Try Web Scraping API for Free

Get up to 2K API requests for uninterrupted web data collection. Test drive all features, including 100+ templates for Amazon, Google, and other websites.

Try for freeStart free with Google

14-day money-back option

100+

ready-made templates

125M+

rotating global IPs

<0.3s

average response time

99.99%

success rate

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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Easy integration with your workflows

Integrate effortlessly into your existing workflows with automatic AI parsing and ready-to-use target templates. Skip manual setup and start sending structured data directly to your tools, pipelines, or applications in minutes.

AI Parser

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering for dynamic websites

Load and render JavaScript-heavy pages in real time to extract data as it appears on the page. With optional JavaScript rendering, you can reliably access dynamic content that standard requests can’t capture.

Handles dynamic content

Real-time page rendering

Stable access with automatic IP rotation

Maintain stable access with a pool of 125M+ IPs across the globe and automatic proxy rotation built in. Use advanced geo-targeting to reach the right locations and keep your requests running smoothly, even at a large scale.

125M+ IPs worldwide

Automatic rotation

Advanced geo-targeting

Why choose Decodo over other scraping APIs?

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APls

✅ 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

❌ Manage proxy rotation yourself

❌ Limited proxy pools

✅ Only pay for successful requests

❌ Handle retries manually

❌ Pay for failed requests

✅ 100+ ready-made scraping templates

❌ Maintenance overhead

❌ Complex documentation

✅ Data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, and CSV formats

❌ Days to implement

❌ Limited output formats

How it works in 3 simple steps

Turn any target URL or search query into structured data in just 3 steps. Decodo’s Web Scraping API handles fetching, rendering, and parsing in the background, so you get clean, ready-to-use results without the extra work.

Choose a target

Pick from 100+ ready-made templates for popular use cases or set up your own configuration based on your needs.

Send a request

Send a single API request with your target URL or search query.

Get the data

Receive structured results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown, and only pay for successful requests.

Try for free

Test drive our Web Scraping API

Send a test request to see how our Web Scraping API would perform with your targets.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

Built for powerful web data collection

Decodo handles the heavy lifting of web scraping, letting you focus on what matters most – the data.

Geo-targeting

Target by continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, or ASN.

Output control

Choose from HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.

JavaScript rendering

Load dynamic content and capture fully rendered data effortlessly.

Target templates

Get started in minutes with 100+ pre-built target templates.

Integrations

Automate web data collection with MCP, n8n, Langchain, OpenClaw, and more.

Reporting & dashboard

Gain insights on progress, usage, results, and outlook.

You’re in good hands with us

Data security built for scale

Strong encryption, strict access controls, and continuous monitoring keep your data protected throughout every stage. Ongoing security testing and regular updates help detect and address risks early, ensuring your operations remain secure, compliant, and dependable as you scale.

Smooth onboarding from day one

A smooth start is ensured by our experts, who have onboarded thousands of users across various use cases. The support team helps you avoid common issues and move forward with confidence, with 24/7 assistance available whenever you need it.

Enterprise solutions tailored to you

If you have enterprise needs or a specific use case, our sales team is here to help. Our team will review your requirements, usage patterns, and scale to design a solution built around your project. Everything is aligned with your goals so you can operate efficiently and scale with confidence.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What are ready-made scraping templates?

Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.

  • All
  • Amazon
  • Bing
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Target
  • TikTok
  • Walmart
  • ...

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Learn more

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Learn more

Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

Learn more

Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

Learn more

Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

Learn more

Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

Learn more

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Learn more

Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

Learn more

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Learn more

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Learn more

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

Learn more

Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

Learn more
Google magnifying-glass logo formed by red, yellow, green, and blue segmented ring and handle on white background

Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

Learn more

Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

Learn more

Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

Learn more

Reddit Subreddit

Monitor subreddit discussions, trending topics, and new posts.

Learn more

Reddit User

Gather insights from Reddit user profiles and comment history.

Learn more

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

Learn more

Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

Learn more

Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

Learn more
TikTok logo showing black musical note with cyan and magenta offset shadows on white background

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Learn more

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

Learn more

Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

Learn more

Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

Learn more

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Learn more

YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

Learn more
Chat GPT logo

ChatGPT

Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Learn more

Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

Learn more
Preplexity logo

Perplexity

Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.

Learn more

Kroger

Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.

Learn more

Kroger Product

Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.

Learn more

Kroger Search

Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.

Learn more

Lowe's

Access live Lowe’s product and catalog data for market and pricing insights.

Learn more

Lowe's Search

Retrieve accurate Lowe’s search results, rankings, and featured products.

Learn more

Lowe's Product

Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.

Learn more

YouTube Channel

Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.

Learn more

YouTube Search

Retrieve up to 20 YouTube search results for trend and content discovery.

Learn more

YouTube Search Max

Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.

Learn more

YouTube Subtitles

Extract full video subtitles and captions for analysis or content indexing.

Learn more

What people are saying about us

We’re thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Badge 'Highest User Adoption' displaying award label, SPRING 2025 with G2 logo in corner

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Round badge displaying 'BEST VALUE' with five stars and 'PROXYWAY 2025' inside a double-ring border.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is Decodo?

Decodo is a web data infrastructure provider built for developers, data teams, and tech-led businesses that need reliable, scalable access to public web data. We offer proxies and a Web Scraping API designed to handle the heavy lifting of public web data collection, like managing IP rotation and returning clean, structured data. Our total IP pool covers 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations.

