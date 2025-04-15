eCommerce Scraper API

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "amazon_search",
      "query": "laptop",
      "domain": "com",
      "device_type": "desktop",
      "parse": true
    }'

Find the right eCommerce data scraping solution for you

Explore our eCommerce scraping line offering and pick what suits you best - from Core to Advanced solutions - we've got you covered.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

Output

Raw HTML

HTML, JSON, Parsed

API Playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Discover our eCommerce scraping templates

Explore our extensive template library for all your scraping needs.

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

Explore eCommerce templates

Core Scraping APIs

Get the essentials you need for web scraping at an unbeatable price – all without the hassle of building your own scrapers.

Scraper templates

Enjoy simplicity by getting structured data with conveniently parsed results, available in JSON, HTML, and CSV with customizable ready-made scrapers.

Scrape eCommerce websites without any hassle

Level up your online marketplace data extraction with our powerful tools, including an Amazon scraper and Google Shopping scraper, to transform raw information into clear, actionable insights

亚马逊

Amazon

Google

Google Shopping

eBay

eBay

Walmart

Wayfair

Temu

Idealo

Etsy

Target

AliExpress

Gain structured insights with our eCommerce Scraping API

Gather structured market research data at any scale with flexible data output, on-demand results, and much more.

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or JSON results as well as results parsed in a table to fit your needs.

Task scheduling

Schedule your scraping tasks in advance and get notified via email once they are completed.

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections, and our quick start guide.

Real-time or on-demand results

Select synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Ready-made scraping templates

Get fast access to real-time data with the help of our customizable ready-made scrapers.

Try for free

Frequently Asked Questions

What is eCommerce scraping?

eCommerce scraping is the process of extracting product details, image URLs, pricing, seller information, and other data from online stores using automated tools or APIs. This technique is commonly used for a variety of purposes, including price comparison, market research, inventory tracking, competitor analysis, and many others.

Can websites detect eCommerce scrapers?

Yes, basic scrapers can be easily detected through methods like IP tracking, request pattern analysis, and anti-bot technologies. However, our advanced solution is designed to bypass these challenges. It employs features like dynamic proxy rotation, CAPTCHA-bypassing mechanisms, user-agent randomization, and adaptive request strategies.

How do I scrape data from an eCommerce website?

There are two main approaches to scraping data from an eCommerce website: building your own scraper or using a ready-made solution. Building your own scraper requires programming skills, knowledge of web scraping techniques, and the ability to handle challenges like anti-bot systems and data formatting. This can be time-consuming and complex.


Alternatively, you can use our eCommerce Scraping API, which simplifies the entire process. It automates data extraction, handles anti-scraping measures, and provides clean, structured data. Best of all, it requires little to no coding expertise, making it an ideal solution for developers and non-developers alike.

Which API is best for eCommerce websites?

The best API for eCommerce websites depends on your specific requirements, such as the volume of data you need, the frequency of updates, and the complexity of the website you’re targeting. An ideal API should offer real-time and scalable data extraction, robust anti-blocking features, easy integration with your existing systems, and support for multiple data formats.


Our eCommerce Scraping API ticks all of these boxes. It provides reliable real-time and on-demand data extraction, handles millions of requests effortlessly, and includes advanced anti-detection mechanisms. With user-friendly documentation and seamless integration, it’s a powerful, flexible solution for businesses of any size.

What use cases does eCommerce scraper work for?

Our eCommerce scraper API is a versatile tool suited for various use cases:


  • Price monitoring. Track product prices across multiple online stores to ensure competitive pricing or identify trends.
  • Competitor analysis. Gather insights on competitors' product offerings, pricing strategies, and promotions.
  • Market research. Analyze market trends, customer preferences, and emerging opportunities with accurate, up-to-date data.
  • Inventory tracking. Monitor stock levels across online retailers to optimize supply chain and inventory planning.
  • Catalog building. Aggregate detailed product information, including descriptions, images, and specifications, for use in your own online store or database.
  • Dynamic pricing. Implement real-time pricing strategies by pulling competitor data at regular intervals.
  • Brand protection. Identify unauthorized sellers or counterfeit products by monitoring marketplaces.

What product data does eCommerce Scraping API return?

Our eCommerce Scraping API returns a wide range of product data, including product titles, prices, descriptions, image URLs, ratings, reviews, manufacturer and brand information, seller details, shipping information, stock availability, and more!

How does eCommerce Scraping API handle large-scale projects?

Our eCommerce Scraping API is built to handle large-scale projects with ease. It supports millions of requests per day, ensuring smooth and reliable data extraction even during peak demand. With unlimited bandwidth, you’ll never have to worry about data caps slowing your progress.


The API is backed by a scalable infrastructure, allowing it to dynamically adjust resources as your project grows, ensuring consistent performance. Additionally, it guarantees 99.99% uptime, so you can rely on uninterrupted data access at any time. These features make it an ideal solution for handling high-volume, complex data extraction needs.

Can I test eCommerce Scraping API for free?

Yes, we offer a 7-day free trial for all new users, allowing you to explore the features and capabilities of our eCommerce Scraping API at no cost. This trial provides full access to the API so you can evaluate its performance and suitability for your needs before committing.

What are ready-made scrapers?

Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.

