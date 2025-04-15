Amazon Scraper API

Similar to other kinds of web page scraping, Amazon website’s data scraping can be performed when you scrape without breaking any rules or applicable laws surrounding the gathered data. For example, Intellectual Property laws, Data protection laws, Contract laws, and others.

Evaluation is always needed when defining which data to collect. Try to determine what kind of data you are planning to scrape. Is there a risk that any personal data could be collected? Also, could any of the data be protected by copyright laws?

We advise consulting a legal professional first, as it’s always better to double-check the scope of the data being gathered and understand the legalities surrounding it. If you're wondering is it legal to scrape Amazon, seeking legal guidance ensures you stay compliant before engaging in any kind of scraping.