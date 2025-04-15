Privacy Policy
UAB “Data troops”, legal entity code: 305893779, registered address: Švitrigailos str. 34, Vilnius, Lithuania and its affiliated companies (hereinafter – „Decodo“, „we“, “our” or “us”) take your privacy very seriously. Please consult this Privacy Policy to learn about how we collect, store, use, and disclose your personal data.
Personal data processing when you register for our services
Upon registration to the Decodo dashboard, you will be asked to provide your username and email address, which are necessary to create your account. We also require you to specify how you use proxies to offer services that may be of interest to you and to improve our services. Without providing the above-mentioned information, you cannot create a Decodo account. We use your email address to provide essential service-related and transactional communications necessary for fulfilling our contractual obligations (e.g., password resets, account notifications, subscription renewals). These communications are not categorized as marketing emails but are based on the lawful processing ground of necessity for the performance of a contract.
Our payment service provider might ask you for additional information when administering your payments for our services from your account (for example, location information for VAT purposes, etc.). To learn more about the way our payment service provider processes your data, please refer to its privacy policy (the link is provided upon request for your information).
Personal data processing when performing identity verification, related checks
At Decodo, we are committed to ensuring the security and privacy of your personal information. We are also committed to providing our users with secure and efficient access to our services. As part of our services, we use Onfido Ltd. ("Onfido") for identity verification and related checks to help us confirm your identity securely and efficiently. This section in our Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use, and protect your personal information, particularly in the context of identity verification and related checks.
For more detailed information on how Onfido handles your data when performing verification and/ or related checks, please review the Onfido Privacy Policy here: https://onfido.com/privacy/. Onfido may also use your information independently to enhance their services - for more details on their data usage in this regard, please refer to their privacy policy.
I. The information we process and how we use it
To perform identity verification and related checks, we process certain personal information received from you and/or access information about you, which is processed by Onfido. The majority of the personal information described below is not directly collected or fully processed by us. Instead, it is gathered, stored, and processed by Onfido to perform identity verification, complete checks, and generate the report („Onfido Report“).
Once your identity is verified and/ or a check is completed, Onfido generates the Onfido Report that is provided to us. If your identity is verified and no issues are detected, the report will indicate a “Clear” result. If your identity cannot be verified or there are signs of fraud, the report will indicate a “Consider” result, with details explaining why. We do not have access to the categories of personal information listed below unless the Onfido Report returns a "Consider" result. In such instances, we may obtain access to the personal information utilized by Onfido. We access this information to make informed decisions regarding the provision of services to you. However, we do not store any of this information on our systems. We only have access to it through Onfido.
We only use the data for the purpose specified below. We do not sell, lease, trade, or otherwise profit from the data collected, as described below.
Identification Document (ID) checks
Purpose: to verify the authenticity of your ID and ensure compliance with legal obligations.
Categories of data that might be processed: personal information extracted from your identity document, such as your name, document number, date of birth, nationality, type of document, issuing country, expiration date, and metadata associated with the image of the document, your photo on the ID document.
Legal basis: the processing of your personal data for ID verification is necessary for the legitimate interests of Decodo (Art. 6(1)(f), GDPR), to prevent fraud, ensure the security of our services. Additionally, we might be obliged to ensure compliance with the anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC) regulations, and other statutory obligations that mandate ID verification (Art. 6(1)(c), GDPR).
Onfido verifies identity documents by extracting and analyzing information from your document.
Photo checks and identification
Purpose: to verify your identity by comparing your image (selfie) with the image on your ID, and to detect the potential tampering or fraud.
Categories of data that might be processed: images (selfies) you provide for identification purposes.
Legal basis: Onfido may ask you to provide an image (selfie) that they compare with your ID image to verify and confirm your identity, using automated technology. They also analyze the authenticity of these images and detect signs of tampering or fraud. We require your explicit consent (Art. 9(2)(a), GDPR) to use the images you provide to verify your identity. You may withdraw your consent at any time by contacting us at [email protected].
