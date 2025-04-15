Scrape Google Image API
Be the first one to spot illegal usage of your visual content. Prevent brand identity and intellectual property theft by collecting Google image URLs with SERP Scraping API.
Collect image URLs for your business success
Decodo’s SERP Scraping API is a tool for a quick and easy collection of Google image URLs. Submit a request and get real-time data in raw HTML.
Monitor brand reputation like a pro
Ensure your visual assets are in the right hands by scraping Google image URLs with SERP Scraping API. With the collected data, you can identify brand infringers and malicious actors selling counterfeit products.
Automate image scraping
Save time and money, and leave automated image collection for the SERP Scraping API. With this software, you can get results in raw HTML after sending just one API request. Relying on a 125M+ high-quality proxy pool, it can deal with CAPTCHAS and IP bans, returning only successful results. Besides, it collects image data in any location, including city, U.S. state, or country-level targeting.
What companies use Google Image API for
Anti-counterfeiting
Protect your intellectual property and brand reputation by scraping Google images to detect where counterfeit products are sold at.
Piracy detection
Prevent digital pirates from illegally distributing your work by accessing the freshest image search results and detecting copyright infringement cases in seconds.
API request example
Test our API with this Python code and get all the similar image links by sending only one request. Don't forget to insert your authentication credentials and consult our help documentation for more info.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_search","query": "pizza","page_from": "1","num_pages": "10","google_results_language": "en","google_tbm": "isch","parse": True}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Google Image API features
Tailored scraping requests
Narrow your research by choosing a specific location, device, browser type, or other parameters.
100% success rate
Decodo’s Scraping API will deal with CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or SERP layout changes returning only successful results.
Manage expenses
Decodo charges for successful results only, helping you avoid unexpected costs and plan your budget properly.
Get real-time data
The API helps you quickly detect where counterfeit products are sold and proceed with legal action with its ability to retrieve up-to-date Google search result data.
Google Image API is full of awesomeness
Flexible output options
Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.
Guaranteed 100% success
Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.
Real-time or on demand results
Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.
Easy integration
Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.
Proxy integration
Built-in 125M+ proxies ensure you’ll avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data.
API Playground
Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.
7-day free trial
Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to use Google Image API?
For starters, activate 7-day free trial on our dashboard. You'll be able to see for yourself how our SERP Scraping API works. To start scraping, authenticate yourself and choose the integration method – real-time or proxy-like. Then, submit a request with a target domain and add extra parameters. Send a POST request and get data in HTML format.
What is anti-piracy?
Anti-piracy (also known as piracy protection) measures are efforts to fight breaches of intellectual property laws, such as copyright infringement or counterfeiting. There are many types of piracy protection, including movie anti-piracy, music anti-piracy, and so on.
How to stop piracy?
You can establish protection from piracy by scraping the web data and detecting where your content is being illegally distributed. Once you locate it, you should proceed with legal action. Alternatively, you can get third-party anti-piracy services, and they’ll take care of the procedures for you.