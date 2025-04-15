Setting up the Bing Scraper API involves a few straightforward steps, starting with account creation. To begin, you need to sign up for Decodo and access the SERP Scraping API section in the dashboard. This is where you’ll find your authentication credentials, including the API key and endpoint details.

Once you have the necessary credentials, you can start with your data collection process. The API accepts various parameters, such as search queries, location settings, and language filters. Using an HTTP client like cURL or a programming language such as Python, you can send a request to the Decodo endpoint. The API then processes the request by retrieving Bing search results based on the given parameters.

After receiving a response, the data will be returned in HTML, JSON, or table format. If necessary, you can fine-tune requests using additional filters to ensure the most relevant results. Our documentation provides examples of properly formatted API requests and responses for more technical details.