II. Data storage
We retain your personal information only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by law. The retention period may vary based on the type of data and legal requirements. For identity verification and related checks, we keep your data for the duration of your contract with us, plus an additional five years after the contract ends. Please note that we only retain Onfido Reports and do not store the full range of your data as outlined below.
III. Contacts
If you have any questions or concerns about identity verification or related checks, please contact us at [email protected]. If you wish to find out more about your privacy rights, please refer to the „Your privacy-related rights“ section of this Privacy policy.
Personal data processing when you contact us
We can be contacted by various means: – you can send us an email; – you can fill in an online contact form; – you can send us a request using our live chat platform; or – you can contact us through social media.
In all these cases, we process your personal data for the purposes of responding to your inquiry and administering it. By contacting us you consent to your personal data processing, therefore the legal basis for your data processing in this case is a consent.
Personal data processing when using our live chat platform
When you engage with our live chat platform, we use a third-party service, DeepL translator, to facilitate communication by translating the text you submit. We process the following data: 1) messages and other text-based communication that you provide through the live chat; 2) any personal data included in those communications, such as your name or contact details. The text you submit is processed by DeepL for the purpose of real-time translation to facilitate better communication between you and our support team. By using the live chat and submitting text for translation, you provide your explicit consent for the processing of your personal data. You can withdraw your consent at any time by discontinuing the use of the live chat function. Your data is shared with DeepL SE, the service provider of the translation tool. DeepL processes the text submitted during live chat interactions solely for the purpose of translation. DeepL’s privacy policy can be reviewed at https://www.deepl.com/en/privacy which outlines how they process and protect personal data.
We do not retain any translated data beyond the duration of the live chat session. The text submitted is processed only for the duration of the chat interaction.
Personal data processing for marketing purposes
Decodo may use your personal data to contact you with marketing related offers.
You will receive information about our services if you provide your contact details in the contact form on our website. We consider that by providing your information in the online form you give us a consent to contact you for purposes mentioned in this section.
In cases where applicable law permits us to contact you without a separate consent, we will contact you under the legal basis of our legitimate interests to make you an offer of our services. You can opt-out from any marketing related communication that we send you at any time by clicking an unsubscribe button in our emails or by contacting us at [email protected].
How long do we store your data?
Decodo stores your personal data up to 2 years from our last contact with you or from your last log-in. Your data may be stored for a longer period, if it is necessary to defend ourselves against claims, demands or actions and exercise our rights or if law demands it.
Data sharing
Decodo will use certain service providers (data processors) to process your personal data. Such data processors are: CRM software providers, email and email tracking service providers, online live chat service providers, business development service providers, customer support specialists, data analysis service providers, payment services firms, web hosting companies and other service providers. In all cases, your personal data is disclosed only to the extent necessary for the provision of their services. We do not share your data with any third parties that are not our service providers.
We may share personal data with state agencies, government bodies, law enforcement, courts, and regulatory authorities when legally mandated. This may include responding to official requests, such as subpoenas, or supporting investigations. Such actions are taken to fulfill our legal duties and respond to legitimate demands from law enforcement or to safeguard our rights, interests, and the safety of our company, employees, clients, and the public.
Your privacy-related rights
You have the following rights with respect to your personal data: – to get access to your personal data and related information about processing; – to demand to correct inaccurate data; – to demand to erase your personal data or restricting the processing of your personal data when there is a legal basis for that; – to demand to transfer your personal data to another data controller or provide it directly to you in a convenient format (on conditions set in the applicable law); – in cases where your personal data is processed on a consent basis, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time; – to object to the processing of your personal data, if the processing is based on a legitimate interest (on conditions set in the applicable law); – to contact a relevant data protection authority of your habitual residence, place of work or of an alleged infringement and file a complaint, if you believe that your data is processed unlawfully. If you like to exercise any of the above-mentioned privacy-related rights, please contact us at [email protected].
Data processing when you visit our website
When you visit our website, we ask you for a consent to collect certain personal data with the help of cookies and other similar technologies.
