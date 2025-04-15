Do you have any blocked sites?

Like any A-list player, we set up a block or two when suckers force us to. Due to legal requirements and experiences with fraudulent activities in the past, we restrict access to the majority of targets (aka websites) of the following use cases:

Banking and other financial activities (anything related to financial institutions and cryptocurrency financing)

Government sites

Apple/Google stores

Ticketing

Gaming

Mailing *

Streaming *

Business *

Telecommunications

* These categories can be unblocked after ID verification with residential proxy subscriptions.

There's also a blocked targets list for mobile proxies. Learn more by visiting our help docs.