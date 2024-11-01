Try Web Scraping API for Free

Get up to 2K API requests for uninterrupted web data collection. Test drive all features, including 100+ templates for Amazon, Google, and other websites.

Try for freeStart free with Google

14-day money-back option

100+

ready-made templates

125M+

global IPs

<0.2s

average response time

99.99%

success rate

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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How it works in 3 simple steps

Turn any target URL or search query into structured data in just 3 steps. Decodo’s Web Scraping API handles fetching, rendering, and parsing in the background, so you get clean, ready-to-use results without the extra work.

Choose a target

Pick from 100+ ready-made templates for popular use cases or set up your own configuration based on your needs.

Send a request

Send a single API request with your target URL or search query.

Get the data

Receive structured results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown, and only pay for successful requests.

Test drive our Web Scraping API

Send a test request to see how our Web Scraping API would perform with your targets.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

What are ready-made scraping templates?

Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.

  • All
  • Amazon
  • Bing
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Target
  • TikTok
  • Walmart
  • ...

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Learn more

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Learn more

Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

Learn more

Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

Learn more

Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

Learn more

Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

Learn more

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Learn more

Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

Learn more

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Learn more

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Learn more

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

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Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

Learn more
Google magnifying-glass logo formed by red, yellow, green, and blue segmented ring and handle on white background

Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

Learn more

Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

Learn more

Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

Learn more

Reddit Subreddit

Monitor subreddit discussions, trending topics, and new posts.

Learn more

Reddit User

Gather insights from Reddit user profiles and comment history.

Learn more

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

Learn more

Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

Learn more

Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

Learn more
TikTok logo showing black musical note with cyan and magenta offset shadows on white background

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Learn more

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

Learn more

Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

Learn more

Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

Learn more

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Learn more

YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

Learn more
Chat GPT logo

ChatGPT

Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Learn more

Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

Learn more
Preplexity logo

Perplexity

Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.

Learn more

Kroger

Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.

Learn more

Kroger Product

Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.

Learn more

Kroger Search

Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.

Learn more

Lowe's

Access live Lowe’s product and catalog data for market and pricing insights.

Learn more

Lowe's Search

Retrieve accurate Lowe’s search results, rankings, and featured products.

Learn more

Lowe's Product

Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.

Learn more

YouTube Channel

Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.

Learn more

YouTube Search

Retrieve up to 20 YouTube search results for trend and content discovery.

Learn more

YouTube Search Max

Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.

Learn more

YouTube Subtitles

Extract full video subtitles and captions for analysis or content indexing.

Learn more

Why choose Decodo over other scraping APIs?

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APls

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, and CSV formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Easy integration with your workflows

Integrate effortlessly into your existing workflows with automatic AI parsing and ready-to-use target templates. Skip manual setup and start sending structured data directly to your tools, pipelines, or applications in minutes.

JavaScript rendering for dynamic websites

Load and render JavaScript-heavy pages in real time to extract data as it appears on the page. With optional JavaScript rendering, you can reliably access dynamic content that standard requests can’t capture.

Stable access with automatic IP rotation

Maintain stable access with a pool of 125M+ IPs across the globe and automatic proxy rotation built in. Use advanced geo-targeting to reach the right locations and keep your requests running smoothly, even at a large scale.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked

Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option. Whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines.

With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.

From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any project without compromise. And you can trust us – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.

Support & Security

You’re in good hands with us

Data security built for scale

Strong encryption, strict access controls, and continuous monitoring keep your data protected throughout every stage. Ongoing security testing and regular updates help detect and address risks early, ensuring your operations remain secure, compliant, and dependable as you scale.

Smooth onboarding from day one

A smooth start is ensured by our experts, who have onboarded thousands of users across various use cases. The support team helps you avoid common issues and move forward with confidence, with 24/7 assistance available whenever you need it.

Enterprise solutions tailored to you

If you have enterprise needs or a specific use case, our sales team is here to help. Our team will review your requirements, usage patterns, and scale to design a solution built around your project. Everything is aligned with your goals so you can operate efficiently and scale with confidence.

