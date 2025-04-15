Diving deeper into performance

The high scores of these countries can be attributed to their cultural emphasis on transparency and providing detailed product information. Consumers in these regions are known for valuing transparency and seeking information that helps them make decisions aligned with a more environmentally conscious lifestyle. This demand for detailed product information has likely driven eCommerce platforms in these countries to prioritize the Investigating dimension.

There’s also a notable non-European performer – Canada, a Nordic country from the other side of the Atlantic, is also among the top performers in this dimension, scoring 25%. This indicates that the trend of valuing transparency and comprehensive product information extends beyond Europe, highlighting a global shift towards more informed and responsible consumer behavior.