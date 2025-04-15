Buy Mobile Proxies
Leave restrictions behind with the fastest rotating 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G mobile proxies – built for high-speed and low-latency performance. Enjoy unmatched reliability with 99.99% uptime and advanced security features. Fully compatible with all popular coding languages.
Covering TOP mobile proxy locations globally
Geo-restricted content, IP blocks, and anti-bots are things of the past for mobile proxies. Switch to an American, European, or Asian mobile IP with 99.99% uptime from our pool of 160+ locations. Our proxies offer unmatched geographic accuracy, allowing you to switch seamlessly between countries and cities for targeted operations. Mobile proxy is a perfect choice for multi-accounting, data collection, app testing, and more.
Flexible plans for any mobile proxy demand
Truly the best entry point in the market and pricing plans that suit your needs.
Live statistics
See your top targets, usage statistics, amount of requests, upload and download metrics, and make informed purchase decisions.
Enjoy the best mobile proxy offers
Get the best mobile proxies with precise geo-targeting, low-latency connections, and superior security. Easily integrate with HTTP(S), SOCKS5, and your favorite programming language for maximum success.
Advanced geo-targeting
Filter 10M+ mobile IPs with 700+ ASNs, choose an OS, iOS or Android, and access data globally with 160+ worldwide locations.
Maximum compatibility
Integrate mobile proxies into your working environment using any popular programming language and take advantage of a user-friendly API.
Highest success rates
Bypass CAPTCHAs and IP bans without navigating through a complex infrastructure. Pair superior reputation mobile proxies with a free X Browser.
High-speed mobile proxies
Boost your performance with ultra-low latency and blazing-fast mobile proxies, powered by 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G networks for seamless, high-speed operations.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Eliminate the need to reset your proxy and proxy lists. Try our extensive rotating proxy network and get a new IP with every connection.
Enhanced anonymity
Keep your data secure and anonymous with mobile proxies with encryption, IP rotation, and 99.99% uptime. These proxies provide reliable, undetected access to 160+ global locations.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Leverage SOCKS5 and TCP, UDP, SMTP, and FTP support. Access any target online with universal SOCKS5 proxies, minus CAPTCHAs and IP bans.
Ethically sourced mobile IPs
Access an ethically sourced pool of real 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile IPs for high anonymity, reduced detection risks, and seamless, authentic online operations.
Ease of use with any setup
No matter the programming language, mobile proxies ensure a smooth connection to other tools in your business suite.
Access your targets with mobile proxies without any hassle
Power up your toolbox with highly authentic mobile proxies and access a range of websites without CAPTCHAs.
Discover why users love Decodo
Over 1K reviews on Trustpilot – trusted by 85K+ clients and industry experts
Simple mobile proxies configurations & integrations
Learn how to set up your mobile proxies by exploring our integration guides. Easily plug in Decodo solutions with the most popular third-party software.
Tools to sharpen your mobile proxies infrastructure
Enhance your proxying experience with our unique infrastructure. Create multiple browser profiles and manage your proxies directly in the browser without a single hassle.
X Browser
Easily juggle multiple profiles without lifting a finger. Our X Browser will create unique fingerprints and do all the heavy lifting for you.
Chrome Proxy Extension
Easy-to-use, damn powerful. A proxy wonderland in your browser, accessible in 2 clicks. Free of charge.
Firefox Proxy Add-on
Simple to set up, even easier to use. The virtual world at your fingertips in 2 clicks with this freebie.
Most popular use cases for mobile proxy
Explore the top use cases for mobile proxies to enhance your operations and stay ahead of the competition. Our mobile proxies offer the flexibility and reliability needed for high-performance tasks.
Web scraping
Elevate your business by harnessing valuable web data extracted from even the most advanced targets with mobile proxies. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple accounts on various platforms with mobile proxies. Grow your online presence without experiencing CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.
App development
Mobile proxies enable testing apps and websites across different devices, OS, and locations to ensure the best user experience and highest conversion rates.
Ad verification
Optimize performance, test ads, monitor competitors in real time across different locations with mobile proxies to ensure accurate targeting, compliance, and fraud prevention.
Explore our proxy product line
Instant mobile proxy setup with our user-friendly dashboard
Hop on and use our user-friendly dashboard whenever and however you need. A straightforward way to generate endpoints, track usage, and assign team roles.
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on mobile proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025
Whether you call yourself a seasoned proxy user or just starting to leverage the power of proxies, it's always good to learn a thing or two. And this time, we're talking about backconnect proxies. In short, backconnect proxies allow you to remain anonymous while accessing the internet by constantly rotating your IP address. These proxies are useful for individuals or companies who need to navigate internet restrictions, monitor competitors, or run web scraping tools.
In this guide, we'll explore everything you need to know about backconnect proxies, how they work, and what benefits you're in for. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Mar 21, 2024
6 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is a mobile proxy?
Mobile proxies route traffic through mobile IPs as an intermediary between the user and the target. Each proxy uses an authentic IP address provided by mobile carriers, making it appear that the request comes from a genuine mobile user. From accessing region-specific content to collecting valuable web data, mobile proxies are synonymous with reliability.
How do mobile proxies work?
Mobile proxies work by routing internet user’s traffic through mobile IPs, acting as intermediaries between users and their target websites.
What are mobile proxies used for?
3G/4G/5G mobile proxies help with a range of use cases. Loved by users for their stability and ability to stay undetected even by most advanced anti-proxy software, they can work wonders when users need to bypass geo-restrictions, run automation tools or manage multiple social media accounts.
What is a 4G mobile proxy?
A 4G (LTE) mobile proxy server routes internet traffic through a mobile connection using 4G cellular technology, assigning users IP addresses associated with mobile carriers. This makes requests appear to originate from real mobile devices, offering a high level of anonymity and credibility since mobile IPs are widely trusted.
With 4G rotating proxies, users can either reuse the same IP address multiple times or automatically change the IP with each request, providing flexibility and enhancing stealth.
Do you offer USA mobile proxies?
Yes! Decodo offers extensive coverage in the US proxies pool with 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile proxies, along with 160+ other locations worldwide, providing city-level targeting for precise and reliable access.
What is the difference between mobile and residential proxies?
Mobile proxies work by routing your traffic through 3G/4G LTE/5G cellular networks, which gives the impression that the user is accessing the target directly from the mobile device. Residential proxies take a different approach as they use local network connections to create a proxy IP address.
What is the difference between 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, and 5G NR (New Radio) proxies?
3G, 4G, 5G, and 5G NR (New Radio) proxies represent different generations of cellular network technologies. Each generation represents an improvement over the previous one in terms of speed, latency, capacity, etc.
Are there 6G or 7G proxies already available in the market?
No, the latest generation proxies that are available in the market currently are 5G.
How do we calculate the size of our IP address pool?
To determine our pool size, we multiply the number of daily IPs by the unique exit nodes each day and the number of days in a quarter. Consequently, the final result fluctuates monthly, influenced by the daily IPs and exit nodes.
How was the proxies’ speed and success rate testing done?
Residential proxies’ average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway’s research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services that run requests from testing servers using a custom Python script and a global CDN as the target. Our shared DC and DDC proxies were tested using Python requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country’s VPN as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.
How does IP rotation work with mobile proxies?
IP rotation changes your IP automatically at set intervals or every time you start a new session. Think of it as getting a fresh identity each time you connect. This makes it much harder for websites to track or block you, keeping your activity anonymous and boosting your success rate for tasks, like web scraping, automation, and managing multiple accounts.
How do mobile proxies ensure my online activity is secure?
Mobile proxies keep your online activity private by routing traffic through real mobile devices connected to 3G, 4G, or 5G networks. This makes it look like a genuine mobile user is browsing, not a bot. Features like encryption and dynamic IPs protect your data and help you fly under the radar – even on websites with advanced anti-bot systems.
What factors affect the speed of mobile proxies?
Several things can impact mobile proxy speed, including the network type (3G, 4G, or 5G), the distance between the proxy server and your target website, and the network's busyness. 5G is the fastest, offering super low latency, while 3G can be slower. Also, if the website you’re connecting to is complex or overloaded, it can also slow down your connection.
