If you prefer to create your own scraper rather than opting for a pre-built Social Media Scraping API, you'll still require proxies to execute it. Otherwise, you'll be stuck dealing with those pesky CAPTCHAs and geo-blocks that nobody likes. The good news is that all datacenter, mobile, and residential proxies are compatible with TikTok, so you've got options. Residential IPs work great if you need to target specific locations, mobile proxies have the best IP reputation, and datacenter ones are the best value for money if you need to ensure scraping speeds.