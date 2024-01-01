eCommerce Maturity Index The eCommerce Maturity Index offers a granular evaluation of the customer and user experience of eCommerce websites from all five continents. The final index includes 40 countries and considers 28 criteria covering 5 areas that relate to stages in the customer journey, from finding to purchasing products. Those areas are:

Evaluation areas Browsing Reviewing Investigating Expanding Decisions

Data collection

How were the websites selected? For data collection, we manually selected 3 eCommerce websites per country. Websites were selected based on their local or regional relevance. Relevance was determined by using website traffic as a proxy. First, we would select 3 locally relevant eCommerce websites, which are based in the pertaining country. If this was not possible, we would substitute with regionally relevant eCommerce websites that operate across borders in these regions, as was the case for countries in the Benelux and the Baltics. Only if locally or regionally relevant eCommerce websites could not be identified would we resort to including the most relevant large global players in a specific country market. The guiding premise was to avoid including global multinational eCommerce websites to reflect a country’s eCommerce maturity as closely as possible.

Browsing (7) Browsing captures the ease by which products can be found and saved for later. With a focus on the quality of search, product indicators, filtering, and wish list functionality: Search assistance and real-time suggestions with the ability to refine search suggestions

Product popularity indications (e.g., number of bought products, indications of trending)

General product indicator (e.g., “exclusive”, “new”, “deal”, “limited time deal”)

Advanced search functionality (results highlights or dynamic filtering options)

Content integrations in search or product results

Product filtering availability

Wishlists functionality

Reviewing (7) Reviewing captures the possibilities of finding out more about the functionality and specifications of a product, comparing, asking questions, finding reviews from clients and experts, and directly communicating with customer service. Advanced features were not applied in the Fashion category. Similar item list

Item comparisons (advanced)

3D product models (advanced)

Advanced review sorting and classification (e.g., popular categories, groups of buyers, sentiment)

Differentiated expert or video reviews (advanced)

Q&A sections on the product page

Customer service options integrated into product pages

Investigating (4) Investigating captures whether an eCommerce website provides background information on its products, such as product warning and safety information, sustainability and recycling, and ethical sourcing. Product warnings and safety information (e.g., warnings about product safety, usage, hazards, materials, proper application, components)

Sustainability information

Recycling options

Ethical sourcing information

Expanding (3) Expanding captures the extent to which customer are provided with options to add additional services, finance their purchase, or bundle it with related products. Advanced features were not applied in the Fashion category. Related services like extended warranty (advanced)

Financing options availability (advanced)

Bundling options availability

Decisions (7) Decisions category captures the extent to which an eCommerce platform makes it easier to find out about and select between multiple delivery options, determine inventory availability, and set restock and price alerts, as well as find additional information on pricing and return policy. Multiple delivery options

Delivery timings indicated on the product page

Inventory availability

Price match guarantee

Recommended retail price as a reference for pricing

Back in Stock and other customizable alerts

Return policy indicated