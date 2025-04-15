SERP Scraper API
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "google_search","query": "pizza","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop","domain": "com","parse": true}'
Discover our SERP scraping templates
Explore our extensive template library for all your scraping needs.
Gain structured insights with our SERP Scraping API
Gather structured search engine results page data at any scale with flexible data output, on-demand results, and much more.
Flexible output options
Choose between raw HTML or JSON results as well as results parsed in a table to fit your needs.
Task scheduling
Schedule your scraping tasks in advance and get notified via email once they are completed.
Easy integration
Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections, and our quick start guide.
Real-time or on demand results
Select synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.
Ready-made scraping templates
Get fast access to real-time data with the help of our customizable ready-made scrapers.
Web Scraping API
eCommerce Scraping API
Social Media Scraping API
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SERP (Search Engine Results Page) analysis involves examining search engine results for specific keywords to understand website rankings. It helps identify the content, format, and optimization strategies used by top-ranking pages and uncovers opportunities for improving rankings. In this blog post, we’re exploring what SERP analysis is, how to conduct it, and how it can help you.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
How to Use Google Trends for SEO
For many SEO masters out there, it’s no surprise that using Google Trends for keyword research is a common practice. But, as it turns out, it goes way beyond just keyword research – there’re quite a few ways you can hire it to boost your SEO efforts.
So, let’s take a closer look at how Google Trends work. We’ll show you how savvy SEO managers use Google Trends to boost their rankings. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
9 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is a SERP API?
SERP Scraping API is a powerful tool designed to extract data from search engine result pages (SERPs) effortlessly and efficiently. Tailored for busy developers and businesses to save time, our SERP Scraping API eliminates the need to manage proxies, handle IP bans, or deal with CAPTCHAs. With Decodo’s SERP Scraping API, you can focus entirely on collecting structured data from popular search engines like Google, Bing, and more.
Which search engines can I scrape with SERP Scraping API?
What are ready-made scrapers?
Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.
How long does it take for the SERP Scraping API to give the results back?
Our SERP Scraping API will collect real-time data faster than you’ll blink! We give the results in your preferred format – HTML, JSON, or table. Whether tracking keyword performance, monitoring competitors or analyzing ad campaigns, our SERP Scraping API ensures you get accurate, up-to-date search engine data on demand.
Is scraping SERPs legal?
Yes, scraping search engine result pages is legal because SERP data is publicly available.
What are the common use cases for our SERP Scraping API?
SERP Scraping API is used for SEO monitoring, enabling businesses to track keyword rankings, analyze search trends, and optimize their online visibility. It's also time-saving for market research to gather competitive insights, monitor advertising placements, and analyze SERP features like snippets and local packs. PPC specialists leverage SERP Scraping API to track paid search performance and improve ad positioning strategies. Additionally, you can aggregate search engine data to build custom analytics tools or dashboards.
How does SERP Scraping API differ from proxies?
Our all-inclusive scraping tool is more than just a pool of proxies! Here, we’re talking about a complete API for scraping all major search engines. It’s a full-stack solution: a network of 125M+ residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), and datacenter proxies together with a web scraper and data parser. It’s not only easier but also a cheaper way to gather all the data and spare you a headache from all those extra tools.
How much does SERP Scraping API cost?
It depends on how many monthly requests you need. Check out the pricing page, but don’t forget that you pay for successful requests only.
Do I need a crawler or scraper to gather SERP data?
If you have our SERP Scraping API, you don’t need any extra tools to gather SERP data, whether it’s a crawler, scraper, or parser. Our SERP Scraping API functions as a complete scraping API, which combines a proxy network, scraping infrastructure, and parser in a single product.
What are the technical requirements for SERP Scraping API?
Our scraping API works seamlessly with most software programs and scripts, ensuring easy integration into your existing workflows. Whether you're using Python, cURL, PHP, Node.js, or any other programming language, the API is designed to adapt to your technical environment with minimal setup. Got any questions about integration? Reach out to our 24/7 tech support through LiveChat.
How can I integrate your SERP Scraping API?
Integrating an API might go completely over your head if you’re not a programmer. That's why we designed two ways to integrate our API – choose the one that you can crack best!
Real-time integration will let you send a parameter set to the API endpoint and get the requested result. This integration is easier, especially if you’re not that tech-savvy because we’ll build the URL ourselves and select all the relevant details (e.g., the right proxy, device, etc.), based on the parameters you’ve indicated.
Proxy-like integration is the best and easiest choice if you’ve used proxies before (note that you need to have a full URL list for this). Just replace your proxies with our entry node, send your URLs as usual, and we'll take care of the rest. If you like, you can send some additional preferences in your request headers, too.
Is the number of requests limited?
Yes, it is, but we’re scalable. Our SERP Scraping API supports high volumes of requests, but the exact number of maximum requests varies from time to time. We can also adjust the limit per user depending on your tasks so that it doesn’t disturb your scraping projects. If you face any issues with sending requests, contact our round-the-clock support team.
How does the SERP API handle complex tasks like JavaScript rendering and anti-bot protection?
SERP Scraping API removes the hassle of writing long scripts or using third-party tools for complex scraping tasks. Decodo's API handles everything under the hood, such as rendering JavaScript before scraping the data, while only providing you the results. It also features the ability to set custom parameters like country, language, and device type, which makes the requests look more genuine for anti-bot protection.
How does the SERP API adapt to changes in search engine structures and algorithms?
Our SERP Scraping API adapts to changes in search engine structure and algorithm by continuously monitoring updates and implementing agile response strategies. It relies on dynamic parsing techniques and flexible configurations to adjust to modifications in HTML structure or result layouts.
