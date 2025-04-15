SERP Scraper API

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "google_search",
      "query": "pizza",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop",
      "domain": "com",
      "parse": true
    }'

Frequently asked questions

What is a SERP API?

SERP Scraping API is a powerful tool designed to extract data from search engine result pages (SERPs) effortlessly and efficiently. Tailored for busy developers and businesses to save time, our SERP Scraping API eliminates the need to manage proxies, handle IP bans, or deal with CAPTCHAs. With Decodo’s SERP Scraping API, you can focus entirely on collecting structured data from popular search engines like Google, Bing, and more.

Which search engines can I scrape with SERP Scraping API?

Easily collect data from Google, Bing, and others.

What are ready-made scrapers?

Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.

How long does it take for the SERP Scraping API to give the results back?

Our SERP Scraping API will collect real-time data faster than you’ll blink! We give the results in your preferred format – HTML, JSON, or table. Whether tracking keyword performance, monitoring competitors or analyzing ad campaigns, our SERP Scraping API ensures you get accurate, up-to-date search engine data on demand.

Is scraping SERPs legal?

Yes, scraping search engine result pages is legal because SERP data is publicly available.

What are the common use cases for our SERP Scraping API?

SERP Scraping API is used for SEO monitoring, enabling businesses to track keyword rankings, analyze search trends, and optimize their online visibility. It's also time-saving for market research to gather competitive insights, monitor advertising placements, and analyze SERP features like snippets and local packs. PPC specialists leverage SERP Scraping API to track paid search performance and improve ad positioning strategies. Additionally, you can aggregate search engine data to build custom analytics tools or dashboards.

How does SERP Scraping API differ from proxies?

Our all-inclusive scraping tool is more than just a pool of proxies! Here, we’re talking about a complete API for scraping all major search engines. It’s a full-stack solution: a network of 125M+ residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), and datacenter proxies together with a web scraper and data parser. It’s not only easier but also a cheaper way to gather all the data and spare you a headache from all those extra tools.

How much does SERP Scraping API cost?

It depends on how many monthly requests you need. Check out the pricing page, but don’t forget that you pay for successful requests only.

Do I need a crawler or scraper to gather SERP data?

If you have our SERP Scraping API, you don’t need any extra tools to gather SERP data, whether it’s a crawler, scraper, or parser. Our SERP Scraping API functions as a complete scraping API, which combines a proxy network, scraping infrastructure, and parser in a single product.

What are the technical requirements for SERP Scraping API?

Our scraping API works seamlessly with most software programs and scripts, ensuring easy integration into your existing workflows. Whether you're using Python, cURL, PHP, Node.js, or any other programming language, the API is designed to adapt to your technical environment with minimal setup. Got any questions about integration? Reach out to our 24/7 tech support through LiveChat.

How can I integrate your SERP Scraping API?

Integrating an API might go completely over your head if you’re not a programmer. That's why we designed two ways to integrate our API – choose the one that you can crack best!

Real-time integration will let you send a parameter set to the API endpoint and get the requested result. This integration is easier, especially if you’re not that tech-savvy because we’ll build the URL ourselves and select all the relevant details (e.g., the right proxy, device, etc.), based on the parameters you’ve indicated.

Proxy-like integration is the best and easiest choice if you’ve used proxies before (note that you need to have a full URL list for this). Just replace your proxies with our entry node, send your URLs as usual, and we'll take care of the rest. If you like, you can send some additional preferences in your request headers, too.

Is the number of requests limited?

Yes, it is, but we’re scalable. Our SERP Scraping API supports high volumes of requests, but the exact number of maximum requests varies from time to time. We can also adjust the limit per user depending on your tasks so that it doesn’t disturb your scraping projects. If you face any issues with sending requests, contact our round-the-clock support team.

How does the SERP API handle complex tasks like JavaScript rendering and anti-bot protection?

SERP Scraping API removes the hassle of writing long scripts or using third-party tools for complex scraping tasks. Decodo's API handles everything under the hood, such as rendering JavaScript before scraping the data, while only providing you the results. It also features the ability to set custom parameters like country, language, and device type, which makes the requests look more genuine for anti-bot protection.

How does the SERP API adapt to changes in search engine structures and algorithms?

Our SERP Scraping API adapts to changes in search engine structure and algorithm by continuously monitoring updates and implementing agile response strategies. It relies on dynamic parsing techniques and flexible configurations to adjust to modifications in HTML structure or result layouts.

