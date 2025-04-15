Smartproxy is Now Decodo

Smartproxy was founded in 2018 by a team of industry professionals and entrepreneurs with a mission to create a user-friendly ecosystem that would help users to overcome geo-restrictions and anti-bot measures with the help of proxies.

With a small team in the first year, including developers, customer success, and marketing managers, we've grown into a large organization of over 130 industry professionals working towards the joint goal of helping our users test, launch, and scale their public web data projects quickly and efficiently.

Our ecosystem has evolved over the years to meet customers' changing needs. Initially offering residential proxies, the company expanded to provide a variety of products for different requirements and use cases. As the customer base grew, we introduced new solutions to meet these demands, earning increased trust from over 15K monthly active businesses and individuals.