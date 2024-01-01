User Experience Maturity

Ultimate resource for discovering how various markets across the globe are progressing in the digital commerce landscape.
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
Ultimate resource for discovering how various markets across the globe are progressing in the digital commerce landscape.
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
amazon.com
walmart.ca
lazada.sg
ikea.is
mediamarkt.de
allegro.pl
zalando.it
bestbuy.com
decathlon.ma
carrefour.es
The eCommerce Maturity Index provides a detailed assessment of user experience across all five continents on eCommerce platforms. Covering countries from around the globe, the Index evaluates various criteria spanning key eCommerce areas of the customer journey.
1. Belgium
2. Lithuania
3. Germany
4. Sweden
5. Spain
6. Estonia
7. United States
8. Finland
8. Canada
10. France
Browsing
Reviews
Expanding
Investigating
Decisions
|81%
|52.4%
|88.9%
|33.3%
|38.1%
|81%
|57.1%
|77.8%
|0%
|57.1%
|76.2%
|42.9%
|77.8%
|33.3%
|42.9%
|81%
|52.4%
|66.7%
|25%
|42.9%
|71.4%
|42.9%
|77.8%
|25%
|47.6%
|71.4%
|52.4%
|88.9%
|0%
|47.6%
|76.2%
|85.7%
|55.6%
|8.3%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|38.1%
|77.8%
|25%
|47.6%
|71.4%
|71.4%
|44.4%
|25%
|42.9%
|61.9%
|66.7%
|55.6%
|16.7%
|52.4%
The report analyzed major eCommerce websites from over 40 countries to assess user experience levels. The index evaluates 28 criteria across 5 areas, from initial browsing to the final purchase decision.
In-depth overview of how each country scored based on all of the metrics.
7. United States
14. United Kingdom
Browsing
Reviews
Expanding
Investigating
Decisions
|76.2%
|85.7%
|55.6%
|8.3%
|33.3%
|61.9%
|52.4%
|44.4%
|16.7%
|42.9%
Explore the varying stages of eCommerce maturity across different regions, identifying key trends and insights for each country.
Exploring user journey stages and evaluation areas.
Average score
Browsing dimension evaluates how easily products can be found and saved for later, focusing on search quality, product indicators, filtering, and wish list functionality.
Browsing, representing the fundamental functionality of eCommerce platforms, shows the highest overall performance at 62.0%. In this area, 32 out of 40 countries offer more than 50% of the features we’ve tested. With Sweden, Lithuania, and Belgium leading in this dimension, each achieving an 81.0% feature score.
Sweden
Lithuania
Belgium
United States
Germany
Average score
This dimension assesses the ability to learn about a product's functionality and specifications, compare products, ask questions, find reviews from other clients and experts, and communicate directly with customer service.
The leading countries for the Reviewing dimension are the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France. The United States stands out with a score of 85.7% out of 100%. Despite being a fundamental function, only 14 out of 40 countries scored above 50% in this dimension.
United States
Canada
Netherlands
Switzerland
France
Average score
Investigating dimension evaluates whether an eCommerce platform provides background information on its products, including product warnings and safety information, sustainability, recycling, and ethical sourcing.
Investigating scores are the lowest among all dimensions, with an overall performance of just 9.6%. This indicates that many eCommerce websites lack transparency regarding sustainability and ethical sourcing in their product information. Despite the need for improvement, European countries and Canada lead in this area, with 33.3% and 25% feature scores, respectively.
Belgium
Germany
Sweden
Spain
Canada
Average score
Dimension evaluates the extent to which customers are offered additional services, financing options, or the ability to bundle related products with their purchase.
Expanding has the widest score range of any dimension, with scores ranging from 0 for Qatar, Nigeria, Iceland, and Morocco to the top 5, led by Belgium and Estonia, scoring 88.9%. While some countries offer additional services, financing, or bundling options, others demonstrate the highest level of eCommerce maturity.
Belgium
Estonia
Lithuania
Spain
Germany
Average score
This dimension identifies how well an eCommerce platform enables discovering and selecting multiple delivery options, determining inventory availability, setting restock and price alerts, and finding additional information on pricing and return policies.
The final stage in the eCommerce journey shows significant diversity among top performers. While European countries dominate, Saudi Arabia also achieves a top score of 57.1%, matching the Netherlands and Lithuania. Remarkably, two African countries, Kenya and Nigeria, rank highly with the third-highest score of 47.6%.
Netherlands
Lithuania
Saudi Arabia
France
Kenya
Exploring user journey stages and evaluation areas.
Dive deeper into our report and uncover key findings in the eCommerce landscape.
Get personalized insights from the eCommerce Maturity Index by contacting us.
[email protected]
© 2018-2024 decodo.com, All Rights Reserved