will take you to your system's settings, where you can locate the proxy server address.

What are premium proxies?

A premium proxy is an elite-quality server that offers advanced features and superior performance compared to standard or free proxies. These servers may include benefits such as automatic rotation, unlimited bandwidth, enhanced security, and 24/7 customer support. With their superior performance, reliability, and security, premium proxies are ideal for businesses and individuals seeking high-quality solutions for their online activities.

Which type of proxies would you use to remain anonymous when surfing the internet?

A residential proxy or a mobile proxy is ideal for remaining anonymous when surfing the internet, as they use real IP addresses assigned to actual devices, making them harder to detect. These types of proxies provide a higher level of anonymity compared to datacenter proxies.

How to make a proxy server?

Setting up a free proxy server on your PC can be done with dedicated tools, which allow you to create your own proxy server and browse the internet with a different IP address. This can be helpful for accessing restricted content or websites without exposing your real IP.

