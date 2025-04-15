Google Search Scraper API

Scrape Google search results for keyword rankings, ads, competitor insights, and collect data on various SERP features, like related searches, in just a few clicks.

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "google_search",
      "query": "pizza",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop",
      "domain": "com",
      "parse": true
    }'

Collect data from multiple Google targets

Scale your data collection on the go with a single Scraping API – collect real-time data from Google Search, Maps, or Images.

Google Search

Collect real-time data from SERP without facing CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.

Google Maps

Get the most important location-specific data from Google Maps with just a click.

Google Images

Gather image metadata, titles, and more valuable information fast.

Google News

Pull multiple headlines, descriptions, and URLs from the latest news with a single query.

Google Lens

Extract image URLs, visual matches, and other data from Google’s visual search.

Google Trends

Identify the top search queries on Google Search with our SERP Scraping API.

Google Ads

Improve your campaigns with analysis backed by real-time data from paid search listings.

Easy-to-use ready-made Google Search scraper

Get started in minutes and collect real-time data without any coding knowledge.

Step #1

Click the Create new scraper button and choose the Google Search ready-made scraper.

Step #2

Enter your query, adjust parameters, and click Save & Scrape to send the request instantly or Schedule to receive results at set intervals.

Step #3

Receive the result in JSON or table format, which you can copy or export in JSON or CSV.

Take advantage of all Google Scraping API features

Extract structured Google SERP data at scale with advanced scraping solutions tailored to your needs.

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or JSON results as well as results parsed in a table to fit your needs.

Task scheduling

Schedule your scraping tasks in advance and get notified via email once they are completed.

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections, and our quick start guide.

Real-time or on-demand results

Select synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Ready-made scraping templates

Get fast access to real-time data with the help of our customizable ready-made scrapers.

Geo-targeting

Choose a location and get real-time results tailored to your selected area.

High scalability

Add our scraping solutions to your toolbox and collect data from various targets.

Bulk upload

Complete multiple data collection requests with just one click.

Start scraping Google Search in seconds

You bring your scraping targets – we'll bring the data. Our ready-made Google Search scraper comes with pre-set parameters to help you save time and access the data you need in seconds.

Scrape Google Search

Frequently asked questions

What is Google Search API?

A Google Search API allows you to access search engine results pages (SERPs). While Google discontinued its official Search API, there are alternative solutions like Decodo's SERP Scraping API that provides structured access to Google’s search results.

Is scraping Google Search legal?

Web scraping legality depends on the type of data collected and how it's used. Generally, scraping public web data is legal as long as it complies with local and international laws. However, it’s essential to review terms of service and seek legal advice before engaging in scraping activities.

How does Google Search scraper work?

A Google Search scraper works by sending search queries to Google through proxy servers, then parsing the returned HTML to extract relevant data (titles, URLs, descriptions, etc.). After that, SERP Scraping API converts the data into a structured format and delivers clear, easy-to-digest data using API endpoints.

How to use Google Search API?

With Decodo’s SERP Scraping API, it’s rather easy! Follow these steps:

  1. Get your API credentials.
  2. Send a POST request to their endpoint with your search parameters.
  3. Receive JSON responses with structured search results.

Done! Your data is ready to be served.


Do you support Google AI Overviews?

Our SERP Scraping API collects data from Google search results pages, including valuable information from recently introduced AI Overviews.

How can I use SERP data?

You’ve got a list of use cases where SERP Scraping API comes in handy, including:

  • Competitive analysis and market research
  • Tracking keyword rankings
  • Monitoring brand mentions
  • Analyzing search trends
  • SEO optimization
  • Content strategy development

How can I scrape data for multiple keywords simultaneously?

You can leverage our bulk-scraping feature to collect data from multiple keywords at once. SERP Scraping API will return the results from multiple queries in your preferred format – HTML or formatted JSON.

Can I retrieve all results across multiple pages?

Yes, you can specify the number of pages or results you want to retrieve. The API will aggregate results across multiple pages and return them in a single response.

Can I use the SERP API for local SEO?

Yes, SERP APIs usually support location-specific parameters where you can:

  • Set specific geographic locations
  • Target particular cities or regions
  • Get results in local languages
  • Access local business listings
  • View location-specific rankings

How to choose the best Google Search API?

When searching for the best Google Search API, we recommend checking out these features toand determine whether they meet your requirements:

  • Data freshness and accuracy
  • Geographic coverage
  • Success rate and reliability
  • Response speed
  • Support quality
  • Integration ease
  • Documentation quality

You can also try out different providers’ APIs and see which one is the best match for your use case by opting for a free trial.

Do you provide technical support?

Yes! You can reach out to our 24/7 tech support via email at [email protected] or LiveChat, and get guidance on your Scraping API setup or tips on how to collect data from various targets efficiently.

Easily Scrape Google Search Results Page Data

Gather structured Google Search data at any scale without worrying about CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or geo-restrictions.

