Scrape Google Hotel API

With Decodo’s solution, you can get the hotel data you need without pesky CAPTCHAs or IP roadblocks. Plus, you can even narrow down your searches to specific cities or U.S. states!

Unlock the power of tourism data with Google Hotel API

SERP Scraping API is a tool for collecting real-time data on hotel searches on Google by adjusting filters such as dates and ratings. It provides prices, availability, location, reviews, and other data from search engine result pages on any device, location, and browser.

Collecting reviews and price data

Grow your data-based travel business

If you’re looking to take your travel business to new heights, Decodo can help you collect all the Google hotel data at a city or U.S. state level.

Whether you want to get the inside scoop on industry trends or keep an eye on the competition, SERP Scraping API has got you covered. Get pricing, location, reviews and hotel availability data gathered in one place for easier analysis.

Automated scraping

Save time by automating manual scraping

Use a SERP Scraping API to save time and get raw HTML results from Google searches instead of manually typing in keywords. With 125M+ high-quality proxies, our API ensures a 100% success rate – if one IP doesn't work, the API will switch to another. It makes it easier to focus on the things that matter.

Easy way to access SERP results

To test our API, try using this Python request code. Be sure to insert your authentication details and consult our help documentation for more info.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "google_travel_hotels",
      "query": "trivago",
      "page_from": "1",
      "num_pages": "10",
      "stars": [4,5],
      "adults": 2
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)
How does SERP Scraping API work?

Google Hotel API features

Any country, state, or city

Localized results

SERP Scraping API allows you to customize your research by gathering data from any location, either at the city or U.S. state level.

Ultimate success rate

The API guarantees a 100% success rate in scraping results by constantly rotating proxies and repeating requests until they are successful.

24/7 support

The SERP Scraping API comes with 24/7 live chat support to help you out with any unexpected scraping issues.

Simple integration

The API is easy to integrate into internal systems and maintain, as Decodo takes care of proxy management and the scraping process.

Google Hotel API is full of awesomeness

100% success rate

Full-stack solution

Choose between raw HTML or JSON results, or get parsed results in an easy-to-digest table.

Results in raw HTML

Any country, state, or city

Any country, state, or city

JavaScript rendering

JavaScript rendering

99.99% uptime

Advanced proxy rotation

No blocks or CAPTCHAs

Awarded 24/7 support

Real-time integration

Proxy-like integration

High scalability

Google Hotel API use cases

Reputation management

Collect data on customer reviews and ratings from multiple review websites to identify areas for improvement and manage the hotel's reputation online.

Price-aggregation-tag-money.svg

Price optimization

Using gathered data on room and occupancy rates for similar hotels in the area can provide valuable insights for price optimization.

SERP Scraping API plans

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Decodo’s Google Hotel API?

It's a tool delivering scraped results from Google based on user requests. Users can customize their requests to include location, device, browser, and more. Then the API retrieves the data in raw HTML.

How do I use Google Hotel API?

Just sign up for a free trial or choose a plan, authenticate, and pick your preferred integration method (real-time or proxy-like). Then, send a request with the target domain and any additional parameters you want. To get the data, send a POST request, and we'll give you the results in HTML.

