What is a SOCKS5 proxy?
A SOCKS5 proxy (Socket Secure 5) is an internet protocol that routes your traffic through a proxy server, masking your IP address and enhancing privacy, security, and performance. Unlike its predecessors (SOCKS4 and SOCKS4a), SOCKS5 supports UDP and TCP traffic, authentication mechanisms, and various protocols, making it a versatile choice for many online activities.
Whether you need residential, private, or dedicated SOCKS5 proxies, choosing the right type ensures flexibility, security, and efficiency for various use cases, including web scraping, streaming, gaming, secure transactions, and anonymous browsing.
Any proxy type
Multiple protocols
Unlimited threads & connections
Enjoy the benefits of SOCKS5 proxies
Enhance privacy and reduce latency with a balance between speed, versatility, and privacy.
High anonymity
Mask your real IP address with SOCKS5 proxies, ensuring top-tier privacy and protection from tracking.
Versatility
Leverage TCP and UDP compatibility to handle diverse traffic types, including FTP, SMTP, and more – beyond just HTTP(S).
Restriction handling
Bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs effortlessly, gaining access to restricted websites and services.
High-bandwidth support
Stream, game, and make live calls without interruptions, thanks to SOCKS5’s ability to process large data loads efficiently.
Optimized speed
Enjoy faster connections with SOCKS5 proxies, as they avoid encryption overhead, reducing latency for smooth browsing and streaming.
Concurrent connections
Manage multiple accounts and scrape data at scale with SOCKS5 proxies, designed to handle numerous simultaneous connections.
SOCKS5 proxies vs. VPN
Both SOCKS5 proxies and VPNs mask your IP address, but they serve different purposes. SOCKS5 proxies prioritize speed and flexibility, supporting multiple protocols without encrypting traffic, making them ideal for gaming, streaming, and web scraping.
In contrast, VPNs encrypt all internet traffic, providing enhanced security and privacy at the cost of reduced speed. If you need high performance and low latency, you won't go wrong with SOCKS5 proxies.
How to set up SOCKS5 proxies?
Light up your SOCKS5 proxies in your Windows or macOS device.
Windows 10/11
- Click the Start menu and select Settings.
- In the Settings window, click Network & Internet.
- Select Proxy from the left-side menu (Windows 10) or from the main settings list (Windows 11).
- Under Manual proxy setup, click the toggle to enable Use a proxy server.
- Click Edit (Windows 11) or proceed directly to enter details (Windows 10).
- Enter your SOCKS5 proxy’s IP address and port number in the provided fields.
- Click the dropdown menu labeled Proxy type and select SOCKS5.
- If your proxy requires authentication, enter your username and password in the appropriate fields.
- Click Save to apply and activate your proxy settings.
Mac OS (Ventura 13)
- Click the Apple icon located in the top-left corner of your screen, then select System Settings.
- In the sidebar on the left, select Network.
- Choose your active Wi-Fi connection, then click on Details.
- In the network details panel, select Proxies from the left-side menu.
- Enable SOCKS proxy by ticking its checkbox.
- Enter your proxy server and port number. If your proxy requires authentication, enter your username and password.
- Click OK to save your proxy configuration.
Frequently asked questions about SOCKS5 proxies
Can I get SOCKS5 for free?
Users can choose HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 proxies at no extra cost. Additionally, we offer a 3-day free trial for all of our proxy types.
Where to get a SOCKS5 proxy?
You can get SOCKS5 proxies from reliable proxy providers like Decodo, offering residential, dedicated, and shared SOCKS5 proxies for various use cases. Choose a provider that ensures high uptime, fast speeds, and strong security.
What is the difference between SOCKS5 proxies and VPN?
VPNs encrypt all internet traffic and route it through a secure server, providing comprehensive privacy and security but potentially reducing speed. SOCKS5 proxy servers, on the other hand, don’t encrypt traffic but offer faster speeds and greater flexibility, making them a better choice for tasks requiring high performance, like accessing sophisticated targets online, bypassing geo-restrictions, or collecting real-time data.
What's the difference between SOCKS5 and HTTP proxies?
SOCKS5 proxies handle various internet traffic types, including HTTP, FTP, and SMTP, offering broader application support and superior performance for traffic-intensive tasks like gaming and video streaming. They support multiple protocols (TCP, UDP) and provide higher anonymity by masking your IP address. In contrast, HTTP proxies are limited to web traffic (HTTP/HTTPS), making them less versatile but often more efficient for casual web browsing and scraping.
How do I set up a SOCKS5 proxy?
To set up a SOCKS5 proxy, configure it in your application or device settings by entering the proxy server address, port, and authentication credentials provided by your proxy provider.
Are SOCKS5 proxies secure?
SOCKS5 proxies hide your IP address and offer an extra layer of privacy, but they don’t encrypt traffic like VPNs. If enhanced security is your priority, pair them with HTTPS connections or use them in conjunction with other security measures.
Do SOCKS5 proxies hide your IP address?
Yes, a SOCKS5 proxy masks your real IP address by replacing it with the proxy server’s IP, making it harder for websites to track your activity.
What are the benefits of using SOCKS5 proxies?
SOCKS5 proxies offer faster speeds, support for multiple protocols (TCP & UDP), and better compatibility with various applications. They are ideal for gaming, streaming, torrenting, web scraping, and bypassing geo-restrictions without compromising performance.
Can SOCKS5 proxies be used for web scraping?
Yes, SOCKS5 proxies are widely used for web scraping, especially when high-speed, low-latency connections are needed. They help bypass IP bans, CAPTCHAs, and geo-restrictions while ensuring stable, uninterrupted data extraction.
Do you offer any additional features like IP rotation, dedicated IPs, or session control?
Yes, we offer IP rotation, session control, and dedicated IPs. For dedicated IPs, check out our dedicated ISP proxies and dedicated datacenter proxies.
Can your SOCKS5 proxies be used for multiple concurrent connections?
Yes, our proxies supporting SOCKS5 protocol can be used for multiple concurrent connections.
