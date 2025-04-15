Datacenter Proxies

Access 500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide to enjoy speed and stability at an excellent price.

<0.3s

response time

99.99%

uptime

500K+

IPs in global locations

traffic option

24/7

tech support

Enjoy datacenter proxy speed and stability at an excellent price

Get 99.99% uptime and <0.3s average speed with our shared and dedicated datacenter proxies.

100 IPs

$0.035

/IP

Total:$3.5 + VAT billed monthly

200 IPs

SAVE 6%

$0.033

/IP

Total:$6.6 + VAT billed monthly

500 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 10%

$0.031

/IP

Total:$15.7 + VAT billed monthly

1000 IPs

SAVE 15%

$0.03

/IP

Total:$29.7 + VAT billed monthly

2000 IPs

SAVE 20%

$0.028

/IP

Total:$56 + VAT billed monthly

4000 IPs

SAVE 25%

$0.026

/IP

Total:$105 + VAT billed monthly

300 GB

POPULAR
SAVE 11%

$0.53

/GB

Total:$160 + VAT billed monthly

50 GB

$0.6

/GB

Total:$30 + VAT billed monthly

100 GB

SAVE 8%

$0.55

/GB

Total:$55 + VAT billed monthly

1000 GB

SAVE 17%

$0.5

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

2000 GB

SAVE 20%

$0.48

/GB

Total:$950 + VAT billed monthly

3000 GB

SAVE 22%

$0.47

/GB

Total:$1413 + VAT billed monthly

4000 GB

SAVE 22%

$0.47

/GB

Total:$1884 + VAT billed monthly

3 IPs

$2.5

/GB

Total:$75 +VAT billed monthly

3 IPs

$2.5

/IP

Total:$7.5 + VAT billed monthly

20 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 20%

$2.0

/IP

Total:$40 + VAT billed monthly

50 IPs

SAVE 24%

$1.9

/IP

Total:$95 + VAT billed monthly

200 IPs

SAVE 36%

$1.6

/IP

Total:$320 + VAT billed monthly

3 IPs

$3.13

/IP

Total:$9.39 + VAT billed monthly

20 IPs

SAVE 20%

$2.5

/GB

Total:$50 + VAT billed monthly

50 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 24%

$2.38

/GB

Total:$119 + VAT billed monthly

200 IPs

SAVE 36

$2.0

/GB

Total:$400 + VAT billed monthly

500 IPs

$1.5

/GB

Total:$750 +VAT billed monthly

500 IPs

$1.88

/GB

Total:$937 +VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

Exclusive IP pool

SOCKS5 and HTTP(s)

Global locations

Rotating & static IPs

<0.3s response time

Whitelisted IPs

Unlimited traffic option

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What are datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxy servers are remote computers with unique IP addresses and locations. They act as an intermediary between you and the target website, hiding any identifying personal information. Choose between:

Shared datacenter proxies

Get unlimited access to the whole datacenter 100K+ IP pool, and explore all the possibilities it can give.

Dedicated datacenter proxies

Access exclusive private IPs designated only for you and your device, and be able to keep the same IP for a longer time.

Pick the right datacenter proxy type

Pay per GB

Pay per IP

Dedicated

Type

Shared

Shared

Dedicated

Payment

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of shared IPs and traffic (bandwidth)

Number of dedicated IPs

Match

Budget-friendly tasks to increase online anonymity, speed, focusing on simple data collection and avoiding highly protected domains

Low-profile job tasks that need a specific amount of IPs and traffic, increased online anonymity, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot systems

Tasks that require private IP addresses, cost-efficiency, fast speed, unlimited traffic, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot systems

Use cases

  • Price comparison
  • Market intelligence
  • Ad verification
  • SEO

  • Cyber & brand security
  • Multi-accounting
  • Social media intelligence
  • Entertainment & browsing
  • AI training

  • eCommerce marketplaces
  • Cyber & brand security
  • Ad verification
  • Multi-accounting & more!

Pool

100K+

100K+

400K+

Locations

United States, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore

Israel, Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canada, India, Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore

United States

Protocols

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

HTTP & SOCKS5

Speed

High

High

Highest

Rotation

Static & rotating

Static & rotating

Static

From $0.6/GB
From $0.1/IP
From $2.5/IP

Explore datacenter proxy locations worldwide

Seamlessly bypass geo-restrictions and access content from different regions around the world while staying anonymous with shared or dedicated datacenter proxies in locations worldwide.

United States

United States

france+%281%29.svg

France

united+kingdom.svg

United Kingdom

hong+kong.svg

Hong Kong

australia.svg

Australia

日本

Japan

Use datacenter proxies for various use cases

Utilize datacenter proxies that suit your project seamlessly.

