Manage proxies easily with intuitive dashboard
User-friendly interface
Get started with Decodo in just a few clicks. Try out different proxy and scraping solutions with a free trial, turn on the most essential features, and start your project without navigating through complicated user flows.
Real-time statistics
Easily track your top targets, usage statistics, amount of requests, upload and download metrics, and other handy statistics. Stay informed with in-dashboard real-time statistics.
24/7 tech support
Whether you have a question or need guidance on your proxy setup – reach out to our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat and get answers in seconds.
Exceptional proxy performance
Our proxies offer 99.99% uptime and <0.3s response speed, ensuring a fast and reliable connection, regardless of your use case. Built for high performance and minimal latency, our proxies are perfect for tasks like data scraping, browsing, market research, SEO monitoring, AdTech, and accessing geo-restricted content. Whether you handle large-scale projects or want to enhance your online anonymity, our top-tier infrastructure guarantees stability and speed.
Choose the best proxy server type for you
Residential proxy servers
Datacenter proxy servers
Mobile proxy servers
ISP proxy servers
Description
IP addresses come from real household devices connected to local networks.
IPs come from data centers and are not associated with ISPs.
IP addresses from mobile devices connected to cellular networks.
IPs come from datacenters but are registered with ISPs.
Benefits
They provide high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them perfect tasks that require high authenticity.
Cost-effective and fast, making them suitable for tasks that require high speed and don’t need high anonymity.
They’re excellent for simulating real mobile user behavior and are less likely to be flagged by websites.
They provide fast speeds and high authenticity, reducing IP bans and CAPTCHA risks.
Use cases
Perfect for data scraping, market research, and bypassing IP bans.
Ideal for tasks like automated testing, managing multiple accounts, cybersecurity, and browsing.
Best for ad verification, app testing, and accessing mobile-specific content.
Suitable for tasks requiring speed and reliability, such as streaming, monitoring SEO, and web scraping.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Discover paid proxy locations worldwide
Seamlessly bypass geo-restrictions and access content from different regions around the world while staying anonymous - our ethically-sourced proxy servers are available in locations worldwide.
United States
France
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Australia
Japan
Enjoy features of reliable proxy servers
Start your journey with easy-to-use, high-quality, and affordable infrastructure. Enjoy seamless connectivity and enhanced online capabilities, as our proxies offer the perfect balance of cost-effectiveness and reliability.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Leverage SOCKS5 and its support of all kinds of protocols: TCP, UDP, SMTP, FTP. Access any target online with universal SOCKS5 proxies, minus CAPTCHAs and IP bans.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Tired of resetting your proxy and setting up proxy lists? Try our extensive rotating proxy network and get a new IP address with every connection.
Best entry point
Start any new project or scale an existing one without any hassle. Our proxies offer robust quality without the premium price tag, ensuring you achieve your goals with efficiency and precision.
Seamless integration
Integrate our advanced network into any major automation tools or software like traffic bots, SEO tools, web spiders, screen scrapers and web crawlers.
Guaranteed anonymity
Keep your privacy and prevent tracking by any website when browsing or collecting data – ensure your online activities remain entirely confidential.
Best download speed
Get all the data you need in seconds - our proxies offer best-in-market download speed retention, allowing you to download even the largest amounts of data quickly.
Explore configurations & integrations
Learn how to set up solutions by exploring our integration guides. Effortlessly set up and plug in our proxy servers with the most popular web scrapers, bots, tools, libraries, and other third-party software.
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy server?
A proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet, routing your requests through a different IP address. It helps enhance privacy, bypass geo-restrictions, and manage large-scale data gathering, and other use cases when speed and reliability is a must.
How much does a proxy server cost?
Depending on your needs, you can get started with shared datacenter proxies for just $0.5/GB. If you're looking for a dedicated proxy server option, you can choose dedicated static residential (ISP) or dedicated datacenter proxies, but they cost a little more.
How to purchase a proxy?
To buy a proxy, choose a provider that best suits your needs, select a plan based on your use case, and complete the checkout process. Providers like Decodo offer a straightforward onboarding process with different proxy authentication methods, such as username:password or IP whitelisting.
After choosing your authentication method, you'll access the endpoints and will be able to integrate proxies with your favorite third-party tool or app.
Are proxy servers illegal?
Proxies themselves are legal, but it's always important to follow the website's Terms and Conditions, and seeking legal guidance to stay compliant before using proxies.
What is the best proxy to buy?
The best proxy ultimately depends on your use case. Residential proxies work wonders for tasks like advanced web scraping and bypassing restrictions, mobile proxies offer high anonymity and reliability for testing apps or running ad verification tasks, static residential (ISP) proxies are great for accessing hard-protected websites, and datacenter proxies provide speed and affordability for simple web scraping tasks.
What are the risks of using free proxies?
Most free proxy networks are known to harvest users’ data and insert malicious code. In addition, they’re often inefficient, more prone to blocking, and slow.
What types of IPs can I buy?
There are several types of proxies available. Decodo provides residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies.
What is the difference between a shared and dedicated proxy?
A shared proxy is used by multiple users, making it more affordable but potentially slower. A dedicated proxy is assigned to a single user, providing better performance, security, and control. Dedicated proxies are preferable for tasks requiring high anonymity and stability.
Is a VPN stronger than a proxy?
A VPN encrypts all internet traffic, providing stronger security and privacy than a proxy, which only reroutes traffic for specific applications. While proxies are faster and useful for bypassing geo-restrictions, VPNs offer end-to-end encryption, making them better for protecting sensitive data.
How do I get a US proxy server?
To get US proxies, go to the dashboard, and choose from residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies. Residential proxies offer detailed targeting down to the state and city level, while all products provide access to a general US location.
How much does SOCKS5 cost?
It depends on the type of proxies you want. All of our proxies support the SOCKS5 protocol, however, our SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) residential proxies start from $2.2/GB, and you can test them out with a 3-day free trial.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).
All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle – The complete payments, tax, and subscriptions solution for SaaS, which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.
Can I buy proxies without a monthly commitment?
Yes, buy our residential proxies with Pay As You Go that costs $7/GB.
Is there a KYC process with Decodo?
Yes, Decodo has a KYC process. We aim to provide you with the best services possible by giving you access to a clean proxy pool, ensuring your security, and preventing fraudulent activities. Our goal is to make verification quick and convenient, and you can learn more about it here.
Can I cancel or refund my purchase?
Yes, you can read about Decodo cancellation or refund policies in our FAQ.
How does billing work at Decodo?
Decodo offers flexible billing based on your usage. Depending on your choice, you can pick Pay As You Go, monthly, or annual subscriptions. Users can change, upgrade, or cancel their subscriptions with just a few clicks in the dashboard.
What features are included in the Enterprise pricing plan?
Decodo’s Enterprise plan includes custom pricing, dedicated account management, and tailored solutions for large-scale operations. All of the features, like free trials, statistics, 24/7 tech support are available with any chosen plan.
