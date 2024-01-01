User Experience Maturity

Browsing dimension evaluates how easily products can be found and saved for later, focusing on search quality, product indicators, filtering, and wish list functionality.

Browsing, representing the fundamental functionality of eCommerce platforms, shows the highest overall performance at 62.0%. In this area, 32 out of 40 countries offer more than 50% of the features we’ve tested. With Sweden, Lithuania, and Belgium leading in this dimension, each achieving an 81.0% feature score.