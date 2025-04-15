Buy Residential Proxies

The most important things to consider before actually buying residential proxies from any provider:

1. Read customer reviews about the residential proxy provider (Trustpilot, G2, etc.)

2. Look into how much traffic, proxy pool size, and proxy speeds you’re going to need

3. Check the proxy geo-locations on offer

4. Compare the pricing

5. Learn about customer support in case you run into any trouble (24/7 is recommended)

6. Consider whether you’re going to need sticky proxies or advanced rotation

7. Try before actually buying

By the way, don’t get seduced by free proxies – they entail cybersecurity risks and have low performance. Look for affordable residential proxies from reliable providers. At Decodo, you can also try residential proxies with a 3-day free trial.