What is Web Scraping API?

Web Scraping API is an all-in-one data extraction solution that lets you collect public data from any website without interruptions. You send a request, and the API handles IP rotation, geo-targeting, and returning structured data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV. It delivers a 99.99% success rate and supports both real-time and scheduled scraping. It's a perfect tool for both small projects and large-scale data extraction, as well as market research, competitive analysis, price monitoring, and automating data collection for AI and ML models.

What is included in the free plan?

With the free plan, you get $1 in credit, allowing up to 2K requests, depending on the target and features used. It includes full access to the Web Scraping API’s capabilities, including ready-made templates and other useful tools, so you can evaluate its performance and see if it fits your needs before committing.

What are the request limits on the free plan?

The free plan includes $1 in credit that equals up to 2K requests, depending on the target and the features you use.

What is the pricing structure on the free plan?

You get $1 in free credit, and requests are charged based on the type of proxy and features used (for example, standard vs. premium or with JavaScript rendering).

In simple terms:

  • The plan itself costs $0
  • You use the included $1 credit to make requests
  • Once the credit is used up, you’d need to upgrade to continue

This setup lets you test real usage and pricing before committing to a paid plan.

What data output formats are available?

Depending on the website, our Web Scraping API returns data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.

How to choose the best web scraping tool?

The right tool depends on your use case, technical setup, and scale. Here's a quick breakdown of what to consider:

The right tool depends on your use case, technical setup, and scale. Start with integration: does it work with your existing stack, like Python, Node.js, or cURL? Then look at the output: does it return clean, structured data such as JSON or CSV, or HTML that you’ll need to parse yourself?

Next, consider scale. The tool should handle high request volumes without limiting bandwidth or slowing performance. It also helps to have ready-made templates for common targets, so you can get started faster.

Finally, check the pricing model, whether it’s per request or per GB. Make sure it matches how you actually plan to use it.

Decodo's Web Scraping API covers all of these. It's built for teams that want reliable infrastructure, not another maintenance headache. Start with the free plan to test it against your actual targets before committing.

What are ready-made web scraping templates?

Ready-made scraping templates are pre-configured scrapers built into Decodo’s Web Scraping API for the most common targets like Amazon, Walmart, Google, and more. You point the template at the target, and it returns structured data immediately. They're designed for users who want fast results without building from scratch.

Is it legal to use a scraper to collect data from websites?

Using web scraping tools to collect publicly available data is a common practice across industries like eCommerce, finance, digital marketing, and data intelligence. That said, every website operates under its own terms of service, and data collection practices are subject to regional regulations. We recommend reviewing the terms of service of any website you intend to scrape and ensuring your use case aligns with applicable laws in your jurisdiction. Decodo's tools are designed for collecting publicly accessible web data responsibly. Read our blog post that explains in more detail whether web scraping is legal.

Is Decodo's Web Scraping API good for Al workflows?

Yes, Decodo’s Web Scraping API is well-suited for AI workflows. It integrates with tools like MCP Server, LangChain, OpenClaw, and n8n, making it easy to feed real-time web data into AI pipelines and automation systems. With support for dynamic content, structured outputs, and reliable data collection at scale, it fits both experimental setups and production-ready AI tools.

How is web scraping used in business?

Web scraping is used across various industries to collect public web data at scale. Common business use cases include:

  • Price monitoring to track competitor pricing across marketplaces in real time.
  • Market research to gather product, review, and trend data.
  • Competitive analysis to monitor competitor product listings, positioning, and promotions.
  • Lead generation to collect business contacts and company data from public directories.
  • Brand protection to identify unauthorized sellers or counterfeit products on marketplaces.
  • AI and ML data collection to build training datasets from publicly available web content.
  • Travel fare aggregation to pull real-time flight and hotel pricing data.

Businesses in fintech, eCommerce, advertising, and data intelligence rely on web scraping to make faster, data-backed decisions.

How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?

Proxies and Scraping APIs solve different problems, and knowing the difference saves you a lot of setup time.

Proxies are intermediary servers that route your requests through different IPs. They give you anonymity and help you browse local content. You still need to write your own scraping logic, parse HTML, and manage rotation.

Web Scraping API is a complete solution. It handles proxy management, JavaScript rendering (if your chosen pricing includes it), data parsing, and more. Instead of raw page content, you get structured, usable data.

It’s best to use proxies when you're managing your own scraping infrastructure. If you want everything to be managed automatically, the Web Scraping API is the best option.

What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?

Web Scraping API works with any publicly accessible website, including JavaScript-heavy, dynamically rendered pages that standard scrapers struggle with. Top use cases include eCommerce and retail marketplaces, search engines, travel booking sites, real estate platforms, financial data sources, and business directories.

Note that some websites are blocked by default under our usage policy.

How does Decodo support its users if they encounter issues with Web Scraping API?

We offer 24/7 tech support across all plans. If something's not working the way you expect, you can reach our team via LiveChat.

Enterprise and high-volume users get dedicated account management for more hands-on support. We also maintain detailed documentation and quick start guides.

Start Scraping in Minutes

Sign up, pick a template, get results. Start for free and see what the Web Scraping API can do.

Try for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved