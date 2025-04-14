What Decodo is about
At Decodo, we bond over our passion for finding user-friendly yet powerful solutions for complex data-gathering challenges.
We thrive on collaboration and a drive to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a data expert, or simply someone who loves solving problems, you'll find a place where your ideas matter.
100+ employees onboard
7+ years of growth
85K+ users worldwide
Meet the people behind our mission
Arnas Balsys (Senior DevOps Engineer)
"I have the freedom to be myself and drive meaningful initiatives. With a supportive team that values recognition and appreciation, I’m ready for new challenges!"
Gabriele Verbickaitė (Senior Product Marketing Manager)
“Decodo isn’t just about the job – it’s about the people. I get to collaborate with amazing teams that support new ideas and turn them into reality.”
Samuel Akintunde (Front-end Developer)
“Success thrives in an environment of respect, collaboration, and continuous growth. At Decodo, we support each other, embrace learning, and live our company values. Work isn’t just a bunch of tasks – it’s a balanced journey with a little fun along the way!”
Kipras Kalzanauskas (Senior Account Manager)
“Working here means being surrounded by talented professionals and expanding your knowledge every day. The dynamic environment brings new challenges and keeps things exciting, while the benefits, from team events or cute dogs in the office to customer trips and pastry Fridays, make it a truly amazing place to work!”
Why you’ll love to work at Decodo
Hybrid work
We believe that the best ideas and collabs happen in person, but we also understand that sometimes we need the flexibility to work outside the office.
Continuous learning
We stay ahead by continuously expanding our knowledge and sharpening our skills. We learn on the job, but we also invest in growth through onsite and online training, as well as industry conferences (on us!).
Wellbeing
Get private health insurance, 24/7 gym access, and physical well-being specialists. Need support? Take advantage of psychologist sessions and our inclusive time-off.
Ownership
Work on meaningful projects where your ideas truly matter and where you can drive outcomes with confidence and impact.
Latest toolstack
Work with the latest tools, gadgets, and cutting-edge tech stack to keep you efficient, innovative, and ahead of the game.
Extra perks
From workations and team buildings to extra vacation days, special partner deals, and birthday gifts because we believe in celebrating you!
Open positions
- Details
Account Manager
Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
Content Manager
Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
On-site SEO Specialist
Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
PHP Developer (Payments&Risk)
Kaunas/ Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
PHP Developer (Proxy Squad)
Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
Team Lead (Scraping Squad)
Vilnius / Full-time
- Details
Technical Product Specialist
Vilnius / Full-time