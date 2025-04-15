Justinas Tamasevicius is Head of Engineering with over two decades of expertize in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.

In his current role, Justinas leads the engineering department, driving innovation and delivering high-performance solutions while maintaining a keen focus on efficiency and quality.

With deep technical expertize in software architecture, database optimization, and DevOps practices, Justinas has grown from a backend engineer into a versatile technology leader. He particularly enjoys tackling complex challenges in system performance optimization and developing automated solutions that streamline development processes.

When not immersed in the world of technology, Justinas finds balance in practicing Aikido and pursuing his musical interests. He's a nature enthusiast who loves tending to his garden and traveling to new destinations.

Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.