Cookies, pixels and other similar technologies are usually small text or image files that are placed on your device when visiting our website. We mostly use cookies on our website and they usually fall within one of the following categories: – Essential cookies. Without these cookies we cannot provide many services that you need on the website. For example, essential cookies help remember your preferences as you move around the website. – Functionality cookies. These cookies are used to remember information you have entered or choices you make (such as your username or language) on the website, so the next time you visit the website you will not have to set them again. – Analytics cookies. These cookies track information about visits to the website so that we can make improvements and report our performance. For example, analyze visitor and user behavior to provide more relevant content. – Advertising cookies. These third-party cookies are placed by third-party advertising platforms or networks to deliver ads and track ad performance. In some cases, these cookies enable advertising networks to deliver ads that may be relevant to you based upon your activities on our website and other websites (in such cases, ad serving might be based on automated decision-making).
Cookies on our website can be classified to session or persistent cookies. Session cookies are temporary and are erased when you close your browser at the end of your surfing session. Persistent cookies remain on your hard drive until you erase them or they expire. Please find cookies and other technologies used on our website in the table below:
Essential cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
COOKIE NAME
PURPOSE / DESCRIPTION
COOKIE DURATION
__cfduid
Used by the content network, Cloudflare, to identify trusted web traffic.
1 year
catAccCookies
Determines whether the visitor has accepted the cookie consent box. This ensures that the cookie consent box will not be presented again upon re-entry.
29 days
laravel_session
This cookie is used internally by the website’s owners, when uploading or renewing website content. Initiator: Script tag, page source line number 1.
1 day
m-b
Ensures visitor browsing-security by preventing cross-site request forgery. This cookie is essential for the security of the website and visitor.
6080 days
pa_enabled
Determines the device used to access the website. This allows the website to be formatted accordingly.
Persistent
XSRF-TOKEN
Ensures visitor browsing-security by preventing cross-site request forgery. This cookie is essential for the security of the website and visitor.
1 day
Functionality cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
COOKIE NAME
PURPOSE / DESCRIPTION
COOKIE DURATION
dc
Necessary for the functionality of the website's chat-box function.
Session
driftt_aid
Necessary for the functionality of the website's chat-box function.
2 years
driftt_sid
Identifies the visitor across devices and visits, in order to optimize the chat-box function on the website.
1 day
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
COOKIE NAME
PURPOSE / DESCRIPTION
COOKIE DURATION
_dc_gtm_UA
Used by Google Tag Manager to control the loading of a Google Analytics script tag.
1 day
_ga
Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
2 years
_gat
Used by Google Analytics to throttle request rate.
1 day
_gid
Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
1 day
collect
Used to send data to Google Analytics about the visitor's device and behavior. Tracks the visitor across de vices and marketing channels.
session
Drift.Targeting.currentReferrer
Allows the website to recoqnise the visitor, in order to optimize the chat-box functionality.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.referrerDomain
Allows the website to recoqnise the visitor, in order to optimize the chat-box functionality.
Persistent
pa
Registers the website's speed and performance. This function can be used in context with statistics and load-balancing.
Persistent
personalization_id
This cookie is set by X.com - The cookie allows the visitor to share content from the website onto their X.com profile.
2 years
Advertising cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
COOKIE NAME
PURPOSE / DESCRIPTION
COOKIE DURATION
_fbp
Used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers.
3 months
_gcl_au
Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services.
3 months
_hjIncludedInSample
Determines if the user's navigation should be registered in a certain statistical place holder.
Session
_hjRecordingEnabled
This cookie is used to identify the visitor and optimize ad-relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites – this exchange of visitor data is normally provided by a third-party data-center or ad-exchange.
Session
ads/ga-audiences
Used by Google AdWords to re-engage visitors that are likely to convert to customers based on the visitor 's online behaviour across websites.
Session
Drift.Targeting.currentPageViewStarted
Necessary for the functionality of the website's chat-box function.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.currentSessionStartedAt
Identifies the visitor across devices and visits, in order to optimize the chat-box function on the website.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.firstVisit
Necessary for the functionality of the website's chat-box function.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.lastVisit
Necessary for the functionality of the website's chat-box function.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.numberOfSessions
Determines the number of visits of the specific visitor. This is used in order to make the chat-box function more relevant.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.numberOfVisits
Determines the number of visits of the specific visitor. This is used in order to make the chat-box function more relevant.
