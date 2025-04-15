According to the data, eCommerce websites in the fashion category achieve the highest average dynamic pricing score, a remarkable 150.1 (with the average score represented by 100).

This score is a testament to their leadership in all 3 evaluated criteria: there’s widespread adoption of dynamic pricing techniques across various regions, the highest frequency of price adjustments, and the most sophisticated pricing algorithms.

Following fashion, multi-category eCommerce websites secure the second position with a dynamic pricing score of 130.9. These sites also perform admirably across all criteria, although not quite matching the fashion sector’s dynamism.