The right tool depends on your use case, technical setup, and scale. Here's a quick breakdown of what to consider:

The right tool depends on your use case, technical setup, and scale. Start with integration: does it work with your existing stack, like Python, Node.js, or cURL? Then look at the output: does it return clean, structured data such as JSON or CSV, or HTML that you’ll need to parse yourself?

Next, consider scale. The tool should handle high request volumes without limiting bandwidth or slowing performance. It also helps to have ready-made templates for common targets, so you can get started faster.

Finally, check the pricing model, whether it’s per request or per GB. Make sure it matches how you actually plan to use it.

Decodo's Web Scraping API covers all of these. It's built for teams that want reliable infrastructure, not another maintenance headache. Start with the free plan to test it against your actual targets before committing.