Built for powerful web data collection

Decodo handles the heavy lifting of web scraping, letting you focus on what matters most – the data.

IP Rotation

Ensure privacy, scalability, and consistency across every request.

Geo-targeting

Target by continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, or ASN.

Output control

Choose from HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.

JavaScript rendering

Load dynamic content and capture fully rendered data effortlessly.

Browser actions

Perform browser actions before retrieving a desired result.

Target templates

Get started in minutes with 100+ pre-built target templates.

Integrations

Automate web data collection with MCP, n8n, Langchain, OpenClaw, and more.

Reporting & dashboard

Gain insights on progress, usage, results, and outlook.

What people are saying about us

We’re thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is Web Scraping API?

A Web Scraping API is an automated data extraction solution that allows real-time data collection from websites without interruptions. Decodo's API handles everything from JavaScript rendering to geo-targeting to deliver structured data ready for your workflows.

What is included in the free plan?

With the free plan, you get $1 in credit, allowing up to 2K requests, depending on the target and features used. It includes full access to the Web Scraping API’s capabilities, including ready-made templates and other useful tools, so you can evaluate its performance and see if it fits your needs before committing.

What are the request limits on the free plan?

The free plan includes $1 in credit that equals to up to 2K requests, depending on the target and the features you use.

What data output formats are available?

Depending on the website, our Web Scraping API returns data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.

What are ready-made web scraping templates?

Ready-made scraping templates are pre-configured scrapers built into Decodo’s Web Scraping API for the most common targets like Amazon, Walmart, Google, and more. You point the template at the target, and it returns structured data immediately. They're designed for users who want fast results without building from scratch.

Is it legal to use a scraper to collect data from websites?

Using web scraping tools to collect publicly available data is a common practice across industries like eCommerce, finance, digital marketing, and data intelligence. That said, every website operates under its own terms of service, and data collection practices are subject to regional regulations. We recommend reviewing the terms of service of any website you intend to scrape and ensuring your use case aligns with applicable laws in your jurisdiction. Decodo's tools are designed for collecting publicly accessible web data responsibly. Read our blog post that explains in more detail whether web scraping is legal.

Is Decodo's Web Scraping API good for Al workflows?

Yes, Decodo’s Web Scraping API is well-suited for AI workflows. It integrates with tools like MCP Server, LangChain, OpenClaw, and n8n, making it easy to feed real-time web data into AI pipelines and automation systems. With support for dynamic content, structured outputs, and reliable data collection at scale, it fits both experimental setups and production-ready AI tools.

How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?

Proxies and Scraping APIs solve different problems, and knowing the difference saves you a lot of setup time.

Proxies are intermediary servers that route your requests through different IPs. They give you anonymity and help you browse local content. You still need to write your own scraping logic, parse HTML, and manage rotation.

Web Scraping API is a complete solution. It handles proxy management, JavaScript rendering (if your chosen pricing includes it), data parsing, and more. Instead of raw page content, you get structured, usable data.

It’s best to use proxies when you're managing your own scraping infrastructure. If you want everything to be managed automatically, the Web Scraping API is the best option.

What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?

Web Scraping API works with any publicly accessible website, including JavaScript-heavy, dynamically rendered pages that standard scrapers struggle with. Top use cases include eCommerce and retail marketplaces, search engines, travel booking sites, real estate platforms, financial data sources, and business directories.

Note that some websites are blocked by default under our usage policy.

How does Decodo support its users if they encounter issues with Web Scraping API?

We offer 24/7 tech support across all plans. If something's not working the way you expect, you can reach our team via LiveChat.

Enterprise and high-volume users get dedicated account management for more hands-on support. We also maintain detailed documentation and quick start guides.

Launch Your First Scraping Project

Sign up, choose a template, and start scraping in just a few clicks. Try Decodo's Web Scraping API for free.

Try for free

14-day money-back option

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