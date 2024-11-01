Try Web Scraping API for Free
Get up to 2K API requests for uninterrupted web data collection. Test drive all features, including 100+ templates for Amazon, Google, and other websites.
14-day money-back option
100+
ready-made templates
125M+
global IPs
<0.2s
average response time
99.99%
success rate
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
How it works in 3 simple steps
Turn any target URL or search query into structured data in just 3 steps. Decodo’s Web Scraping API handles fetching, rendering, and parsing in the background, so you get clean, ready-to-use results without the extra work.
Choose a target
Pick from 100+ ready-made templates for popular use cases or set up your own configuration based on your needs.
Send a request
Send a single API request with your target URL or search query.
Get the data
Receive structured results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown, and only pay for successful requests.
Test drive our Web Scraping API
Send a test request to see how our Web Scraping API would perform with your targets.
What are ready-made scraping templates?
Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.
- All
- Amazon
- Bing
- Target
- TikTok
- Walmart
- ...
YouTube Metadata
Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.
ChatGPT
Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google AI Mode
Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.
Perplexity
Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.
Kroger
Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.
Kroger Product
Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.
Kroger Search
Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.
Lowe's Product
Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.
YouTube Channel
Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.
YouTube Search Max
Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.
Why choose Decodo over other scraping APIs?
Decodo
Manual data collection
Other APls
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
Only pay for successful requests
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
100+ ready-made scraping templates
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, and CSV formats
Days to implement
Limited output formats
Easy integration with your workflows
Integrate effortlessly into your existing workflows with automatic AI parsing and ready-to-use target templates. Skip manual setup and start sending structured data directly to your tools, pipelines, or applications in minutes.
JavaScript rendering for dynamic websites
Load and render JavaScript-heavy pages in real time to extract data as it appears on the page. With optional JavaScript rendering, you can reliably access dynamic content that standard requests can’t capture.
Stable access with automatic IP rotation
Maintain stable access with a pool of 125M+ IPs across the globe and automatic proxy rotation built in. Use advanced geo-targeting to reach the right locations and keep your requests running smoothly, even at a large scale.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked
Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option. Whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines.
With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.
From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any project without compromise. And you can trust us – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
Support & Security
You’re in good hands with us
Data security built for scale
Strong encryption, strict access controls, and continuous monitoring keep your data protected throughout every stage. Ongoing security testing and regular updates help detect and address risks early, ensuring your operations remain secure, compliant, and dependable as you scale.
Smooth onboarding from day one
A smooth start is ensured by our experts, who have onboarded thousands of users across various use cases. The support team helps you avoid common issues and move forward with confidence, with 24/7 assistance available whenever you need it.
Enterprise solutions tailored to you
If you have enterprise needs or a specific use case, our sales team is here to help. Our team will review your requirements, usage patterns, and scale to design a solution built around your project. Everything is aligned with your goals so you can operate efficiently and scale with confidence.
Built for powerful web data collection
Decodo handles the heavy lifting of web scraping, letting you focus on what matters most – the data.
IP Rotation
Ensure privacy, scalability, and consistency across every request.
Geo-targeting
Target by continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, or ASN.
Output control
Choose from HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.
JavaScript rendering
Load dynamic content and capture fully rendered data effortlessly.
Browser actions
Perform browser actions before retrieving a desired result.
Target templates
Get started in minutes with 100+ pre-built target templates.
Integrations
Automate web data collection with MCP, n8n, Langchain, OpenClaw, and more.
Reporting & dashboard
Gain insights on progress, usage, results, and outlook.
What people are saying about us
We’re thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is Web Scraping API?
A Web Scraping API is an automated data extraction solution that allows real-time data collection from websites without interruptions. Decodo's API handles everything from JavaScript rendering to geo-targeting to deliver structured data ready for your workflows.
What is included in the free plan?
With the free plan, you get $1 in credit, allowing up to 2K requests, depending on the target and features used. It includes full access to the Web Scraping API’s capabilities, including ready-made templates and other useful tools, so you can evaluate its performance and see if it fits your needs before committing.
What are the request limits on the free plan?
The free plan includes $1 in credit that equals to up to 2K requests, depending on the target and the features you use.
What data output formats are available?
Depending on the website, our Web Scraping API returns data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, XHR, PNG, or CSV.
What are ready-made web scraping templates?
Ready-made scraping templates are pre-configured scrapers built into Decodo’s Web Scraping API for the most common targets like Amazon, Walmart, Google, and more. You point the template at the target, and it returns structured data immediately. They're designed for users who want fast results without building from scratch.
Is it legal to use a scraper to collect data from websites?
Using web scraping tools to collect publicly available data is a common practice across industries like eCommerce, finance, digital marketing, and data intelligence. That said, every website operates under its own terms of service, and data collection practices are subject to regional regulations. We recommend reviewing the terms of service of any website you intend to scrape and ensuring your use case aligns with applicable laws in your jurisdiction. Decodo's tools are designed for collecting publicly accessible web data responsibly. Read our blog post that explains in more detail whether web scraping is legal.
Is Decodo's Web Scraping API good for Al workflows?
Yes, Decodo’s Web Scraping API is well-suited for AI workflows. It integrates with tools like MCP Server, LangChain, OpenClaw, and n8n, making it easy to feed real-time web data into AI pipelines and automation systems. With support for dynamic content, structured outputs, and reliable data collection at scale, it fits both experimental setups and production-ready AI tools.
How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?
Proxies and Scraping APIs solve different problems, and knowing the difference saves you a lot of setup time.
Proxies are intermediary servers that route your requests through different IPs. They give you anonymity and help you browse local content. You still need to write your own scraping logic, parse HTML, and manage rotation.
Web Scraping API is a complete solution. It handles proxy management, JavaScript rendering (if your chosen pricing includes it), data parsing, and more. Instead of raw page content, you get structured, usable data.
It’s best to use proxies when you're managing your own scraping infrastructure. If you want everything to be managed automatically, the Web Scraping API is the best option.
What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?
Web Scraping API works with any publicly accessible website, including JavaScript-heavy, dynamically rendered pages that standard scrapers struggle with. Top use cases include eCommerce and retail marketplaces, search engines, travel booking sites, real estate platforms, financial data sources, and business directories.
Note that some websites are blocked by default under our usage policy.
How does Decodo support its users if they encounter issues with Web Scraping API?
We offer 24/7 tech support across all plans. If something's not working the way you expect, you can reach our team via LiveChat.
Enterprise and high-volume users get dedicated account management for more hands-on support. We also maintain detailed documentation and quick start guides.
Launch Your First Scraping Project
Sign up, choose a template, and start scraping in just a few clicks. Try Decodo's Web Scraping API for free.
14-day money-back option