Turkey, UAE, and India: Dynamic Pricing Leaders

Dynamic pricing, a strategy where prices of products or services are adjusted in real-time based on demand, supply, competitor pricing, and other factors, has become a popular practice in modern-day eCommerce.

Our recently published Dynamic Pricing Index dives deeper into the global landscape of this practice, revealing some intriguing trends. Interestingly, the leading countries in dynamic pricing are not from the traditionally dominant markets of Europe or North America but from the Asian continent. Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India have emerged as the top practitioners of dynamic pricing, with scores well above the global average.