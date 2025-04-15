A SOCKS5 proxy (Socket Secure 5) is an internet protocol that routes your traffic through a proxy server, masking your IP address and enhancing privacy, security, and performance. Unlike its predecessors (SOCKS4 and SOCKS4a), SOCKS5 supports UDP and TCP traffic, authentication mechanisms, and various protocols, making it a versatile choice for many online activities.

Whether you need residential, private, or dedicated SOCKS5 proxies, choosing the right type ensures flexibility, security, and efficiency for various use cases, including web scraping, streaming, gaming, secure transactions, and anonymous browsing.