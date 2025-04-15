Earn money promoting Decodo
Earn up to $2,500 for every new customer you bring to Decodo
14-day money-back option
Up to 50%
commissions
60 days
cookies duration
Start earning money in three simple steps
1. Register
Join Decodo affiliate program. Once approved, you will get access to your tracking link and marketing materials
2. Promote
Use your unique tracking link and marketing material promoting Decodo to your audience. Monitor your performance in your dashboard and adjust your strategy based on the data
3. Get paid
Partner up with Decodo
Do you have an audience that is interested in technology and believes that data-driven businesses are the future? That’s great. It means we will be a great match!
Join the Decodo affiliate program and earn up to $2,500 per each new customer brought to us. Enjoy up to 50% commissions with 60 days cookie policy - you will struggle to find better terms than these!
It’s simple: register your account on Impact, get access to your unique tracking link and marketing materials, promote Decodo to your audience and start earning money.
If you have any questions, you can check out our Affiliate Program Terms and Conditions or contact us by sending an email to [email protected].
Frequently asked questions
How much does the Decodo affiliate program pay?
Decodo affiliate program offers you to earn up to $2,500 per each new customer referred by you. We pay up to 50% commissions, and the amount of new customers you can bring is unlimited.
What is the duration of affiliate cookies?
How can I get my affiliate link and marketing materials?
Once you register your account and get approval, you can find your affiliate links and other marketing materials on your dashboard within the affiliate platform
Where can I promote Decodo?
You can promote Decodo everywhere. Just remember that people must click your affiliate link for sale to be attributed to you. Sales that are made without affiliate links cannot be assigned to partners.
Can I use paid ads to promote Decodo?
You can use paid ads as long as you do not bid on our Brand name keywords (or their misspellings and/or variations) and do not use Decodo URL as a landing destination.
Where can I find the Terms and Conditions?
Terms and conditions of Decodo affiliate program can be found here.
Who can I contact for help?
You can always reach out to [email protected] with all the questions you have.