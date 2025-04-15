Datacenter Proxies
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxy servers are remote computers with unique IP addresses and locations. They act as an intermediary between you and the target website, hiding any identifying personal information. Choose between:
Shared datacenter proxies
Get unlimited access to the whole datacenter 100K+ IP pool, and explore all the possibilities it can give.
Dedicated datacenter proxies
Access exclusive private IPs designated only for you and your device, and be able to keep the same IP for a longer time.
Pick the right datacenter proxy type
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Dedicated
Type
Shared
Shared
Dedicated
Payment
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of shared IPs and traffic (bandwidth)
Number of dedicated IPs
Match
Budget-friendly tasks to increase online anonymity, speed, focusing on simple data collection and avoiding highly protected domains
Low-profile job tasks that need a specific amount of IPs and traffic, increased online anonymity, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot systems
Tasks that require private IP addresses, cost-efficiency, fast speed, unlimited traffic, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot systems
Use cases
- Price comparison
- Market intelligence
- Ad verification
- SEO
- Cyber & brand security
- Multi-accounting
- Social media intelligence
- Entertainment & browsing
- AI training
- eCommerce marketplaces
- Cyber & brand security
- Ad verification
- Multi-accounting & more!
Pool
100K+
100K+
400K+
Locations
United States, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore
Israel, Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canada, India, Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore
United States
Protocols
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP & SOCKS5
Speed
High
High
Highest
Rotation
Static & rotating
Static & rotating
Static
Frequently asked questions
How do shared datacenter proxies work?
Shared datacenter proxies route your internet traffic through proxy servers located in data centers. These servers act as intermediaries between you and the websites you visit, masking your real IP address and providing you with a different IP.
How do private datacenter proxies work?
Dedicated datacenter proxies (a.k.a private datacenter proxies) work as shared datacenter proxies, and additionally they provide exclusive and private IP addresses sourced from data centers. Dedicated datacenter proxies offer enhanced privacy and performance with reliable and uninterrupted access, as each IP is dedicated to a single user.
Are datacenter proxies detectable?
Datacenter proxies significantly increase your chance of avoiding detection. However, compared to other proxy types, datacenter proxies are more likely to be detected by websites and services. While datacenter proxies effectively hide your real IP address, some platforms have advanced methods to identify and block these IP addresses.
What is the difference between residential and datacenter proxies?
The main difference is that datacenter proxies are generated at remote computers, a.k.a. data centers, while residential proxies provide IP addresses that come from household devices.
Our datacenter proxies are faster, more reliable, and cheaper than residential proxies, as they’re hosted on high-speed servers in data centers with stable connections.
Even though datacenter proxies may be less suitable for scraping certain targets with advanced anti-proxy systems, they can still provide remarkable security and anonymity.
What are the advantages of datacenter proxies?
Two of the greatest advantages of datacenter proxies are speed and reliability. These proxies are commonly used for tasks that require a quick response time and reliable connections, such as load testing, automated tasks, and certain SEO activities.
Datacenter proxies are easier to scale up as they're not tied to physical devices. You can easily acquire multiple proxies from a provider to accommodate your needs.
Our shared and dedicated datacenter proxies are exceptional for their advanced rotation capability, unlimited connections and threads, and low price point. For businesses and developers needing large-scale proxy solutions, our bulk proxies offer cost-effective, high-speed access to streamline data collection and automation at scale.
How fast are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are generally the fastest proxy type, but their speed depends on the proxy provider. At Decodo, we use only high-quality servers, so our datacenter proxies have an astonishing response time of <0.3 seconds – one of the fastest in the market.
What protocols do datacenter proxies support?
Shared datacenter proxies (Pay per GB) support HTTP protocol; additionally, with China endpoints (gate.dc.vistixiangtan.com), HTTPS protocol is supported.
Shared datacenter proxies (Pay per IP) support HTTP & HTTPS protocols.
Dedicated datacenter proxies support HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols.
Are there targets blocked for datacenter proxies?
Yes, you can find a full list of blocked targets here.
How was the proxies’ speed and success rate testing done?
Residential proxies’ average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway’s research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services that run requests from testing servers using a custom Python script and a global CDN as the target. Our shared DC and DDC proxies were tested using Python requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country’s VPN as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.
What does the best download speed retention mean?
Download speed retention refers to how much of your original internet connection speed is maintained when using a proxy service. Proxyway's research has found that Decodo’s datacenter proxies have an average download speed of 30.27 MB/s, compared to a baseline of 32.56 MB/s. This means our datacenter proxies retain 92.97% of your internet connection's download speed, which is the best result in the market.
A high download speed retention rate ensures faster and more efficient data transfer. Proxies with a high download speed are perfect for tasks like streaming high-definition videos, downloading large files quickly, or running data-intensive applications.
What's the difference between ISP and dedicated proxies?
ISP proxies may be shared with other users, while dedicated proxies are exclusively assigned to one user.
