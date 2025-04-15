Bing Scraper API
Extract data from Bing Search
SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can perform Bing search data scraping in an instant.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Bing search results
- Bing SERP features
- Ads data
- Local business listings
What is a Bing scraper?
A Bing scraper is a tool that extracts data from Bing search results. It can gather publicly available data, such as URLs, titles, snippets, images, videos, ads, search rankings, and other search result features like "People Also Ask" and knowledge panels.
With our Bing Scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the SERP data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Bing search results with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Bing Scraping API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: ' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "bing","url":"https://www.bing.com/search?q=pizza&form=QBLH&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=pizza&sc=10-5&qs=n&sk=&cvid=1BA925DE7F3C4081A886A53452B5070D&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl=","page_from": "1","num_pages": "10","parse": true}'
Flexible output options
Select from raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to suit your specific scraping needs.
100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Bing queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose when you need the data – collect real-time results now or schedule the scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.
Easy integration
Integrate our APIs into your workflows with straightforward quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Leave CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions behind with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.
API Playground
Send your first test request using our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Test drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Frequently asked questions
How to set up the Bing Scraper API?
Setting up the Bing Scraper API involves a few straightforward steps, starting with account creation. To begin, you need to sign up for Decodo and access the SERP Scraping API section in the dashboard. This is where you’ll find your authentication credentials, including the API key and endpoint details.
Once you have the necessary credentials, you can start with your data collection process. The API accepts various parameters, such as search queries, location settings, and language filters. Using an HTTP client like cURL or a programming language such as Python, you can send a request to the Decodo endpoint. The API then processes the request by retrieving Bing search results based on the given parameters.
After receiving a response, the data will be returned in HTML, JSON, or table format. If necessary, you can fine-tune requests using additional filters to ensure the most relevant results. Our documentation provides examples of properly formatted API requests and responses for more technical details.
What types of input data can be used for scraping Bing search results?
The Bing Scraper API allows you to use different types of input data depending on what kind of information you want to extract. One of the most common input types is keywords, which allow you to fetch search engine results for specific terms or phrases. By submitting a keyword query, the API retrieves search listings that match the query intent, including organic results, paid advertisements, and other Bing SERP features.
Another type of input is URLs, which can be used to extract content from a particular page rather than conduct a keyword search. This is useful for retrieving structured data directly from a website that appears in search results rather than analyzing multiple search listings.
Can keywords and URLs be used in the same request?
When using the Bing Scraper API, keywords and URLs can’t be combined within the same request. The API processes queries based on either keyword-based searches or direct URL extraction, but not both simultaneously.
If you want to retrieve search engine results for a specific keyword, your request should focus solely on submitting the keyword query. This will give you a full list of search listings related to the term, including ranking positions, page URLs, metadata, and other search result features.
And if you need to scrape a specific webpage, you need to structure the request differently by providing the target URL. In this case, the API fetches data from the provided link instead of running a search query.
Can I monitor keyword rankings using a Bing Scraper?
The Bing Scraper API is highly effective for tracking keyword rankings on Bing, making it a valuable tool for SEO professionals, digital marketers, and businesses that rely on search visibility. Users can consistently query the same keyword over time to monitor how specific web pages rank in Bing’s search engine results.
To track rankings effectively, users can structure their API requests to include a keyword and filter results based on a specific domain. The API response will provide the ranking position of the website for that keyword, along with other relevant search data. This information can be stored and compared over time to detect fluctuations in rankings, helping businesses assess the impact of SEO efforts, algorithm updates, or competitor activity.
Since Bing search results may vary based on geographic location and personalization factors, you can further refine keyword monitoring by setting location parameters in their API requests.
How many search results can I scrape using a Bing search scraper?
The total number of search results that can be scraped using the Bing Scraper API depends on multiple factors, including pagination settings, API plan limits, and Bing’s own search result structure.
By default, Bing typically displays ten results per page, but you can access additional results by specifying pagination parameters in the API request. For example, if you want to scrape the top 100 search results for a given query, you can configure the API to retrieve multiple results pages until the desired count is reached.
Our SERP Scraping API includes specific request limitations based on the user’s subscription plan. Higher-tier plans allow for more requests and higher data retrieval volumes, making them more suitable for large-scale scraping projects.
How can I geolocate API requests when scraping Bing?
Geolocation settings play a crucial role in retrieving accurate and relevant search results from Bing. Since search rankings and results can vary based on a user’s location, the Bing Scraper API allows users to specify geographic parameters to control where their queries originate.
Users can set country-, state-, or city-level targeting by including a geo parameter in their API request. This ensures that the returned results reflect what users in a particular location would see when conducting a similar search. The ability to geolocate API requests ensures that businesses and marketers get precise insights into how their web presence appears in specific geographic areas.
Are there any limits on scraping Bing search results?
There are several factors that determine the limitations of scraping Bing search results. Decodo enforces request limits based on API plan subscriptions, which define the number of queries that can be executed within a given billing period.
Bing itself has certain anti-scraping mechanisms in place to prevent excessive automated requests. However, Decodo’s SERP Scraping API is designed to bypass these restrictions through rotating IPs and advanced request handling, reducing the likelihood of CAPTCHAs, detection, and IP blocking.
Where can I use data extracted from Bing search engine?
Extracted Bing search data has multiple use cases. You can leverage real-time data from Bing to fuel your SEO or digital marketing strategies, complete competitor analysis, and market research. Businesses use keyword ranking data to refine their search engine optimization strategies, while advertisers leverage search insights to optimize paid campaigns.
For companies engaged in competitor research, scraped Bing results can reveal which brands dominate certain keyword spaces, allowing businesses to refine their strategies. Market intelligence teams often rely on Bing data to assess search demand, track emerging trends, and better understand consumer behavior.
Can I run multiple Bing scraping tasks simultaneously?
Yes, the Bing Scraper API allows multiple scraping tasks to be executed simultaneously. This is helpful in large-scale data collection projects where multiple queries need to be processed simultaneously.
Users can implement multi-threading or parallel processing techniques in their API requests to run concurrent scraping tasks efficiently. However, monitoring the rate limits associated with the API plan is essential to ensure that the total number of simultaneous requests doesn't exceed the allowed threshold.
