Web Scraper API

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

100%

success rate

195+

locations worldwide

7-day

free trial

Get a taste of what our web scraper is capable of right here and now. Experience a convenient website scraping solution and get real-time data without breaking a sweat.

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com/",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

Explore our scraping line offering and pick what suits you best - from core scrapers to advanced solutions - we've got you covered.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

Output

Raw HTML

HTML, JSON, Parsed

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Core Scraping APIs

Get the essentials you need for web scraping at an unbeatable price – all without the hassle of building your own scrapers.

Scraper templates

Enjoy simplicity by getting structured data with conveniently parsed results, available in JSON, HTML, and CSV with customizable ready-made scrapers.

Gain real-time insights with our Web Scraping API

Gather real-time data at any scale with flexible data output, on-demand results, and much more.

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or JSON results as well as results parsed in a table to fit your needs.

Task scheduling

Schedule your scraping tasks in advance and get notified via email once they are completed.

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.

Real-time or on demand results

Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Our scraping API integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Ready-made scraping templates

Get fast access to real-time data with the help of our customizable ready-made scrapers.

Start scraping in seconds

Ready-made web scraper

You bring your scraping targets – we'll bring the data. Our ready-made (yet highly customizable) scrapers come with pre-set parameters to help you save time and access the data you need within seconds.

Resources for a quick start

Streamline your development with detailed code samples in popular programming languages like Python, PHP, and Node.js via our Github, or check out our quick start guides for web page scraper setup tips.

Fastest time to value with advanced web scraper

Save development time by leveraging our Web Scraping API. Get started in seconds and extract data from various targets without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Scrape various websites without any hassle

Level up your data scraping game with our WEB Scraping API and transform raw information into clear insights, presented in HTML or table format.

Zillow

Airbnb

Redfin

Onlyfans

ZoomInfo

Indeed

Justdial

What are scrapers?

Our ready-to-use scraping APIs and solutions that simplify the process of data collection through tools built for specific targets and purposes.

SERP Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

A comprehensive solution for extracting structured data from all major search engine results pages, complete with a proxy network, scraper, and parser. Learn more

Social Media Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

An all-inclusive solution for retrieving structured social media data at any scale and staying ahead of trends without worrying about proxies or blocks. Learn more

eCommerce Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

A full-stack tool for gathering real-time structured data from eCommerce websites in bulk to help you make data-driven decisions and thrive in the market. Learn more

Frequently asked questions

What is web scraping?

Web scraping is the automated process of data extraction from various targets. Individuals and businesses often use data scraping tools that present the results in HTML or table formats. Read more on what is web scraping to understand its benefits and applications.

What is Web Scraping API?

A Web Scraping API is an automated data scraping solution that allows real-time data collection from various websites without facing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, or IP blocks.

How is web scraping used in business?

Businesses use web scraping tools for competitive analysis, price monitoring, sentiment analysis, and gathering insights from publicly available data, such as customer reviews or market trends.

What’s the best web scraping tool?

Decodo’s Web Scraping API, Oxylabs’ Web Scraper API, and Bright Data’s Web Scraper API are some of the best web scraping tools available.

What are ready-made web scrapers?

Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.

How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?

Web Scraping API is not just a pool of proxies: it’s a complete API for scraping every website, including JavaScript-heavy ones. This is because it combines a network of 125M+ residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies and a web scraper. Web Scraping API helps you save time and money as you won’t have to pay for proxies or build your own custom scraper.

What are some interesting web scraping projects?

Depending on your industry, there are a range of interesting use cases where data scraping tools play a vital role. For example, some users leverage Web Scraping API to build custom sentiment analysis tools, eCommerce businesses track competitor price changes, and journalists collect headlines on popular news topics to save time.

What websites can I scrape with Web Scraper API?

Our Web Scraper API allows you to extract data from various websites across different industries. You can gather real estate data with our Redfin scraper and Zillow scraper, collect job listings using the Indeed scraper, and extract business information with the Justdial scraper and ZoomInfo scraper. Additionally, for content aggregation, our OnlyFans scraper helps retrieve data efficiently. These are just a few examples—our solution is designed to work with numerous other platforms as well.

Web Scraper for Any Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

