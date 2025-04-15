Smartproxy is Now Decodo
We’re opening a fresh chapter and presenting a new name with even better proxy and scraping solutions. Discover how we help users around the globe to build, test, and scale their public web data projects.
Our journey to becoming Decodo
Smartproxy was founded in 2018 by a team of industry professionals and entrepreneurs with a mission to create a user-friendly ecosystem that would help users to overcome geo-restrictions and anti-bot measures with the help of proxies.
With a small team in the first year, including developers, customer success, and marketing managers, we've grown into a large organization of over 130 industry professionals working towards the joint goal of helping our users test, launch, and scale their public web data projects quickly and efficiently.
Our ecosystem has evolved over the years to meet customers' changing needs. Initially offering residential proxies, the company expanded to provide a variety of products for different requirements and use cases. As the customer base grew, we introduced new solutions to meet these demands, earning increased trust from over 15K monthly active businesses and individuals.
Over the past years, we’ve been deeply invested in self-discovery and customer engagement, building and improving our public data collection infrastructure ecosystem.
Our users' needs have changed over time. From using our solutions for simple use cases, like managing multiple social media accounts, we’ve welcomed more users who started leveraging our solutions for complex tasks, like AI training, and enhancing their own scraping infrastructure with our products.
The change came naturally – we’re happy to introduce Decodo, our new name, and even better solutions.
Different name, trusted solutions
We’re bringing you award-winning solutions through our intuitive interface, ensuring the fastest time to value.
Reliability commitment
We’re constantly improving our infrastructure to guarantee the best response time, success rate, and uptime possible.
Premium, yet affordable
Decodo brings top-notch proxy and scraping solutions without the expensive price tag.
You’re first in line
Our 24/7 tech support is here to help you whenever you need help on your setup or face any issues.
Extensive documentation
To help you get started faster, we offer a range of quick start guides, integration tutorials, and help documentation to help you get started faster.
Ethically-sourced IPs
As part of EWDCI, we partner with reputable providers and get users' consent to participate in the peer-to-peer network.
Easy try-outs
Choose the solution that best suits your needs with free trials for all Decodo products.
Simple onboarding
Get started with Decodo in just a few clicks and avoid complicated workflows.
Complimentary tools
With every subscription, you get access to a range of free solutions that help further enhance your toolstack.
Learn more about Decodo
Awarded web-data collection solutions provider
Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.
Frequently asked questions
Why is Smartproxy changing its name?
Smartproxy is becoming Decodo to reflect how much we've grown. What started as a simple proxy solution has evolved into a powerful platform, offering tools even for the most advanced data use cases like AI training. Decodo captures our commitment to innovation, reliability, and helping you scale web data projects with ease.
Do I need to change anything in my setup?
There’s no need to change your proxy or Scraping API setup at this time—we’ve ensured a smooth, hassle-free transition. If any updates are required in the future, we’ll notify you in advance and provide all the support you need.
Do I need to change my proxy endpoints?
For proxy authentication, you can keep using Smartproxy endpoints or switch to Decodo endpoints, which are available in your dashboard.
Is the dashboard changing?
Only minimal adjustments related to the new Decodo branding are made to ensure the best user experience. There are no major changes to the interface, so everything you’re familiar with will remain in place. If you have any questions about your setup or dashboard, you can explore our help docs, quick start guides, and step-by-step video tutorials.
Will my login credentials stay the same?
Yes! You can use the same login information with Decodo as you’ve used with Smartproxy.
Do I need to update the billing info (e.g., for invoices, legal names, bank details)?
No, there’s no need to update your billing information. Everything, including your invoices, legal details, and payment methods, remains valid and unchanged. If anything ever requires your attention, we’ll let you know well in advance.
