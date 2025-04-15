All-in-One Scraping API

Hassle-free access to web data at your fingertips.

Start for free
Start free with Google

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

100%

success rate

195+

locations worldwide

7-day

free trial

Test drive our Web Scraping API

Scraping the web has never been easier. Get a taste of what our Scraping API is capable of right here and now.

Start for free

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com/",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

Explore our plans for every scraping task

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Discover our scraping templates

Explore our extensive template library for all your scraping needs.

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

Google Maps

Collect business details, locations, and reviews from Google Maps.

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Explore all templates

Find the right data collection solution for you

Explore our scraping line offering and pick what suits you best, from basic to advanced solutions - we've got you covered.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-built scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Trusted by:

Start collecting data in seconds

Ready-made web scrapers

You bring the targets – we'll bring the data. Our ready-made (yet highly customizable) scrapers come with pre-set parameters to help you save time and access the data you need within seconds.

Start for free

Resources for a quick start

Streamline your development with detailed code samples in popular programming languages like Python, PHP, and Node.js via our Github, or check out our quick start guides for web page scraper setup tips.

Start for free

Get a 7-day free trial and collect data without a single restriction

Start for free

Learn how our scraper works

Simplify your data collection tasks with our ready-made scraping solution within minutes. Get real-time data from even the most protected websites without a single hassle.

Start for free

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

How is data mining different from data scraping?

Data scraping is a process of collecting raw data from various platforms, often using APIs or automated tools. Data mining, meanwhile, takes the collected or existing datasets and applies statistical methods, machine learning, or algorithms to uncover hidden patterns, trends, and actionable insights. In essence, scraping gathers the data, while mining interprets and adds value to it.

What are the best data scraping tools?

The best data scraping tools depend on your specific needs, such as the type of data and the complexity of the target website. Popular options include Smartproxy’s Scraping API for reliable, scalable extraction, as well as tools like BeautifulSoup for HTML parsing, Selenium for browser automation, and Scrapy for large-scale web crawling.

How to scrape data from a website?

To scrape data from a website, you can use programming languages like Python with libraries such as Beautiful Soup or Scrapy to build custom scripts. Alternatively, dedicated scraping tools or APIs, like Smartproxy’s Scraping API, offer a more user-friendly, efficient way to automate and streamline the data extraction process without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

What is screen scraping?

Screen scraping is a data collection technique where software automatically navigates a user interface, interacts with content, and extracts information from the HTML or other data displayed on the screen.

What is the difference between structured and unstructured data?

Structured data is highly organized and stored in a predefined format, such as databases or spreadsheets, making it easy to search and analyze. Unstructured data, on the other hand, lacks a clear format or organization and can include diverse content types like text, images, videos, or raw scraped data that require processing to extract meaningful insights.

What is the difference between web scraping and data scraping?

Web scraping is a subset of data scraping that focuses specifically on extracting data from websites, using tools or scripts to gather information from web pages. Data scraping, on the other hand, encompasses the broader practice of extracting data from any digital source, including APIs, documents, databases, or software applications.

How can AI help with data scraping tasks?

AI enhances data scraping by automating complex tasks, improving accuracy, and adapting quickly to changes in website structures. It also helps handle challenges like CAPTCHA and anti-scraping measures, making data collection more efficient.

Scraping API for All Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved