Web Scraper API

curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://ip.decodo.com/","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop"}'
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
Output
Raw HTML
HTML, JSON, Parsed
API playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Core Scraping APIs
Get the essentials you need for web scraping at an unbeatable price – all without the hassle of building your own scrapers.
Scraper templates
Enjoy simplicity by getting structured data with conveniently parsed results, available in JSON, HTML, and CSV with customizable ready-made scrapers.
Flexible output options
Choose between raw HTML or JSON results as well as results parsed in a table to fit your needs.
Task scheduling
Schedule your scraping tasks in advance and get notified via email once they are completed.
Easy integration
Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.
Real-time or on demand results
Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Our scraping API integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.
Ready-made scraping templates
Get fast access to real-time data with the help of our customizable ready-made scrapers.
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
Behind the Clicks: Most Scraped Websites of 2024
In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase "data is the new oil." He pointed out that "much like oil, data holds significant value," meaning that big data’s potential remains untapped without proper structure and refinement. Over the next 18 years, more companies started collecting large amounts of data to get a bird’s eye view of the competition, unlock new growth opportunities, and explore the ever-changing user behavior. And in the AI era, more businesses are exploring the ability to employ robots to do their time-wasting data collection tasks. Instagram and massive sales from it.
Dominykas Niaura
Jul 03, 2024
10 min read
How to Unlock Efficiency and Productivity with Ready-Made Web Scraping Tools + New Webinar!
In today’s digital era, businesses can access relevant public data to reach their goals. But here’s the catch – data collection is quite a hassle that takes up too much time and effort. That’s where web scraping, a method of automatically gathering publicly accessible website information, comes in. In this blog post, we’ll explore web scraping, its best practices, and ready-made tools to maximize efficiency and productivity. Make sure to stay until the end, as we have an exciting webinar announcement for you!
Vilius Sakutis
Apr 19, 2024
3 min read
How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025
GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is web scraping?
Web scraping is the automated process of data extraction from various targets. Individuals and businesses often use data scraping tools that present the results in HTML or table formats. Read more on what is web scraping to understand its benefits and applications.
What is Web Scraping API?
A Web Scraping API is an automated data scraping solution that allows real-time data collection from various websites without facing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, or IP blocks.
How is web scraping used in business?
Businesses use web scraping tools for competitive analysis, price monitoring, sentiment analysis, and gathering insights from publicly available data, such as customer reviews or market trends.
What’s the best web scraping tool?
Decodo’s Web Scraping API, Oxylabs’ Web Scraper API, and Bright Data’s Web Scraper API are some of the best web scraping tools available.
What are ready-made web scrapers?
Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.
How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?
Web Scraping API is not just a pool of proxies: it’s a complete API for scraping every website, including JavaScript-heavy ones. This is because it combines a network of 125M+ residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies and a web scraper. Web Scraping API helps you save time and money as you won’t have to pay for proxies or build your own custom scraper.
What are some interesting web scraping projects?
Depending on your industry, there are a range of interesting use cases where data scraping tools play a vital role. For example, some users leverage Web Scraping API to build custom sentiment analysis tools, eCommerce businesses track competitor price changes, and journalists collect headlines on popular news topics to save time.
What websites can I scrape with Web Scraper API?
Our Web Scraper API allows you to extract data from various websites across different industries. You can gather real estate data with our Redfin scraper and Zillow scraper, collect job listings using the Indeed scraper, and extract business information with the Justdial scraper and ZoomInfo scraper. Additionally, for content aggregation, our OnlyFans scraper helps retrieve data efficiently. These are just a few examples—our solution is designed to work with numerous other platforms as well.
