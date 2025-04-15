Lagging dynamic pricing usage in Europe

Looking at the top 10 in the Dynamic Pricing Index, only 3 out of 10 countries are from the European continent, compared to 8 out of 10 in the eCommerce Maturity Index.

The countries that make the cut are Italy (#4), Hungary (#6), and the United Kingdom (#9). This highlights a significant disparity between general eCommerce maturity and the adoption of advanced pricing strategies within Europe.

European eCommerce businesses use less advanced pricing techniques such as discount and peak shopping period adjustments. This strategy is employed by 36.8% of businesses in 7 European countries. A further 15.8% utilize dynamic discount and peak adjustment, involving 3 EU countries. Surprisingly, another 36.8% of businesses show no patterns indicative of dynamic pricing usage at all.

This reliance on traditional pricing strategies over dynamic pricing suggests that many European eCommerce businesses may miss out on opportunities to optimize their pricing in response to real-time market conditions.