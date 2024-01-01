Contact us

Leading markets

User Experience Maturity

The eCommerce Maturity Index provides a detailed assessment of user experience across all five continents on eCommerce platforms. Covering countries from around the globe, the Index evaluates various criteria spanning key eCommerce areas of the customer journey.

Rankings expanded

RANKING

1. Belgium

0

2. Lithuania

0

3. Germany

0

4. Sweden

0

5. Spain

0

6. Estonia

0

7. United States

0

8. Finland

0

8. Canada

0

10. France

0
Browsing
Reviews
Expanding
Investigating
Decisions
81% 52.4% 88.9% 33.3% 38.1%
81% 57.1% 77.8% 0% 57.1%
76.2% 42.9% 77.8% 33.3% 42.9%
81% 52.4% 66.7% 25% 42.9%
71.4% 42.9% 77.8% 25% 47.6%
71.4% 52.4% 88.9% 0% 47.6%
76.2% 85.7% 55.6% 8.3% 33.3%
66.7% 38.1% 77.8% 25% 47.6%
71.4% 71.4% 44.4% 25% 42.9%
61.9% 66.7% 55.6% 16.7% 52.4%

How we evaluated the eCommerce platforms

The report analyzed major eCommerce websites from over 40 countries to assess user experience levels. The index evaluates 28 criteria across 5 areas, from initial browsing to the final purchase decision.

01
Browsing How easily products can be found and saved for later, focusing on search quality, product indicators, and filtering.
Read more
02
Reviewing Ability to learn about a product's functionality and specifications, compare products, ask questions, or find reviews.
Read more
03
Investigating Provides background information on its products, including product warnings and safety information.
Read more
04
Expanding Offering additional services, financing options, or the ability to bundle related products with the purchase.
Read more
05
Decisions Ability to select multiple delivery options, check inventory availability, set restock and price alerts, and find information on return policies.
Read more
LEADING COUNTRIES

Score by country

In-depth overview of how each country scored based on all of the metrics.

Compare

RANKING

7. United States

0

14. United Kingdom

0
Browsing
Reviews
Expanding
Investigating
Decisions
76.2% 85.7% 55.6% 8.3% 33.3%
61.9% 52.4% 44.4% 16.7% 42.9%
MATURITY STAGES

eCommerce maturity stages

Explore the varying stages of eCommerce maturity across different regions, identifying key trends and insights for each country.

Europe (2)
Italy
Iceland
Asia (2)
Kuwait
Qatar
America (3)
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Africa (6)
South Africa
Morocco
Kenya
Botswana
Nigeria
Tunisia
Oceania (1)
Australia
A DEEP DIVE

Subdimensions of maturity rankings

Exploring user journey stages and evaluation areas.

Best performance

Browsing

62.0

Average score

Browsing dimension evaluates how easily products can be found and saved for later, focusing on search quality, product indicators, filtering, and wish list functionality.

Browsing, representing the fundamental functionality of eCommerce platforms, shows the highest overall performance at 62.0%. In this area, 32 out of 40 countries offer more than 50% of the features we’ve tested. With Sweden, Lithuania, and Belgium leading in this dimension, each achieving an 81.0% feature score.

Best in Browsing

Sweden

0%

Lithuania

0%

Belgium

0%

United States

0%

Germany

0%

Reviewing

39.2

Average score

This dimension assesses the ability to learn about a product's functionality and specifications, compare products, ask questions, find reviews from other clients and experts, and communicate directly with customer service.

The leading countries for the Reviewing dimension are the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France. The United States stands out with a score of 85.7% out of 100%. Despite being a fundamental function, only 14 out of 40 countries scored above 50% in this dimension.

Best in Reviewing

United States

0%

Canada

0%

Netherlands

0%

Switzerland

0%

France

0%
Lowest performance

Investigating

9.6

Average score

Investigating dimension evaluates whether an eCommerce platform provides background information on its products, including product warnings and safety information, sustainability, recycling, and ethical sourcing.

Investigating scores are the lowest among all dimensions, with an overall performance of just 9.6%. This indicates that many eCommerce websites lack transparency regarding sustainability and ethical sourcing in their product information. Despite the need for improvement, European countries and Canada lead in this area, with 33.3% and 25% feature scores, respectively.

Best in Investigating

Belgium

0%

Germany

0%

Sweden

0%

Spain

0%

Canada

0%
Widest score spread

Expanding

39.7

Average score

Dimension evaluates the extent to which customers are offered additional services, financing options, or the ability to bundle related products with their purchase.

Expanding has the widest score range of any dimension, with scores ranging from 0 for Qatar, Nigeria, Iceland, and Morocco to the top 5, led by Belgium and Estonia, scoring 88.9%. While some countries offer additional services, financing, or bundling options, others demonstrate the highest level of eCommerce maturity.

Best in Expanding

Belgium

0%

Estonia

0%

Lithuania

0%

Spain

0%

Germany

0%

Decisions

35.1

Average score

This dimension identifies how well an eCommerce platform enables discovering and selecting multiple delivery options, determining inventory availability, setting restock and price alerts, and finding additional information on pricing and return policies.

The final stage in the eCommerce journey shows significant diversity among top performers. While European countries dominate, Saudi Arabia also achieves a top score of 57.1%, matching the Netherlands and Lithuania. Remarkably, two African countries, Kenya and Nigeria, rank highly with the third-highest score of 47.6%.

Best in Decisions

Netherlands

0%

Lithuania

0%

Saudi Arabia

0%

France

0%

Kenya

0%
A DEEP DIVE

User’s journey clusters

Exploring user journey stages and evaluation areas.

Evaluation areas

Browsing
Reviewing
Investigating
Expanding
Decisions

Journey stages

Discovering products
Deeper research
Upsells and purchase

Evaluation areas

Holists
Cluster excels in all aspects, from finding products to learning about them and closing deals.
Finders
Performs well at finding products and learning more but could improve in bundling and decision-making.
Sellers
Advanced in offering bundles, additional services, and being transparent about pricing, delivery, and returns.
Laggards
Has room for improvement across the entire journey, from finding products and learning about them to closing the deal.
Deeper Dive

Discover insights

Dive deeper into our report and uncover key findings in the eCommerce landscape.

