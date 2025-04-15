TikTok Scraper
Master hashtag challenges and be the first one to know about viral trends. Level up influencer campaigns and ads performance by scraping TikTok data and making data-based decisions with Social Media Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
Get on the TikTok scraping bandwagon
What is a TikTok scraper?
TikTok scraper is a tool helping you collect data you need from the hottest social media platform on the planet. Decodo's Social Media Scraping API combines a TikTok scraper, a data parser, and a proxy pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, and datacenter IPs. With this tool, you can send only one API request and instantly get the results in raw HTML or structured JSON. If the first request fails, no biggie – we'll keep on sending 'em till we deliver the desired data for you (don’t even sweat, you pay only for successful requests).
Gather TikTok data as a pro
Get your fair share of influencers
Find the best-fitting influencers for your brand and product campaigns by scraping profiles, bios, and posts.
Do market research
Gain insights about specific products and identify a product-market fit by scraping posts and hashtags.
Be trendy
Run ad campaigns based on real data and trends by scraping hashtags and posts.
Scrape TikTok with Python, PHP, or Node.js
Ain't nobody got time to waste trying to find the resources they need. Lucky for you, we've got the hookup.
- Over on our GitHub page, we've got code samples in Python, PHP, and Node.js.
- And for test requests, we've got Postman collections of sample requests for every single Decodo’s API.
- For those of you itching to dive into our scraping solutions, we've got a Quick Start Guide to get all the deets.
100% success rate
Advanced proxy rotation
Any country, state, or city
JavaScript rendering
No CAPTCHAs
Results in HTML or JSON
Easy integration
Real-time and callback requests
Awarded 24/7 support
High scalability
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently Asked Questions
What are TikTok scraper alternatives?
If you prefer to create your own scraper rather than opting for a pre-built Social Media Scraping API, you'll still require proxies to execute it. Otherwise, you'll be stuck dealing with those pesky CAPTCHAs and geo-blocks that nobody likes. The good news is that all datacenter, mobile, and residential proxies are compatible with TikTok, so you've got options. Residential IPs work great if you need to target specific locations, mobile proxies have the best IP reputation, and datacenter ones are the best value for money if you need to ensure scraping speeds.
What is TikTok’s account limit?
TikTok allows you to create and manage up to 3 accounts on the same device, or, in other words, using the same IP address.
Are TikTok proxies necessary?
A single IP address isn't enough for TikTok scraping or multiple account management. You'd simply end up with a nasty ban without the ability to log into your old account or create a new one. So yeah, proxies are more than necessary.
In case you're not sure what kind of proxies work best for your use case, better contact our support team. They're always eager to solve your proxy or scraping-related problems via LiveChat.
Social Media Scraping API is full of awesomeness