Do you have any blocked sites?
Like any A-list player, we set up a block or two when suckers force us to. Due to legal requirements and experiences with fraudulent activities in the past, we restrict access to the majority of targets (aka websites) of the following use cases:
- Banking and other financial activities (anything related to financial institutions and cryptocurrency financing)
- Government sites
- Apple/Google stores
- Ticketing
- Gaming
- Mailing *
- Streaming *
- Business *
- Telecommunications
* These categories can be unblocked after ID verification with residential proxy subscriptions.
There's also a blocked targets list for mobile proxies. Learn more by visiting our help docs.
Targeting Google
Google targets are accessible with residential proxies with 2 GB, 8 GB, 25 GB plans and Pay As You Go, and mobile proxies with 2 GB, 8 GB, 25 GB plans and Pay As You Go. It's also available with SERP Scraping API subscription.
If you want to access Google without CAPTCHAs and IP blocks, equip yourself with our residential proxies or get our full-stack SERP Scraping API.
Can't find an answer? Contact our 24/7 support team via LiveChat.