Web scraping

Web scraping

Collect public web data to gain valuable insights, make smarter decisions, and grow your business faster.


Browsing

Browsing

Enhance your privacy, unlock restricted sites, and enjoy smooth, unrestricted browsing online.


SEO

SEO

Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor search results consistently.


AI training

AI training

Gather diverse data to effectively train your LLMs and improve AI model performance.


Employ datacenter proxies for top targets

Choose datacenter proxies to access the most popular targets with ease and efficiency.

亚马逊

Amazon

Google

TikTok

TikTok

GitHub

GitHub

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Enjoy seamless datacenter proxy integration

Discover how to implement solutions by checking out integration guides. Easily set up and plug in our datacenter proxies with the most popular web scrapers, bots, tools, libraries, and other third-party software.

Chrome

Chrome

Safari

Safari

Firefox

Firefox

Edge

Edge

Decodo Chrome Extension

Decodo Firefox Add-on

FoxyProxy

FoxyProxy extension

Insomniac

Insomniac

Proxy SwitchyOmega

SwitchyOmega extension

Ghost Browser

Ghost

iPhone

iPhone

Android.svg

Android

Frequently asked questions

How do shared datacenter proxies work?

Shared datacenter proxies route your internet traffic through proxy servers located in data centers. These servers act as intermediaries between you and the websites you visit, masking your real IP address and providing you with a different IP.

How do private datacenter proxies work?

Dedicated datacenter proxies (a.k.a private datacenter proxies) work as shared datacenter proxies, and additionally they provide exclusive and private IP addresses sourced from data centers. Dedicated datacenter proxies offer enhanced privacy and performance with reliable and uninterrupted access, as each IP is dedicated to a single user.

Are datacenter proxies detectable?

Datacenter proxies significantly increase your chance of avoiding detection. However, compared to other proxy types, datacenter proxies are more likely to be detected by websites and services. While datacenter proxies effectively hide your real IP address, some platforms have advanced methods to identify and block these IP addresses.

What is the difference between residential and datacenter proxies?

The main difference is that datacenter proxies are generated at remote computers, a.k.a. data centers, while residential proxies provide IP addresses that come from household devices.


Our datacenter proxies are faster, more reliable, and cheaper than residential proxies, as they’re hosted on high-speed servers in data centers with stable connections. 


Even though datacenter proxies may be less suitable for scraping certain targets with advanced anti-proxy systems, they can still provide remarkable security and anonymity.

What are the advantages of datacenter proxies?

Two of the greatest advantages of datacenter proxies are speed and reliability. These proxies are commonly used for tasks that require a quick response time and reliable connections, such as load testing, automated tasks, and certain SEO activities.


Datacenter proxies are easier to scale up as they're not tied to physical devices. You can easily acquire multiple proxies from a provider to accommodate your needs.


Our shared and dedicated datacenter proxies are exceptional for their advanced rotation capability, unlimited connections and threads, and low price point. For businesses and developers needing large-scale proxy solutions, our bulk proxies offer cost-effective, high-speed access to streamline data collection and automation at scale.

How fast are datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxies are generally the fastest proxy type, but their speed depends on the proxy provider. At Decodo, we use only high-quality servers, so our datacenter proxies have an astonishing response time of <0.3 seconds – one of the fastest in the market.

What protocols do datacenter proxies support?

Shared datacenter proxies (Pay per GB) support HTTP protocol; additionally, with China endpoints (gate.dc.vistixiangtan.com), HTTPS protocol is supported.


Shared datacenter proxies (Pay per IP) support HTTP & HTTPS protocols. 


Dedicated datacenter proxies support HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols.

Are there targets blocked for datacenter proxies?

Yes, you can find a full list of blocked targets here.

How was the proxies’ speed and success rate testing done?

Residential proxies’ average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway’s research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services that run requests from testing servers using a custom Python script and a global CDN as the target. Our shared DC and DDC proxies were tested using Python requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country’s VPN as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.

What does the best download speed retention mean?

Download speed retention refers to how much of your original internet connection speed is maintained when using a proxy service. Proxyway's research has found that Decodo’s datacenter proxies have an average download speed of 30.27 MB/s, compared to a baseline of 32.56 MB/s. This means our datacenter proxies retain 92.97% of your internet connection's download speed, which is the best result in the market.


A high download speed retention rate ensures faster and more efficient data transfer. Proxies with a high download speed are perfect for tasks like streaming high-definition videos, downloading large files quickly, or running data-intensive applications.

What's the difference between ISP and dedicated proxies?

ISP proxies may be shared with other users, while dedicated proxies are exclusively assigned to one user.

Dive into a 500K+ IP datacenter pool

Get shared & dedicated datacenter IPs with up to 2K subnets. Enjoy high speed, stability, and robust performance.

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved