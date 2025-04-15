Amazon Scraper API

Discover the easiest way to extract product listings, prices, offers, and other Amazon data with our scraper. Simplify web scraping Amazon and access valuable insights with precision.

Test drive our Amazon Scraper API

Scraping Amazon is now simpler than ever. Get a taste of what our Amazon Scraper API is capable of right here and now.

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "amazon_search",
      "query": "laptop",
      "domain": "com",
      "device_type": "desktop",
      "parse": true
    }'

Be ahead of the Amazon scraping game

eCommerce.svg

Extract data from Amazon

eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can scrape Amazon product data instantly. Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:


  • Product lists, details, images
  • Product reviews
  • Search results
  • Customer questions and answers
  • Market trends

What is an Amazon scraper?

An Amazon scraper is a tool that extracts data from Amazon's website. With our Amazon Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.


Designed by our experienced devs, this tool has a number of excellent features:


  • JavaScript rendering
  • In-built scraper and parser
  • Easy API integration: real-time or proxy-like
  • 195+ geo-locations, including city-level targeting
  • No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Web scrape Amazon with our ready-made scraper

Our API's ready-made scrapers are pre-configured to quickly collect data on Amazon search, products, pricing, bestsellers, and more.

Gather the Amazon data you need

Access crucial eCommerce data points seamlessly with our Amazon scraper.

无代码爬虫解决方案

Product ASINs

Scrape Amazon ASINs for any product to streamline data collection and product tracking.

Price-aggregation-tag-money.svg

Product prices

Capture real-time data by scraping Amazon prices to monitor market trends and adjust your pricing strategies effectively

Product offers

Collect detailed Amazon product offers, including discounts, coupons, and shipping options, to evaluate competitiveness.

Analyze+reviews.png

Product reviews

Scrape Amazon product reviews to analyze customer sentiment, identify common pain points, and uncover insights for product development and marketing strategies.

Scrape Amazon with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Amazon Scraping API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

Documentation
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "amazon",
      "url": "https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H74FXNW",
      "parse": True
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Amazon Scraping API is full of awesomeness

Green code icon

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.

Green 100 percent success icon

Guaranteed 100% success

Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Extract data right here, right now, or schedule your scraping tasks.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections, and our quick start guide.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data with 125M+ built-in proxies.

API green icon

API Playground

Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.

Find the right Amazon data scraping solution for you

Explore our Amazon Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best - from core scrapers to advanced solutions.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $1.2/1k req

Frequently asked questions

What is Amazon Scraping API?

An Amazon Scraping API is a tool designed to extract data from Amazon's website. Using our Amazon scraper, you can make a single API request and get the data you need in raw HTML or a parsed format, making Amazon web scraping simple and efficient.

Can I use Amazon Scraping API for competitor analysis?

Yes, our Amazon Scraping API provides various data points that can be used for competitor analysis. You can monitor competitors' pricing strategies by scraping Amazon prices, track product availability and stock changes, and scrape Amazon ASINs to follow specific products across different sellers. Additionally, scraping Amazon reviews, offers, and search result rankings helps you understand market positioning, identify gaps, and optimize your own listings accordingly.

Is it legal to scrape Amazon?

Similar to other kinds of web page scraping, Amazon website’s data scraping can be performed when you scrape without breaking any rules or applicable laws surrounding the gathered data. For example, Intellectual Property laws, Data protection laws, Contract laws, and others.


Evaluation is always needed when defining which data to collect. Try to determine what kind of data you are planning to scrape. Is there a risk that any personal data could be collected? Also, could any of the data be protected by copyright laws?


We advise consulting a legal professional first, as it’s always better to double-check the scope of the data being gathered and understand the legalities surrounding it. If you're wondering is it legal to scrape Amazon, seeking legal guidance ensures you stay compliant before engaging in any kind of scraping.

What is the Amazon ASIN number?

ASIN stands for Amazon Standard Identification Number. It’s a unique code given to each item for sale on Amazon. Products’ ASIN numbers are always displayed in the product information box on the product’s page. These ASINs can be used for scraping product data, such as pricing, reviews, and stock availability, making them essential for e-commerce analytics and competitive research. If you're looking for an efficient way to extract ASIN-based data, check out our Amazon ASIN scraper.

How to scrape leads from Amazon?

To scrape leads from Amazon, use our Amazon Scraping API to extract relevant data, such as seller information. Simply send an API request, and the data will be delivered in raw HTML or structured JSON format for easy use.

How to scrape Amazon for free?

In essence, web scraper requires proxies. Considering quality proxies are never free, there isn’t a reliable way to scrape Amazon without opening your wallet. Free proxies are slow, inefficient, and dangerous as they can harvest and leak your personal data. So you’d be better off with a professional proxy provider, like Decodo. 

Is it easy to scrape Amazon with proxies?

Scraping with proxies requires advanced coding skills since you need to create a scraper. It's easier to use the ready-to-use tools, like eCommerce Scraping API, which includes quality proxies, a powerful scraper, and a data parser. 

How to choose the best Amazon scraper?

When choosing the best Amazon scraper, consider your specific data needs. Whether you need real-time data on product prices, reviews, or ASINs, and the volume of data you plan to extract. Look for features like IP rotation and CAPTCHA-solving to bypass Amazon’s CAPTCHA effectively. Ensure the scraper supports easy data export formats, like CSV or JSON and integrates well with your existing toolstack via APIs. Finally, consider user-friendliness, pricing, and reliable customer support, so you can collect data from Amazon without worrying about complicated user interface.

Can I scrape Amazon search results?

Yes, you can scrape Amazon search results using our Amazon Scraper API to extract valuable data such as product titles, ASINs, rankings, URLs, and sponsored listings for specific keywords. This is especially useful for SEO monitoring, competitive research, and tracking how product visibility changes over time. With access to structured search result data, you can analyze keyword performance, identify trending products, and make data-driven decisions for your Amazon strategy.

