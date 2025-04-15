Reddit Scraper

Safely eavesdrop on people talking about your business with Reddit Scraper. Gather Reddit post titles, descriptions, subreddits, comments, karma points, and more

Stay on top of the Reddit action

Reddit scraper

What is a Reddit Scraper?

Web Scraping API extracts the Reddit data you need by combining a web scraper and 125M+ residential, mobile, and datacenter proxy pool.

It takes any corner of Reddit, masterfully scrapes it, and provides the results in raw HTML format. Seriously, send only one API request, and if the first request from us fails, we’ll keep on sending them until we deliver the desired data for you. Oh, and no worries, you pay only for successful ones!

  • In-built scraper
  • Flexible API integration: real-time or proxy-like
  • 195+ geo-locations, including city-level targeting
  • No CAPTCHAs and IP blocks
Why scrape Reddit?

Reddit enables communities worldwide to have thousands of discussions about literally anything. You can easily follow the latest trends and newest topics there.


Users often share their opinions and experiences that can be helpful or interesting to others. So get in there and snatch the insights relevant for you by scraping:

  • profile avatar
  • post title
  • post flair
  • post description
  • karma points
  • subreddits
  • comments
  • whether it’s a Premium user
  • cake day
  • the front page of Reddit…

And much more!

Scrape Reddit with Python or Node.js

Scrape Reddit with Python or NodeJS
Be the master of Reddit data

Brand reputation monitoring

Gather and weigh the Reddit users’ positive and negative comments about your brand.

Sentiment analysis

Investigate Reddit users’ thoughts and feelings about your brand or product by scraping comments, post titles, and descriptions.

Competitor tracking

Keep a close eye on your competitors’ posts and reviews on Reddit. Get inspiration for your marketing strategy.

Web Scraping API is full of awesomeness

100% success rate

Advanced proxy rotation

Any country, state, or city

JavaScript rendering

No CAPTCHAs

99.99% uptime

Proxy-like integration

Real-time integration

Awarded 24/7 support

High scalability

Web Scraping API plans

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Frequently Asked Questions

How to scrape Reddit for free?

Free options have limitations as your efforts could be blocked by Reddit’s anti-scraping technology. To do the job effectively, you need a professional proxy solution.

Get a 7-day free trial of our Web Scraping API or, if you’ve already got a scraping tool or plan to write your own script, get residential proxies to elevate your game to the next level.

How much does it cost to scrape Reddit?

The cost of scraping Reddit data depends on how much data you need. Match your needs with the provider’s proxy and scraping tool (if you need one) price, and that’s your answer.

How to use scraped Reddit data?

The scraped Reddit data comes in an HTML format. Search for interesting parts by typing keywords using the CTRL+F (on Windows) or CMD+F (on macOS) function.

You can also parse the scraped Reddit data to make it more readable. To explore parsing possibilities, look into Beautiful Soup, for example.

Can you scrape a subreddit?

Yes, you can. Since you have to provide a URL when scraping Reddit, put the directory of a subreddit, and you’ll receive its data.

Is there a Decodo subreddit?

Yes, there certainly is! You can reach it via this link.

