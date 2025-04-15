All-in-one Web Scraping API
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://ip.decodo.com/","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop"}'
Frequently asked questions
How is data mining different from data scraping?
Data scraping is a process of collecting raw data from various platforms, often using APIs or automated tools. Data mining, meanwhile, takes the collected or existing datasets and applies statistical methods, machine learning, or algorithms to uncover hidden patterns, trends, and actionable insights. In essence, scraping gathers the data, while mining interprets and adds value to it.
What are the best data scraping tools?
The best data scraping tools depend on your specific needs, such as the type of data and the complexity of the target website. Popular options include Smartproxy’s Scraping API for reliable, scalable extraction, as well as tools like BeautifulSoup for HTML parsing, Selenium for browser automation, and Scrapy for large-scale web crawling.
How to scrape data from a website?
To scrape data from a website, you can use programming languages like Python with libraries such as Beautiful Soup or Scrapy to build custom scripts. Alternatively, dedicated scraping tools or APIs, like Smartproxy’s Scraping API, offer a more user-friendly, efficient way to automate and streamline the data extraction process without requiring extensive coding knowledge.
What is screen scraping?
Screen scraping is a data collection technique where software automatically navigates a user interface, interacts with content, and extracts information from the HTML or other data displayed on the screen.
What is the difference between structured and unstructured data?
Structured data is highly organized and stored in a predefined format, such as databases or spreadsheets, making it easy to search and analyze. Unstructured data, on the other hand, lacks a clear format or organization and can include diverse content types like text, images, videos, or raw scraped data that require processing to extract meaningful insights.
What is the difference between web scraping and data scraping?
Web scraping is a subset of data scraping that focuses specifically on extracting data from websites, using tools or scripts to gather information from web pages. Data scraping, on the other hand, encompasses the broader practice of extracting data from any digital source, including APIs, documents, databases, or software applications.
How can AI help with data scraping tasks?
AI enhances data scraping by automating complex tasks, improving accuracy, and adapting quickly to changes in website structures. It also helps handle challenges like CAPTCHA and anti-scraping measures, making data collection more efficient.