Persistent
Drift.Targeting.previousPage
Identifies the last page visited by the visitor. This is used in order to make the chat-box function more relevant.
Persistent
fr
Used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers.
3 months
GPS
Registers a unique ID on mobile devices to enable tracking based on geographical GPS location.
1 day
i/adsct
The cookie is used by X.com in order to determine the number of visitors accessing the website through X.com advertisement content.
Session
IDE
Used by Google DoubleClick to register and report the website user's actions after viewing or clicking on e of the advertiser's ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.
1 year
MUID
Used widely by Microsoft as a unique user ID. The cookie enables user tracking by synchronising the ID across many Microsoft domains.
1 year
MUIDB
Registers data on visitors from multiple visits and on multiple websites. This information is used to measure the efficiency of advertisement on websites.
1 year
NID
Registers a unique ID that identifies a returning user's device. The ID is used for targeted ads.
6 months
pagead/1p-user-list/
Generated by Google pagead dynamic marketing to track events such as conversions or other meaningful user interactions.
Session
PREF
Registers a unique ID that is used by Google to keep statistics of how the visitor uses YouTube videos across different websites.
8 months
r/collect
This cookie is used to send data to Google Analytics about the visitor's device and behavior. It tracks the v isitor across devices and marketing channels.
Session
rc::a
Used in context with video-advertisement. The cookie limits the number of times a visitor is shown the same advertisement-content. The cookie is also used to ensure relevance of the video-advertisement to the specific visitor.
Persistent
rc::b
Used in context with video-advertisement. The cookie limits the number of times a visitor is shown the same advertisement-content. The cookie is also used to ensure relevance of the video-advertisement to the specific visitor.
Session
rc::c
Used in context with video-advertisement. The cookie limits the number of times a visitor is shown the same advertisement-content. The cookie is also used to ensure relevance of the video-advertisement to the specific visitor.
Session
test_cookie
Used to check if the user's browser supports cookies.
1 day
tr
Used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers.
Session
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
Tries to estimate the users' bandwidth on pages with integrated YouTube videos.
179 days
YSC
Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
Session
yt-remote-cast-installed
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Session
yt-remote-connected-devices
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Persistent
yt-remote-device-id
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Persistent
yt-remote-fast-check-period
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Session
yt-remote-session-app
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Session
yt-remote-session-name
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
Session
DFTT_END_USER_PREV_BOOTSTRAPPED
A True/False indication that the site visitor previously interacted with the chat or playbooks. This helps us fetch any existing conversations.
2 years
hjViewportId
Hotjar Session Recorder. No personal data recorded.
2 years
paddlejs_campaign_referrer
Track campaigns referrers for visitors.
30 days
paddlejs_checkout_variant
Used when initiation a subscription request.
3 months
poptin_client_id
ID of the poptin, to know which poptin will be activated.
Session
poptin_every_visit_session
For display rules.
Session
poptin_new_user
Identifying new user.
Session
poptin_old_user
Identifying old user.
1 day
poptin_origin_landing_page
For display rules.
Session
poptin_referrer
Original referrer.
1 day
poptin_session
Poptin session for poptin display settings.
1 day
poptin_user_id
Unique visitor id.
1 year
SP-REFERRER
URL from which user came to website
2 months
SP-LAST_PAGE
Users last visited page
2 months
SP-CONTACT
URL of the page that user successfully completed Inquiry form
2 months
SP-AFFILIATES
URL that contains any parameters
2 months
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.
COOKIE NAME
PURPOSE / DESCRIPTION
COOKIE DURATION
rc::d-15
Unclassified.
Persistent
You can control and/or delete cookies as you wish. You can delete all cookies that are already on your computer and you can set most browsers to prevent them from being placed. If you want to learn more about cookies, or how to control, disable or delete them, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ for detailed guidance.
The content of the table above is for your general information and use only. Cookies are subject to change without notice. You acknowledge that this information may contain inaccuracies or errors and is subject to change and we expressly exclude liability for any such inaccuracies or errors fully permitted by law.
This Policy was updated on: April 22nd, 2025