Social Media Scraper API
Access structured social media data at any scale without worrying about proxies or blocks*.
*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "tiktok_post","url": "https://www.tiktok.com/@nba/video/7255379108241198378"}'
Discover our social media scraping templates
Explore our extensive template library for all your scraping needs.
Start scraping in seconds
What are scrapers?
Our ready-made scraping solutions simplify the process of data collection and save you time through tools built for specific targets and purposes.
Frequently Asked Questions
What use cases does Social Media Scraping API work for?
Whether you're looking to track engagement rates, monitor account growth, or stay on top of trending content, our API has got you covered. While scraping such data points as views, likes, and comments, you can get reliable and on-demand data for social media insights. Oh, and the best part – you don't need to bother about manual data collection!
What targets can I scrape with Social Media Scraping API?
With our Social Media Scraping API, you can scrape the latest data. We designed this tool for you to gather the major data points like profiles, usernames, posts, and hashtags from all major platforms.
What are ready-made scrapers?
Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.
What is social media scraping?
Social media scraping is a process of extracting public data from social media platforms. Social media scraping is handy when researching, analyzing trends or audiences, or tracking brand mentions.
How long does Social Media Scraper API take to deliver results?
The delivery time for results from Social Media Scraper API can vary depending on the size and complexity of the data being scraped. Most times, you’ll get ready-to-digest data scraped by Social Media Scraper API in less than 60 seconds (that’s fast!).
