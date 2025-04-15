Get Started Faster with Quick Start Guide

Learn how to set up Decodo solutions, collect real-time publicly available data, and complete your tasks without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Residential proxies

Leverage 125M+ intermediary residential IPs from devices of real desktop and mobile users, ensuring high credibility.

Quick start guide

Static residential (ISP) proxies

Get IPs from premium ASNs and complete your tasks with datacenter speed and residential proxies authenticity.

Quick start guide

Mobile proxies

Experience 10M+ IPs from 160+ global locations, originating from real mobile devices connected to a mobile network.

Quick start guide

Datacenter proxies

Leverage powerful proxies with an amazing <0.3s average speed and 99.99% uptime for AdTech, SEO, or multi-accounting tasks.

Quick start guide

Site Unblocker

Advanced proxy-like solution with guaranteed 100% success and automatic proxy pool rotation. Access a range of targets and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans while scraping publicly available data.

Quick start guide

Web Scraping API

Gather HTML, JSON, and CSV data from eCommerce marketplaces, search engine results pages, social media platforms, and other websites.

Quick start guide

Social Media Scraping API

Collect real-time data from social media targets with 100% success rate and get results in HTML, JSON, or table format.

Quick start guide

SERP Scraping API

Effortlessly collect real-time data from the most popular search engines with a 100% success rate.

Quick start guide

eCommerce Scraping API

Get structured data from online marketplace platforms with the ability to fetch real-time raw HTML or structured JSON.

Quick start guide

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Collect Real-Time Data in Minutes

Unlock growth with our cutting-edge solutions and user-friendly dashboard.

Get started

14-day money-back option

