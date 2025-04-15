Ethical Residential Proxy Sourcing and Usage

To ensure the integrity of our residential IP addresses, we partner with reputable providers who engage in thorough verification processes to ensure that users willingly participate in their networks and have a genuine understanding of the data collection involved. By collaborating with such providers, we make sure that IP addresses come from legitimate sources.

Moreover, we enable users to earn money by participating in a peer-to-peer network, where they share the internet connection. Users receive earnings based on the amount of data traffic they contribute to the network, calculated in GBs. This approach fosters a collaborative community while allowing users to monetize their internet resources.

E.g., our partners allow people to choose the conditions under which their IP addresses could be used.