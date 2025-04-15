Can customers from Russia and Belarus use Decodo services?

Decodo has decided to enforce its contractual right and suspend its services for customers originating from Russia and Belarus due to current developments in Ukraine. The services are suspended from March 2, 2022, until further notice. There's no possibility to purchase extra traffic. Decodo condemns any aggression against a sovereign country and stands with Ukraine during these difficult times.

Do you have any blocked sites?

Yes, some sites were blocked due to forbidden targets or fraudulent activities. View the full list of blocked sites.

Do you have an API?

Yes, we have a public API. With our API, you can access proxies and take full control of your account. Learn more about the instructions and documentation.

Will I get a dedicated IP list?

Yes, you can get a dedicated IP list with dedicated datacenter proxies and dedicated static residential proxies. In the dashboard, you can replace any or all of the dedicated IPs, with the cost being the subscription price per IP. Additionally, you can choose between SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) protocols and between non-sequential and sequential lists and copy or download your proxy list in .csv or .txt formats. Just keep in mind that we apply a 25% extra fee for non-sequential IPs.

How does proxy authentication work?

Authentication can be done using either a username:password combination, where you provide credentials to gain access, or via IP whitelisting, where specific IP addresses are allowed to connect to the proxy without needing to enter credentials. This ensures that only authorized users can access the proxy network. We've got more details about these authentication methods.

Which ports do I need to use?

You can filter which proxy address and port you need to use in the dashboard – these depend on your chosen location and session type. Add the port number to the proxy address to connect to the proxy server. Learn how to use proxies and endpoints.

Do you support SOCKS protocols?

Yes, we do! Our residential proxies, static residential proxies, mobile proxies, and dedicated datacenter proxies fully support the SOCKS5 protocol. These proxies also support the HTTP(S) protocol. The UDP protocol is supported via SOCKS5 with static residential and datacenter proxies (Pay/IP and Pay/GB plans).

How was the proxies’ speed and success rate testing done?

Residential proxies' average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway's research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform that researches and tests proxy providers and services. Our shared datacenter and dedicated datacenter proxies were tested using Python's requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country's proxy server as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.

Can I test your proxies?

Sure thing! Try our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a residential proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you're a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically, and you can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn't apply with a 3-day free trial. If you want to try other types of proxies, you can purchase them and get a refund if you're unsatisfied, as long as you follow our refund policy.

Can I use cryptocurrency to pay for proxies?

You can use cryptocurrency for all products except pay-per-IP options. Check out our crypto payments page for answers to any questions or issues you might face when making payments.