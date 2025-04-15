TikTok Scraper

What is a TikTok scraper?

TikTok scraper is a tool helping you collect data you need from the hottest social media platform on the planet. Decodo's Social Media Scraping API combines a TikTok scraper, a data parser, and a proxy pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, and datacenter IPs. With this tool, you can send only one API request and instantly get the results in raw HTML or structured JSON. If the first request fails, no biggie – we'll keep on sending 'em till we deliver the desired data for you (don’t even sweat, you pay only for successful requests).

Gather TikTok data as a pro

Get your fair share of influencers

Find the best-fitting influencers for your brand and product campaigns by scraping profiles, bios, and posts.

Do market research

Gain insights about specific products and identify a product-market fit by scraping posts and hashtags.

Be trendy

Run ad campaigns based on real data and trends by scraping hashtags and posts.

How does Social Media Scraping API work?

Want the data now or prefer things a little more planned out? No problem. Pick either real-time or on demand data updates with our synchronous or asynchronous requests.

Scrape TikTok with Python, PHP, or Node.js

Ain't nobody got time to waste trying to find the resources they need. Lucky for you, we've got the hookup.

  • Over on our GitHub page, we've got code samples in Python, PHP, and Node.js.
  • And for test requests, we've got Postman collections of sample requests for every single Decodo’s API.
  • For those of you itching to dive into our scraping solutions, we've got a Quick Start Guide to get all the deets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are TikTok scraper alternatives?

If you prefer to create your own scraper rather than opting for a pre-built Social Media Scraping API, you'll still require proxies to execute it. Otherwise, you'll be stuck dealing with those pesky CAPTCHAs and geo-blocks that nobody likes. The good news is that all datacenter, mobile, and residential proxies are compatible with TikTok, so you've got options. Residential IPs work great if you need to target specific locations, mobile proxies have the best IP reputation, and datacenter ones are the best value for money if you need to ensure scraping speeds.

What is TikTok’s account limit?

TikTok allows you to create and manage up to 3 accounts on the same device, or, in other words, using the same IP address. 

Are TikTok proxies necessary?

A single IP address isn't enough for TikTok scraping or multiple account management. You'd simply end up with a nasty ban without the ability to log into your old account or create a new one. So yeah, proxies are more than necessary.

In case you're not sure what kind of proxies work best for your use case, better contact our support team. They're always eager to solve your proxy or scraping-related problems via LiveChat.

