Trusted by:
Driven by data and users around the globe
Over the past years, Decodo has invested deeply in self-discovery and customer engagement, building a comprehensive data collection ecosystem.
We introduced 4 proxy types, an all-in-one scraping API, the advanced proxy solution Site Unblocker, and a range of free tools, serving over 85K users worldwide.
Trusted and awarded web data solutions
We’re thrilled to have the support of 85K+ users and industry experts.
Our mission
Decodo is on a mission to be the best proxy and scraping platform in the market. We deliver high-quality web data collection solutions and empower users with reliable tools to test, launch, and scale their data projects efficiently.
Our vision
Decodo is dedicated to enabling users to streamline their workflows and unlock the full potential of web data without compromising on quality or cost. We aim to reinforce our position as the most efficient solution in the market and help users avoid restrictions while accessing publicly available data.
How do we source our proxies?
We acquire our exit nodes transparently and ethically from various providers. Some of them are wholesalers who receive their exit nodes from app users. We ask these providers to ensure that end users are both reasonably informed and have consented to such use of their devices' IPs.
Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) Certified
Decodo is a proud co-founder of the EWDCI and an accredited holder of the EWDCI Certified designation. This international consortium, led by industry experts in web data collection, promotes public trust, ethical standards, and informed data aggregation practices. We stand by our core principles of legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility.
Get to know the team behind Decodo
We’re a team of 100+ professionals, thriving on collaboration and a mission to deliver the best web data collection solutions.
Arnas Balsys (Senior DevOps Engineer)
"I have the freedom to be myself and drive meaningful initiatives. With a supportive team that values recognition and appreciation, I’m ready for new challenges!"
Gabrielė Verbickaitė (Senior Product Marketing Manager)
“Decodo isn’t just about the job – it’s about the people. I get to collaborate with amazing teams that support new ideas and turn them into reality.”
Discover Awarded Proxy and Scraping Solutions
Get started with Decodo in just a few clicks and experience the fastest time to value.
14-day money-back option